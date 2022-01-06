|
Media and Games Invest SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.01.2022 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Tobias M.
|Last name(s):
|Weitzel
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Media and Games Invest SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|Description:
|MT0000580101; Ordinary A Shares
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|4.05 EUR
|6026.4 EUR
|4.05 EUR
|4993.65 EUR
|4.05 EUR
|2575.8 EUR
|4.05 EUR
|4025.7 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|4.0500 EUR
|17621.5500 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XETR
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Media and Games Invest SE
|
|St. Christopher Street 168
|
|VLT 1467 Valletta
|
|Malta
|Internet:
|www.mgi.group
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
242 M
274 M
274 M
|Net income 2021
|
15,2 M
17,2 M
17,2 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
194 M
220 M
220 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|35,1x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
608 M
689 M
688 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|3,31x
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,61x
|Nbr of Employees
|660
|Free-Float
|68,8%
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|
4,06 €
|Average target price
|
8,08 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
98,8%