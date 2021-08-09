Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDP   CA58410Q2036

MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(MDP)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Medexus to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

08/09/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
TORONTO and CHICAGO, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) announced today that it will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference being held virtually from August 10th to 12th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference Presentation Details:
Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 2:00 P.M. Eastern Time

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer, and Marcel Konrad, Chief Financial Officer of Medexus, will present the Company overview and will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Please contact your Canaccord representative to learn more about the event.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of hematology, auto-immune disease, and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action. The Company has also licensed treosulfan, a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to be used in combination with fludarabine, from medac GmbH for Canada in the United States.

For more information, please contact:

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 905-676-0003
E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Marcel Konrad, Chief Financial Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 312-548-3139
E-mail: marcel.konrad@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel.: +1-212-671-1020
Email: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

Investor Relations (Canada):
Tina Byers
Adelaide Capital
Tel.: 905-330-3275
E-mail: tina@adcap.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 122 M 96,9 M 96,9 M
Net income 2022 -19,9 M -15,9 M -15,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 91,5 M 72,7 M 72,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,77 CAD
Average target price 8,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 83,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth dEntremont Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcel Konrad Chief Financial Officer
Peter A. van der Velden Chairman
Richard Labelle VP-Allergy, Pediatric & OTC Portfolios
Michael Peter Mueller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-30.37%73
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.99%455 709
ROCHE HOLDING AG14.32%336 304
PFIZER, INC.22.44%252 288
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.03%238 830
NOVO NORDISK A/S46.94%227 315