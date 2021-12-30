Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Media and Games Invest SE
  News
  7. Summary
    M8G   MT0000580101

MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE

(M8G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Media and Games Invest SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/30/2021 | 03:59am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2021 / 09:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: MT0000580101

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.20 EUR 33600.00 EUR
4.18 EUR 1801.58 EUR
4.18 EUR 17836.06 EUR
4.19 EUR 8380.00 EUR
4.19 EUR 5455.38 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.1920637 EUR 67073.0200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra)
MIC: XETR


30.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71845  30.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1263520&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 242 M 274 M 274 M
Net income 2021 15,2 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net Debt 2021 194 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 636 M 720 M 720 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
Duration : Period :
Media and Games Invest SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,25 €
Average target price 8,08 €
Spread / Average Target 90,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remco Westermann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Echt Chief Financial Officer
Jens Knauber Chief Operating Officer
Jens-Christian Fritz Chief Investment Officer
Tobias M. Weitzel Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE100.00%720
NETEASE, INC.1.44%63 193
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-27.67%51 929
NEXON CO., LTD.-29.50%17 734
NCSOFT CORPORATION-29.11%11 336
ZHEJIANG CENTURY HUATONG GROUP CO.,LTD13.78%9 354