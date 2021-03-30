DGAP-DD : Media and Games Invest plc english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30.03.2021 / 12:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Tobias M. Last name(s): Weitzel 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Director of the issuer b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Media and Games Invest plc b) LEI 391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: MT0000580101 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3.40 EUR 34000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 3.4000 EUR 34000.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-26; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

