Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Medgold Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MED   CA58436R2019

MEDGOLD RESOURCES CORP.

(MED)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:54 2022-07-25 pm EDT
0.0150 CAD    0.00%
07/25Medgold acquires full ownership of the Tlamino Project, Serbia
AQ
05/31MEDGOLD RESOURCES : First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
PU
05/30Medgold Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medgold Resources : CORPORATE PRESENTATION AUGUST 2022

07/26/2022 | 03:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Click to edit Master title style

TSX.V: MED

Frankfurt:TEST1XD

Edit Master text styles

Second level

Third level

Fourth level

Fifth level

Gold Exploration in the Balkans

PEA-stage gold exploration in Serbia

INVESTOR PRESENTATION | AUGUST 2022

Cautionarylick to editNotesMaster title style

TEST

ForwardEdit MasterLookingtextStatementstyles

This presentationSecond levelmay contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, and other related matters. Forward-looking statements address future

Third level

events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Medgold Resources Corp.'s projects in Europe are at an early stage and all estimates Fourthand projectionslevel are based on limited, and possibly incomplete, data. More work is required before the mineralization and the Projects' economic aspects can be confidently modelled. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in this presentation. No representation or prediction is

Fifth level

intended as to the results of future work, nor can there be any promise that the estimates and projections herein will be sustained in future work or that the Project will otherwise prove to be economic.

Qualified Person: Under the terms of NI 43-101, Aleksandar Vuckovic is Medgold's Qualified Person.

The technical information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Medgold's consulting Exploration Manager, Aleksandar Vuckovic, MAIG, Mr. Vuckovic holds a BSc degree in applied geology from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia. He has been involved in mineral exploration since 2001, with experience in base- and precious-metal deposits in Australia, Asia and the Balkans. Mr. Vuckovic is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists since 2012 and he is a "Qualified Person" in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, and is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this material is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Medgold.

2

Investor Highlights - New PEA, New Ownership Structure

  • Inferred Mineral Resource - of approximately 670,000oz AuEq in 7.1Mt grading 2.9 g/t AuEq at cut-off grade of 0.7 g/t AuEq* at Barje, Serbia.
  • Preliminary Economic Assessment - post-tax NPV8% of US$86 million and post-tax IRR of 46% at US$1500/oz Au. At spot gold price of US$1,800/oz, post- tax NPV8% of US$139M, and its IRR 69%.
  • Gold Recovery - Gold Recovery - flotation test work indicates gold recoveries of ~83% producing a ~49 g/t Au concentrate.
  • Infrastructure - resource is at surface and with easy road and power access.
  • 100% ownership - new deal with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. converts former 51% property interest converted to a 1% NSR (News Release, July 25, 2022).
  • Next steps - actively investigating new partnership opportunities.

BAR008: 7.19 g/t Au & 71.6 g/t Ag (1.40 m sample)

3

* see Company press release of January 26, 2021

Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Barje Deposit

Resource

Tonnage

Au

Ag

AuEq

Category

(tonnes)

Contained oz

g/t

Contained oz

g/t

Contained oz

g/t

Inferred

7,100,000

570,000

2.5

8,600,000

38

670,000

2.9

  • Methodology - shallow open-pit mining and the production of a ~49 g/t Au concentrate via conventional floatation.
  • Production - of approximately 50,000oz per year at an average grade of 2.6 g/t Au over an 8-yearmine-life.
  • OPEX - life of mine AISC of US$522/oz Au.
  • CAPEX - US$74M (incl. 15% contingency and further study and engineering costs).
  • Peak funding requirement - of only US$37M
  • Payback - achieved in two years.
  • Near-surfacemineralization - adjacent to infrastructure.
  • Permitting - short process in Serbia, run parallel to next works.

4

* see Company press release of January 26, 2021

Capital Structure

Cash

CAD $0.25M

Share Price

$0.015

Market Cap

$2.0 M

Shares Issued

134,789,032

Warrants

40,870,000

($0.10 - exp. Jul 14, 2023)

Incentive Stock Options

6,185,000

($0.15-$0.20 exp. Feb 2028)

Fully Diluted

181,844,032

Shareholders

Fortuna Silver Mines

15%

Radius Gold Inc.

Free Float,

8%

28%

Plethora Precious

Palisades

Metals

7%

Goldcorp, 13%

EuroPac,

8%

Canaccord

Adrian Day Asset

Clients, 10%

Mgmt. 4%

Management & Directors 7%

TEST

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medgold Resources Corp. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 07:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDGOLD RESOURCES CORP.
07/25Medgold acquires full ownership of the Tlamino Project, Serbia
AQ
05/31MEDGOLD RESOURCES : First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
PU
05/30Medgold Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/09MEDGOLD RESOURCES : Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
04/25Medgold Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
04/25Medgold Resources Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2021MEDGOLD RESOURCES : Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
PU
2021Medgold Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021Medgold resources provides update on proposed sale of tlamino project, serbia
AQ
2021Medgold Resources provides update on proposed sale of Tlamino Project, Serbia
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,98 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,02 M 1,57 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart MEDGOLD RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Medgold Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Crozier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Bales Chief Financial Officer
Ralph Rushton Independent Director
David Jonathan Hall Independent Director
Michael B. Skead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDGOLD RESOURCES CORP.-40.00%2
NEWMONT CORPORATION-28.10%40 952
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-17.67%27 270
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.94%19 412
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-24.20%18 328
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-22.68%14 743