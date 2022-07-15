DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Media and Games Invest SE announces its AGM – 2022 date. Transfer Documents relating to the relocation to Sweden, successfully published by the Malta Business Registry.



15.07.2022 / 15:20

July 15, 2022 – Media and Games Invest SE (“MGI” or the “Company”, ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange, OTCQX: MDGIF), today published the Notice & Agenda for its Annual General Meeting - 2022 (“AGM”) and announced that the AGM will be held on the 15, September 2022, at 10:00 (CEST).

A precondition for publishing the AGM Notice and Agenda and announcing the AGM – 2022 date, was the review and publishing of the Transfer Report and Transfer Proposal (the “Transfer Documents”), which provide the necessary details in relation to the relocation of the Company to Sweden, by the Malta Business Registry (“MBR”).

The Notice and Agenda includes further agenda points for the AGM, relating to the relocation of MGI to Sweden, amongst other matters. A prerequisite to the shareholders voting on the transfer of the registered office of MGI at the AGM, is that the Transfer Documents prepared by the Company, are approved and published by the MBR at least 60 days prior to the AGM. The Transfer Documents were published by the MBR on its website on the 8, July 2022, following which the Company is hereby announcing the date of its AGM - 2022.

The Notice & Agenda, Transfer Documents and all other relevant documents for the AGM, can be accessed on MGI’s website at https://mgi-se.com/annual-general-meeting-2022/.

In order to attend the AGM, shareholders must follow the instructions and deadlines outlined in the Notice & Agenda for the Annual General Meeting - 2022.

Responsible parties

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons at MGI set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, info@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE (“MGI”) is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGI’s main operational presence is in North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 –2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed (or are in the process of listing) on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.