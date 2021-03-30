Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Media and Games Invest plc    M8G   MT0000580101

MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC

(M8G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : Media and Games Invest plc english

03/30/2021 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
30.03.2021 / 12:05 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Tobias M. 
 
 Last name(s):  Weitzel 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Director of the issuer 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Media and Games Invest plc 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          MT0000580101 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 3.40 EUR       34000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 3.4000 EUR    34000.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-03-26; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Xetra 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Media and Games Invest plc 
              St. Christopher Street 168 
              VLT 1467 Valletta 
              Malta 
Internet:     www.mgi.group 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

65195 30.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2021 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)

All news about MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC
06:07aDGAP-DD  : Media and Games Invest plc english
DJ
03/24PRESS RELEASE  : Media and Games Invest -2-
DJ
03/24PRESS RELEASE : Media and Games Invest successfully completes EUR 40m tap issue ..
DJ
03/24MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST  : och Games Invest har framgångsrikt slutfört -2-
DJ
03/24Media och Games Invest har framgångsrikt slutfört en tap-emission på 40 miljo..
DJ
03/24MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST  : successfully completes EUR -2-
DJ
03/24Media and Games Invest successfully completes EUR 40m tap issue at a price of..
DJ
03/24MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST  : successfully completes EUR 40m tap issue at a price of..
EQ
03/23DGAP-ADHOC  : Media and Games Invest: Successful -2-
DJ
03/23MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST : Successful placement of EUR 40 million subsequent bond ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 132 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2020 2,69 M 3,15 M 3,15 M
Net Debt 2020 46,3 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 137x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 460 M 541 M 539 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,84x
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC
Duration : Period :
Media and Games Invest plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,47 €
Last Close Price 3,57 €
Spread / Highest target 70,9%
Spread / Average Target 53,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Remco Westermann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Echt Chief Financial Officer
Gary Coffey Chief Technology Officer
Jens Knauber Chief Operating Officer
Tobias M. Weitzel Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC70.00%541
NETEASE, INC.8.53%73 995
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.1.26%71 723
NEXON CO., LTD.13.68%29 086
NCSOFT CORPORATION-3.54%16 902
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%11 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