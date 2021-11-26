General Announcement::CREDITORS' VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF HEALTHPRO PTE LTD - MONTHLY UPDATE

MEDI LIFESTYLE LIMITED

(Formerly known as IEV HOLDINGS LIMITED) (Company Registration Number 201117734D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 26 July 2011)

CREDITORS' VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF HEALTHPRO PTE LTD

MONTHLY UPDATE

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the announcements dated 29 July 2021, 2 August 2021, 27 August 2021, 27 September 2021 and 27 October 2021 (the "Announcements").

The Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Medi Lifestyle Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refer to the Announcements and pursuant to Rule 704(22) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, wishes to update that since the Company's last update on 27 October 2021, no further material developments have taken place that, in the Board's view, may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position.

Shareholders and other investors are reminded to exercise caution while dealing in the shares of the Company. In the event that shareholders and other investors are in doubt when dealing in the share of the Company, they should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants, or other professional advisers.

The Company will provide periodic updates on any material developments.

By Order of the Board

Dato' Low Koon Poh

Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

26 November 2021

MEDIA CONTACT

For media queries, please contact;

Medi Lifestyle Limited

Corporate Communications Department

Tel: +65 6299 9881

Jeysie Wong (Mobile +60 13 257 2787, Email: jeysie.wong@medi-lifestyle.com)

