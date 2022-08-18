Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. MedFirst Healthcare Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4175   TW0004175005

MEDFIRST HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

(4175)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-16
75.50 TWD   +2.17%
03:14aMEDFIRST HEALTHCARE SERVICES : will attend the online investor conference held by Taipei Exchange.
PU
08/11MEDFIRST HEALTHCARE SERVICES : The Reported 2022 Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements by the Board of Directors
PU
08/11MEDFIRST HEALTHCARE SERVICES : To announce an acquisition of the right-of-use asset from a related party
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MedFirst Healthcare Services : will attend the online investor conference held by Taipei Exchange.

08/18/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MedFirst Healthcare Services, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/18 Time of announcement 15:03:18
Subject 
 Medfirst will attend the online investor conference
held by Taipei Exchange.
Date of events 2022/08/19 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/19
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
 Online investor conference.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company was invited to participate live streaming
conference held by Taipei Exchange to industry overview
and business performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

MedFirst Healthcare Services lnc. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 07:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 540 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2021 67,9 M 2,26 M 2,26 M
Net Debt 2021 2 767 M 92,2 M 92,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,4x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 2 660 M 88,7 M 88,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart MEDFIRST HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
MedFirst Healthcare Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDFIRST HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Te Chung Tsai General Manager & Director
Shi Lung Kao Head-Finance & Accounting
Li Ju Chen Chairman
Sheng Cheng Tseng Independent Director
Ching En Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDFIRST HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.8.95%89
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-21.45%196 189
MEDTRONIC PLC-8.26%126 639
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY7.51%76 370
HOYA CORPORATION-12.97%39 454
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-17.41%36 666