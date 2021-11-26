Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Medi Lifestyle Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5TN   SG2D67974808

MEDI LIFESTYLE LIMITED

(5TN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::CREDITORS' VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF HEALTHPRO PTE LTD - MONTHLY UPDATE

11/26/2021 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDI LIFESTYLE LIMITED

(Formerly known as IEV HOLDINGS LIMITED) (Company Registration Number 201117734D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 26 July 2011)

CREDITORS' VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF HEALTHPRO PTE LTD

MONTHLY UPDATE

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the announcements dated 29 July 2021, 2 August 2021, 27 August 2021, 27 September 2021 and 27 October 2021 (the "Announcements").

The Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Medi Lifestyle Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refer to the Announcements and pursuant to Rule 704(22) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, wishes to update that since the Company's last update on 27 October 2021, no further material developments have taken place that, in the Board's view, may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position.

Shareholders and other investors are reminded to exercise caution while dealing in the shares of the Company. In the event that shareholders and other investors are in doubt when dealing in the share of the Company, they should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants, or other professional advisers.

The Company will provide periodic updates on any material developments.

By Order of the Board

Dato' Low Koon Poh

Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

26 November 2021

MEDIA CONTACT

For media queries, please contact;

Medi Lifestyle Limited

Corporate Communications Department

Tel: +65 6299 9881

Jeysie Wong (Mobile +60 13 257 2787, Email: jeysie.wong@medi-lifestyle.com)

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited ("Sponsor"). This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made, or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Charmian Lim, at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542, telephone: (65) 6232 3210.

1

Disclaimer

Medi Lifestyle Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 10:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEDI LIFESTYLE LIMITED
05:30aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :creditors' voluntary liquidation of healthpro pte ltd - monthly up..
PU
11/11Medi Lifestyle Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
10/04MEDI LIFESTYLE : to Acquire Two HR Services Providers; Shares Climb 3%
MT
09/28MEDI LIFESTYLE : Appoints Liquidator for Planned Winding Up of Postpartum Subsidiary, Shar..
MT
09/12MEDI LIFESTYLE : Unit Rolls Out Screening Service in Singapore, Malaysia; Shares Soar 24%
MT
09/12GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :launch of genetic screening service - qodify
PU
08/30Singapore Shares End Higher; UG Healthcare Climbs 6% on Jump in FY21 Attributable Profi..
MT
08/29MEDI LIFESTYLE : Postpartum Subsidiary Enters Creditors' Voluntary Liquidation, Shares Up ..
MT
08/16Singapore Shares End Lower on Monday; Medi Lifestyle Climbs 8% on COVID-19 Antibody Tes..
MT
08/16MEDI LIFESTYLE : to Distribute Lansion Biotechnology's COVID-19 Antibody Test Kits, Analyz..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,62 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
Net income 2020 -2,76 M -0,65 M -0,65 M
Net Debt 2020 7,11 M 1,68 M 1,68 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,0 M 8,99 M 8,97 M
EV / Sales 2019 2 916x
EV / Sales 2020 103x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart MEDI LIFESTYLE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Medi Lifestyle Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDI LIFESTYLE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Koon Poh Low Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Boon Pok Chen Chief Financial Officer
Weng Sui Ng Lead Independent Director
Kesavan Nair Independent Director
Yau Kuen Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDI LIFESTYLE LIMITED-36.84%9
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION35.65%122 391
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.45.84%74 599
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS39.39%27 153
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-23.87%18 448
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED25.47%18 342