Media and Games Invest : announces intention to tap -2

regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Directed Share Issue. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares in MGI. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares in MGI and determining appropriate distribution channels.

1177141 2021-03-22

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 03:45 ET (07:45 GMT)