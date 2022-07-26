Medgold Resources : CORPORATE PRESENTATION AUGUST 2022
07/26/2022 | 03:19am EDT
TSX.V: MED
Frankfurt:TEST1XD
Gold Exploration in the Balkans
PEA-stage gold exploration in Serbia
INVESTOR PRESENTATION | AUGUST 2022
This• presentationSecond levelmay contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, and other related matters. Forward-looking statements address future
events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Medgold Resources Corp.'s projects in Europe are at an early stage and all estimates•Fourthand projectionslevel are based on limited, and possibly incomplete, data. More work is required before the mineralization and the Projects' economic aspects can be confidently modelled. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in this presentation. No representation or prediction is
intended as to the results of future work, nor can there be any promise that the estimates and projections herein will be sustained in future work or that the Project will otherwise prove to be economic.
Qualified Person: Under the terms of NI 43-101, Aleksandar Vuckovic is Medgold's Qualified Person.
The technical information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Medgold's consulting Exploration Manager, Aleksandar Vuckovic, MAIG, Mr. Vuckovic holds a BSc degree in applied geology from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia. He has been involved in mineral exploration since 2001, with experience in base- and precious-metal deposits in Australia, Asia and the Balkans. Mr. Vuckovic is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists since 2012 and he is a "Qualified Person" in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, and is responsible for ensuring that the technical information contained in this material is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Medgold.
2
Investor Highlights - New PEA, New Ownership Structure
Inferred Mineral Resource - of approximately 670,000oz AuEq in 7.1Mt grading 2.9 g/t AuEq at cut-off grade of 0.7 g/t AuEq* at Barje, Serbia.
Preliminary Economic Assessment - post-tax NPV8% of US$86 million and post-tax IRR of 46% at US$1500/oz Au. At spot gold price of US$1,800/oz, post- tax NPV8% of US$139M, and its IRR 69%.
Gold Recovery - Gold Recovery - flotation test work indicates gold recoveries of ~83% producing a ~49 g/t Au concentrate.
Infrastructure - resource is at surface and with easy road and power access.
100% ownership - new deal with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. converts former 51% property interest converted to a 1% NSR (News Release, July 25, 2022).
Next steps - actively investigating new partnership opportunities.
BAR008: 7.19 g/t Au & 71.6 g/t Ag (1.40 m sample)
3
* see Company press release of January 26, 2021
Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Barje Deposit
Resource
Tonnage
Au
Ag
AuEq
Category
(tonnes)
Contained oz
g/t
Contained oz
g/t
Contained oz
g/t
Inferred
7,100,000
570,000
2.5
8,600,000
38
670,000
2.9
Methodology - shallow open-pit mining and the production of a ~49 g/t Au concentrate via conventional floatation.
Production - of approximately 50,000oz per year at an average grade of 2.6 g/t Au over an 8-yearmine-life.
OPEX - life of mine AISC of US$522/oz Au.
CAPEX - US$74M (incl. 15% contingency and further study and engineering costs).
Peak funding requirement- of only US$37M
Payback - achieved in two years.
Near-surfacemineralization - adjacent to infrastructure.
Permitting - short process in Serbia, run parallel to next works.
4
* see Company press release of January 26, 2021
Capital Structure
Cash
CAD $0.25M
Share Price
$0.015
Market Cap
$2.0 M
Shares Issued
134,789,032
Warrants
40,870,000
($0.10 - exp. Jul 14, 2023)
Incentive Stock Options
6,185,000
($0.15-$0.20 exp. Feb 2028)
Fully Diluted
181,844,032
Shareholders
Fortuna Silver Mines
15%
Radius Gold Inc.
Free Float,
8%
28%
Plethora Precious
Palisades
Metals
7%
Goldcorp, 13%
EuroPac,
8%
Canaccord
Adrian Day Asset
Clients, 10%
Mgmt. 4%
Management & Directors 7%
5
