Media and Games Invest SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
13.07.2022 / 09:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Bodhivas GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Remco
|Last name(s):
|Westermann
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Media and Games Invest SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|MT0000580101
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|2.08 EUR
|8320.00 EUR
|2.06 EUR
|4908.98 EUR
|2.06 EUR
|3090.00 EUR
|2.07 EUR
|2070.00 EUR
|2.07 EUR
|242.19 EUR
|2.11 EUR
|8440.00 EUR
|2.10 EUR
|10500.00 EUR
|2.13 EUR
|12354.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|2.0977 EUR
|49925.1700 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Frankfurter Börse (Xetra)
|MIC:
|XETR
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Media and Games Invest SE
|St. Christopher Street 168
|VLT 1467 Valletta
|Malta
|Internet:
|www.mgi.group
|End of News
76871 13.07.2022
|Sales 2022
312 M
314 M
314 M
|Net income 2022
26,5 M
26,7 M
26,7 M
|Net Debt 2022
260 M
261 M
261 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|13,8x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
340 M
342 M
342 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,92x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,59x
|Nbr of Employees
|800
|Free-Float
|68,2%
