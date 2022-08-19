Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Media and Games Invest SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M8G   MT0000580101

MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE

(M8G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:16 2022-08-19 am EDT
2.444 EUR   +0.58%
02:46aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : The Nomination Committee Proposes the Appointment of Deloitte Sweden as the New Auditor Following its Relocation to Sweden
EQ
02:41aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST : Items 12 and 16 Will Be Withdrawn from the AGM 2022 Agenda and Will Be Clarified and Re‑Proposed for Shareholder Approval at the EGM Covering the Appointment of the New Auditor
EQ
08/08Media and Games Invest SE will publish its Half Year Report 2022 on August 31, 2022, and presents the Q2'22 results at its Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on the same day
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media and Games Invest SE: The Nomination Committee Proposes the Appointment of Deloitte Sweden as the New Auditor Following its Relocation to Sweden

08/19/2022 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Media and Games Invest SE: The Nomination Committee Proposes the Appointment of Deloitte Sweden as the New Auditor Following its Relocation to Sweden

19.08.2022 / 08:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Media and Games Invest SE: The Nomination Committee Proposes the Appointment of Deloitte Sweden as the New Auditor Following its Relocation to Sweden

August 19, 2022 – Media and Games Invest SE (“MGI” or the “Company”, ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange, OTCQX: MDGIF): The Nomination Committee, consisting of Hermann Dambach (Oaktree Capital Management), Eric Billings (Billings Capital Management), Dr. Gabriel Recnik (Bodhivas GmbH) and Tobias M. Weitzel (Board of Directors), decided to propose the appointment of Deloitte Sweden as the new auditor of MGI by the next Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”).

After the AGM on September 15, 2022, the invitation for the Extraordinary General Meeting 2022 will be published, which is expected to be held in early November 2022 and at which the Nomination Committee's proposal will be voted on.  

Information about the Nomination Committee is available at www.mgi-se.com.

Valetta, August 19, 2022

The Nomination Committee of Media and Games Invest SE

Responsible parties

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons at MGI set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz
Head of Investor Relations
+49 170 376 9571
soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, info@mgi-se.com
www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
+46707472741
Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
+49 69 9055 05 51
mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE (“MGI”) is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI’s main operational presence is in North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 –2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

 

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

 


19.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Phone: +356 21 22 7553
Fax: +356 21 22 7667
E-mail: info@mgi-se.group
Internet: www.mgi.group
ISIN: MT0000580101
WKN: A1JGT0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; FNSE
EQS News ID: 1423711

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1423711  19.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1423711&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
02:46aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : The Nomination Committee Proposes the Appointment of Deloitte ..
EQ
02:41aMEDIA AND GAMES INVEST : Items 12 and 16 Will Be Withdrawn from the AGM 2022 Agenda and Wi..
EQ
08/08Media and Games Invest SE will publish its Half Year Report 2022 on August 31, 2022, an..
EQ
08/01Certain Shares of Media and Games Invest SE are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending o..
CI
07/26MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST : Bond Prospectus - Initial Bond Issue 2022
PU
07/25Media and Games Invest SE publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of Bonds on..
EQ
07/15MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST : Announces its AGM - 2022 Date
PU
07/15MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Notice and Agenda of an Annual General Meeting
EQ
07/15Media and Games Invest SE announces its AGM – 2022 date. Transfer Documents relat..
EQ
07/14MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 309 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2022 23,4 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net Debt 2022 272 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 387 M 392 M 392 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
Duration : Period :
Media and Games Invest SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,43 €
Average target price 4,83 €
Spread / Average Target 98,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remco Westermann Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Paul Echt Group Chief Financial Officer
Jens Knauber Group Chief Operating Officer
Jens-Christian Fritz Group Chief Investment Officer
Sonja Lilienthal Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE-43.49%392
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-13.72%2 172 633
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-25.68%72 466
SYNOPSYS INC.1.31%58 282
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.11%56 795
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.2.35%52 309