Media and Games Invest plc : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
14.05.2021 / 10:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Tobias M.
|Last name(s):
|Weitzel
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Director of the issuer
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Media and Games Invest plc
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|MT0000580101
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.00 EUR
|10000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|4.0000 EUR
|10000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Media and Games Invest plc
|St. Christopher Street 168
|VLT 1467 Valletta
|Malta
|Internet:
|www.mgi.group
|Sales 2021
194 M
235 M
235 M
|Net income 2021
13,0 M
15,8 M
15,8 M
|Net Debt 2021
48,2 M
58,4 M
58,4 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|37,5x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
618 M
746 M
748 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|3,44x
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,10x
|Nbr of Employees
|660
|Free-Float
|71,1%
Technical analysis trends MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Average target price
5,98 €
|Last Close Price
4,13 €
|Spread / Highest target
67,6%
|Spread / Average Target
44,8%
|Spread / Lowest Target
21,1%