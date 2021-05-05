Log in
    M8G   MT0000580101

MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC

(M8G)
  Report
DGAP-Adhoc : Media and Games Invest successfully completes a directed issue of 20,930,232 new shares raising proceeds of approximately SEK 900 million

05/05/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Capital Increase 
Media and Games Invest successfully completes a directed issue of 20,930,232 new shares raising proceeds of 
approximately SEK 900 million 
06-May-2021 / 01:37 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, 
AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE 
SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE 
REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE. 
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 
May 6, 2021 
Media and Games Invest successfully completes a directed issue of 20,930,232 new shares raising proceeds of 
approximately SEK 900 million 
Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI" or the "Group") has, in accordance with the announcement made in a press release on 
May 5, 2021, successfully completed the book-building of a directed share issue of 20,930,232 new shares, based on the 
authorization granted by MGI's annual general meeting on 15 April 2021 (the "Directed Share Issue"). The subscription 
price in the Directed Share Issue is SEK 43 per share and has been determined through an accelerated book-building 
procedure led by Carnegie, Jefferies and Swedbank in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux (together referred to as 
"Managers"). The Directed Share Issue was heavily oversubscribed and generated strong interest from both Swedish and 
international investors as well as several existing shareholders, and the Company has therefore decided to increase the 
size to SEK 900 million. 
The Directed Share Issue will strengthen the Group's financial position for capitalising on numerous acquisition 
opportunities including further complimentary games and media companies or assets as well as investing into accelerated 
further organic growth. 
The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue is SEK 43 per share and has been determined through an accelerated 
book-building procedure led by the Managers. 
The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are mainly to further diversify the 
shareholder base among Swedish and international institutional investors and simultaneously raise capital in a time- 
and cost-effective manner. 
The subscription price of SEK 43 corresponds to a discount of 8.5 percent to yesterday's closing price of SEK 47. The 
Board of Directors' assessment is that the subscription price in the Directed Share Issue is in accordance with market 
conditions since it has been determined through an accelerated book-building procedure. 
After the completion of the transaction, the Directed Share Issue will increase in the number of outstanding shares and 
votes of 20,930,232 - from 128,749,748 to 149,679,980, which is a dilution for existing shareholders of approximately 
14.0 percent of the number of outstanding shares and votes in the Company. The share capital will increase by EUR 
20,930,232 from EUR 128,749,748 to EUR 149,679,980. The new shares carry a dividend entitlement from 1 January 2021. 
Settlement is expected to occur on or around 10 May. 
In connection with the Directed Share Issue, the Company has agreed, with customary exceptions, not to issue additional 
shares for a period of 90 calendar days after the settlement date (unless for M&A payments in shares). In addition, 
Remco Westermann (CEO and Chairman) has committed, with customary exceptions and an exception of up to 1.3 million 
shares based on an old obligation, to not sell any shares in MGI for the same period of 90 calendar days after the 
settlement date. 
In order to facilitate the timely delivery of shares to the investors in the Directed Share Issue, Bodhivas Gmbh will 
lend 20,930,232 shares to Carnegie. The lent shares will be returned to lender after the Directed Share Issue has been 
registered with the Malta Business Registry. 
ADVISERS 
Carnegie, Jefferies and Swedbank in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux have been Joint Global Coordinators and Joint 
Bookrunners (jointly referred to as "Managers") on this transaction. Baker & McKenzie acts as legal counsel to the 
Group and Gernandt & Danielsson acts as legal counsel to the Managers in connection with the Directed Share Issue. 
RESPONSIBLE PARTIES 
This information is such information Media and Games Invest plc is obliged to make public in accordance with the (EU) 
Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been made public through the agency of the 
responsible person set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the 
publication of this press release. The responsible person below may be contacted for further information. 
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 
Remco Westermann 
Chairman of the Board and CEO 
+49 40 411 885206 
Sören Barz 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone +49 170 376 9571 
soeren.barz@mgi.group, info@mgi.group 
www.mgi.group 
Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm 
Phone: +46707472741 
Mail: Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se 
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt 
Phone: +49 69 9055 05 51 
Mail: mgi@edicto.de 
ABOUT MGI: 
Media and Games Invest plc is a digitally integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe 
and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating 
continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 45% over the last 6 years. Next to strong organic growth, 
the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and 
companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and 
competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in 
the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm 
and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
Open Market 
The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 
00 399. 
For more information, please visit: https://mgi.group/ 
Media and Games Invest plc 
St. Christopher Street 168 
VLT 1467 Valletta, Malta 
Phone: +356 21 22 7553 
Fax: +356 21 22 7667 
E-mail: info@mgi.group 
Internet: www.mgi.group 
IMPORTANT INFORMATION 
The release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to 
restrictions by law. The recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published 
or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such restrictions. The recipient of this press release is 
responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in 
each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer, or the solicitation of an 
offer, to acquire or subscribe for shares issued by the Company in any jurisdiction where such offer or invitation 
would be illegal prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of such 
jurisdiction. This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the 
"Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The Company has not 
authorized any offer to the public of shares or rights in any Member State of the EEA and no prospectus has been or 
will be prepared in connection with the Directed Share Issue. In any EEA Member State, this communication is only 
addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus 
Regulation. 
This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities 
in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold within the United States absent 
registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the 
U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").There is no intention to register any securities 
referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The 
information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or 
indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South 
Africa, the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the 
information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal 
restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. 
Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and 
regulations. 
In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only 
being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates 
is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" (within the meaning of the United Kingdom

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 19:39 ET (23:39 GMT)

