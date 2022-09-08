Media and Games Invest SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.09.2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Bodhivas GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Remco
|Last name(s):
|Westermann
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Media and Games Invest SE
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|Description:
|Ordinary A Shares ISIN: MT0000580101, Symbol:M8G
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.97 EUR
|14987.76 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|1.9700 EUR
|14987.7600 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Media and Games Invest SE
|St. Christopher Street 168
|VLT 1467 Valletta
|Malta
|Internet:
|www.mgi.group
