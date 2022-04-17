Media and Games Invest : MGI - Year End Report FY and Q4 2021

Media and Games

YEAR END REPORT 2021

All ﬁgures are preliminary consolidated group ﬁgures

TRANSFORMATION FROM A GAMES TO A SOFTWARE COMPANY WITH FIRST PARTY CONTENT

"2021 has been an important part of our exciting journey, transforming MGI from a pure games company in 2012 into an advertising software platform with a strong access to ﬁrst party games content. In the last two years, via focus on integrating and linking the two successful elements media and gaming, a unique company has emerged that combines the advantages of the fast-growing digital media and games markets. The advantage of a fully integrated ad software company with own content is obvious and the market is realizing this. Microsoft's recent purchase of Activision Blizzard as well as the ad tech platform Xandr is a signal and with companies like AppLovin, Zynga and Skillz more successful companies have combined or started to combine media and games during the past years.

This happens at a time when it is becoming more and more diﬃcult for advertisers and media companies to acquire targeted users based on reliable data. First-party data from the game's portfolio is a strong competitive advantage for the media arm, and a strong media arm is an enormous competitive advantage for the eﬃcient user acquisition for as well as the monetization of the company's own games. This synergetic interdependence has created a ﬂywheel that has led to 38% YoY organic growth for MGI in 2021. Overall we were able to grow the net revenues organically and through M&A by 80% to 252mEUR in 2021. This was paired with a solid adj. EBITDA margin of 28%.

Our business continued to generate strong free cash ﬂows despite record investments in our ad-software platform combined with more than 350 casual game launches which resulted in ad revenues from own games at a record level. In parallel, we grew our ad-software platform's customer base to 418 Software Clients with more than 100kUSD revenues per year. This is based on adding 316 additional software clients with over 100kUSD revenues per year, which altogether lead to a 410% growth rate in Software Clients. We look forward to continue on this path - by further combining our advertising-software platform with own games - and see a great potential for the coming years," says Remco Westermann, CEO of MGI.

HIGHLIGHTS Q4 2021

• Net revenues amounted to 80.2 mEUR (Q4'20: 48.7 mEUR), which is an increase of 65%, whereof 36% have been contributed by Organic Revenue Growth.

• Adj. EBITDA amounted to 23.3 mEUR (Q4'20: 10.1 mEUR), which is an increase of 131%.

• Adj. EBIT amounted to 19.4 mEUR (Q4'20: 5.8 mEUR), which is an increase of 232%.

• Earnings per share (EPS) undiluted/diluted amounted to EUR 0.05 (Q4'20: undiluted / diluted EUR 0.02). EPS undiluted/diluted adjusted for PPA-amortization amounted to EUR 0.07 (Q4'20: undiluted / diluted EUR 0.03).

HIGHLIGHTS FULL YEAR 2021

• Net revenues amounted to 252.2 mEUR (FY'20: 140.2 mEUR), which is an increase of 80% compared to FY'20 whereof 38% have been contributed by Organic Revenue Growth.

• Adj. EBITDA amounted to 71.1 mEUR (FY'20: 29.1 mEUR), which is an increase of 144%.

• Adj. EBIT amounted to 54.8 mEUR (FY'20: 17.5 mEUR), which is an increase of 213%.

• Net interest-bearing debt as of December 31, 2021 amounted to 198.6 mEUR (December 31, 2020: 61.6 mEUR).

• Leverage ratio amounted to 2.8 as per December 31, 2021 (2.1 as per December 31, 2020).

• Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 180.2 mEUR (December 31, 2020: 46.3 mEUR) due to the capital increase as well as a bond raise in FY'21.

• Earnings per share (EPS) undiluted/diluted amounted to EUR 0.11 (FY'20: undiluted: EUR 0.04 diluted: EUR 0.03). EPS undiluted/diluted adjusted for PPA-amortization amounted to EUR 0.20 (FY'20: undiluted: EUR 0.04 diluted: EUR 0.03).

SELECTED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS, MGI GROUP

In mEUR Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Net Revenues 80.2 48.7 252.2 140.2 YoY Growth in revenues 65% 73% 80% 67% EBITDA 20.9 9.0 65.0 26.5 EBITDA margins 26% 19% 26% 19% Adj. EBITDA 23.3 10.1 71.1 29.1 Adj. EBITDA margins 29% 21% 28% 21% Adj. EBIT 19.4 5.8 54.8 17.5 Adj. EBIT margins 24% 12% 22% 12% Net Result 7.4 2.0 16.1 2.7

