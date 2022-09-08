Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Media and Games Invest SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M8G   MT0000580101

MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE

(M8G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:39 2022-09-08 am EDT
1.917 EUR   -1.67%
06:02aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/06MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/02MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media and Games Invest SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/08/2022 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.09.2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Ordinary A Shares ISIN: MT0000580101, Symbol:M8G

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.97 EUR 14987.76 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.9700 EUR 14987.7600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


08.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77965  08.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438325&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
06:02aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/06MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/02MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/31TRANSCRIPT : Media and Games Invest SE - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
08/31MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST : MGI - Half Year Report Q2 2022
PU
08/31MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST : Strong Q2'22 with 37% Overall and 18% Organic Revenue Growth. Con..
EQ
08/31Media and Games Invest SE Confirms Financial Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
08/31Media and Games Invest SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
08/29Media and Games Invest Promote Ad-Tech Veterans Ionut Ciobotaru and Sameer Sondhi to C-..
EQ
08/29Media and Games Invest Promotes Ionut Ciobotaru and Sameer Sondhi to C-Level Managers
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 306 M 304 M 304 M
Net income 2022 20,6 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net Debt 2022 289 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 310 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
Duration : Period :
Media and Games Invest SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,95 €
Average target price 4,83 €
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remco Westermann Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Paul Echt Group Chief Financial Officer
Jens Knauber Group Chief Operating Officer
Jens-Christian Fritz Group Chief Investment Officer
Sonja Lilienthal Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE-54.66%309
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.26%1 924 807
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-38.26%60 018
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.89%50 773
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.95%50 655
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-8.30%46 802