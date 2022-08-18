MedFirst Healthcare Services : will attend the online investor conference held by Taipei Exchange.
08/18/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Provided by: MedFirst Healthcare Services, Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/18
Time of announcement
15:03:18
Subject
Medfirst will attend the online investor conference
held by Taipei Exchange.
Date of events
2022/08/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/19
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online investor conference.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company was invited to participate live streaming
conference held by Taipei Exchange to industry overview
and business performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
MedFirst Healthcare Services lnc. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 07:13:03 UTC.