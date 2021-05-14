Log in
    M8G   MT0000580101

MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC

(M8G)
Media and Games Invest plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/14/2021 | 04:55am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.05.2021 / 10:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Tobias M.
Last name(s): Weitzel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Director of the issuer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Media and Games Invest plc

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: MT0000580101

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.00 EUR 10000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.0000 EUR 10000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-12; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


14.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest plc
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group

 
End of News DGAP News Service

66837  14.05.2021 


© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 194 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2021 13,0 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net Debt 2021 48,2 M 58,4 M 58,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 618 M 746 M 748 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 71,1%
Technical analysis trends MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,98 €
Last Close Price 4,13 €
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Remco Westermann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Echt Chief Financial Officer
Gary Coffey Chief Technology Officer
Jens Knauber Chief Operating Officer
Tobias M. Weitzel Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC96.67%746
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.0.61%72 589
NETEASE, INC.9.25%66 029
NEXON CO., LTD.-12.33%22 598
NCSOFT CORPORATION-9.67%15 328
ZYNGA INC.0.00%10 746