Medgold Resources : CORPORATE PRESENTATION AUGUST 2022

Cautionarylick to editNotesMaster title style

TEST

•ForwardEdit MasterLookingtextStatementstyles

This• presentationSecond levelmay contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, and other related matters. Forward-looking statements address future

• Third level

events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Medgold Resources Corp.'s projects in Europe are at an early stage and all estimates• Fourthand projectionslevel are based on limited, and possibly incomplete, data. More work is required before the mineralization and the Projects' economic aspects can be confidently modelled. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in this presentation. No representation or prediction is

• Fifth level

intended as to the results of future work, nor can there be any promise that the estimates and projections herein will be sustained in future work or that the Project will otherwise prove to be economic.

Qualified Person: Under the terms of NI 43-101, Aleksandar Vuckovic is Medgold's Qualified Person.

The technical information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Medgold's consulting Exploration Manager, Aleksandar Vuckovic, MAIG, Mr. Vuckovic holds a BSc degree in applied geology from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia. He has been involved in mineral exploration since 2001, with experience in base- and precious-metal deposits in Australia, Asia and the Balkans. Mr. Vuckovic is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists since 2012 and he is a "Qualified Person" in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, and is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this material is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Medgold.