SELECTED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS, MGI SEGMENTS

MGI MEDIA SEGMENT

In mEUR Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Net Revenues 51.2 24.2 139.6 65.0 YoY Growth in revenues 111% - 115% 59% EBITDA 11.7 2.1 25.8 5.1 EBITDA margins 23% 9% 19% 8% Adj. EBITDA 12.3 2.4 28.0 6.0 Adj. EBITDA margins 24% 10% 20% 9% MGI GAMES SEGMENT In mEUR Q4 2021 Q4 2020 FY 2021 FY 2020 Net Revenues 29.0 24.5 112.6 75.2 YoY Growth in revenues 19% - 50% 74% EBITDA 9.2 6.9 39.2 21.4 EBITDA margins 32% 28% 35% 29% Adj. EBITDA 11.0 7.7 43.1 23.2 Adj. EBITDA margins 38% 31% 38% 31% Media and Games Invest SE 3

A WORD FROM REMCO WESTERMANN, CEO

The fourth quarter of 2021 was another record quarter for MGI with net revenues amounting to 80.2 mEUR which translates into a growth rate of 65% YoY. Based on these strong results of the last quarter of 2021 as well as the previous quarters, we are proud to announce that MGI has been able to achieve an annual YoY revenue growth exceeding 70% for three years in a row. This strong growth in our topline is underscored by an even higher boost in proﬁtability with the Group's adj. EBITDA growing by 131% YoY corresponding to an average growth in EBITDA of 75% over the past three years. Those numbers signify the importance of economies of scale and synergies in our business model and underscore the success of our

"BUY. INTEGRATE. BUILD & IMPROVE" strategy.

With our highly synergetic combination of media and games activities, we have built a very strong company that is well positioned for further fast and proﬁtable growth. MGI's growth is leveraged by the 'media and games ﬂy-wheel', whereby the games part proﬁts from better user acquisition for its games and better monetization of its ads and the media part beneﬁts from access to ﬁrst party data as well as unique advertising inventory in the games part. This strongly synergetic 'owned-and-operated ad-tech' combination is increasingly appreciated by media as well as games companies, such as e.g., Applovin, Ironsource and

Zynga. MGI is an early adopter of this 'owned-and-operated ad-tech' strategy, using the past years to build this position.

In 2022 we want to further focus on strengthening, growing and expanding our company based on our 'integrated owned and operated ad-tech' strategy. This means that we will continue to focus on organic growth of both the media and the games part as well as the synergies between the two. This also means that we will continue to perform synergetic acquisitions, either smaller ones which we can leverage, or larger transforming ones that ad scale. But it also means some shifts of our investment focus: as mobile is the largest and a fast-growing market for both, media and games, mobile ad-tech infrastructure, mobile games content will become the main area of focus. And last but not least, we see ourselves as an innovator and will put further resources into innovation, based on the fact that growth is where innovation is. Innovation will include topics such as new channels for games and ads, new ad-formats, AI, big data, privacy ﬁrst and transparency.

The strong mutual synergies between media and games will empower MGI's fast further growth for 2022 and beyond. The media segment Verve Group has a strong USP based on its ﬁrst party data due to the games assets as well as one of the world's largest app-integration bases, which allow better targeting. The games segment gamigo group proﬁts strongly from the better media eﬃciency and has, due to that, a clear USP, which is especially expected to have a positive eﬀect on the increasing number of game launches. As an integrated owned and operated ad tech company we will continue to focus on organic and on M&A growth in both segment as well as on synergies between them. We expect further strong growth of MGI in 2022 and beyond. As we do not want to overpromise, but rather over deliver, we hold on to our mid term targets of 25-30% revenue growth, with an EBITDA in the 25-30% and an EBIT in the 15-20% of revenues range, and a net leverage of up to max. 3 times EBITDA.

A winning team

Our fast growth is enabled by our strong team. In 2021 we had several new joiners, via hiring as well as due to M&A and we could see that MGI has become a very attractive employer with better access to top-notch talents. This was achieved based on outperforming the market with great products which enabled strong organic growth, which makes our employees feel that they are part of a winning team. At the same time, we unfortunately also had to let a part of the media team go by closing the aﬃliate and inﬂuencer activities to focus on the highly scalable and proﬁtable programmatic advertising business. Despite that we have grown to an overall team of over 800 employees in over 20 oﬃces worldwide and have an even better skilled and more motivated team than a year ago.

Growing up

The year 2021 was also the year where we executed two transforming acquisitions, with KingsIsle and Smaato, and got many new long-only investors like Oaktree, Didner & Gerge and Janus Henderson on board. While having grown revenues from 45 million in 2018 to now over 250 million in 2021, it was also time to further improve our internal control and governance structures to be in line with the underlying size of the business. Therefore during 2021, we have already prepared the relocation from Malta to Sweden and worked on preparing the implementation of Nomination, Remuneration and Audit Committees for 2022. The relocation to Sweden and optimization of the governance structures will provide us with better access to the capital markets reduces complexity for us and our investors and is expected to be ﬁnalized in January 2023.

I would like to thank our customers, our investors, our team and all our other stakeholders and partners for their support and commitment during 2021.

Remco Westermann

CEO & Chairman of the Board of MGI Group