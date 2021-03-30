DGAP-DD : Media and Games Invest plc english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
30.03.2021 / 12:05
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Tobias M.
Last name(s): Weitzel
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Director of the issuer
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Media and Games Invest plc
b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: MT0000580101
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.40 EUR 34000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.4000 EUR 34000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-26; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR
Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest plc
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group
65195 30.03.2021
