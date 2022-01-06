Media and Games Invest SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.01.2022 / 15:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Tobias M. Last name(s): Weitzel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share Description: MT0000580101; Ordinary A Shares

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.05 EUR 6026.4 EUR 4.05 EUR 4993.65 EUR 4.05 EUR 2575.8 EUR 4.05 EUR 4025.7 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.0500 EUR 17621.5500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

06/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange MIC: XETR

