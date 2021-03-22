PRESS RELEASE : Media and Games Invest announces -2

the shares in MGI is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Directed Share Issue. For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares in MGI. Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares in MGI and determining appropriate distribution channels. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Media and Games Invest plc St. Christopher Street 168 VLT 1467 Valletta Malta Phone: +356 21 22 7553 Fax: +356 21 22 7667 E-mail: info@mgi.group Internet: www.mgi.group ISIN: MT0000580101 WKN: A1JGT0 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; FNSE EQS News ID: 1177143 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

