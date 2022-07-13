Log in
    M8G   MT0000580101

MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE

(M8G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:26 2022-07-13 am EDT
2.049 EUR   -3.94%
03:58aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/06MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/06MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Media and Games Invest SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/13/2022 | 03:58am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.07.2022 / 09:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: MT0000580101

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.08 EUR 8320.00 EUR
2.06 EUR 4908.98 EUR
2.06 EUR 3090.00 EUR
2.07 EUR 2070.00 EUR
2.07 EUR 242.19 EUR
2.11 EUR 8440.00 EUR
2.10 EUR 10500.00 EUR
2.13 EUR 12354.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.0977 EUR 49925.1700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurter Börse (Xetra)
MIC: XETR


13.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76871  13.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1396951&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
