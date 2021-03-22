Log in
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC

(M8G)
PRESS RELEASE : Media and Games Invest announces -2-

03/22/2021 | 03:47am EDT
the shares in MGI is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who 
(either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits 
and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result 
therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or 
regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Directed Share Issue. 
For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or 
appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest 
in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares in MGI. 
Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares in MGI and 
determining appropriate distribution channels. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Media and Games Invest plc 
              St. Christopher Street 168 
              VLT 1467 Valletta 
              Malta 
Phone:        +356 21 22 7553 
Fax:          +356 21 22 7667 
E-mail:       info@mgi.group 
Internet:     www.mgi.group 
ISIN:         MT0000580101 
WKN:          A1JGT0 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate 
              Exchange; FNSE 
EQS News ID:  1177143 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1177143 2021-03-22

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 03:46 ET (07:46 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 132 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2020 2,69 M 3,20 M 3,20 M
Net Debt 2020 46,3 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 131x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 438 M 521 M 521 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,67x
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,47 €
Last Close Price 3,40 €
Spread / Highest target 79,4%
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Remco Westermann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Echt Chief Financial Officer
Gary Coffey Chief Technology Officer
Jens Knauber Chief Operating Officer
Tobias M. Weitzel Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST PLC61.90%541
NETEASE, INC.13.89%73 995
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-2.54%71 723
NEXON CO., LTD.11.48%29 086
NCSOFT CORPORATION0.21%16 902
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%11 182
