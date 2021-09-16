Media and Games Invest SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.09.2021 / 15:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Media and Games Invest SE
b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Ordinary A Shares ISIN MT0000580101
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
54.00 SEK 12042.00 SEK
54.00 SEK 170478.00 SEK
54.05 SEK 54050.00 SEK
54.05 SEK 8053.45 SEK
54.05 SEK 648.60 SEK
54.10 SEK 12388.90 SEK
54.15 SEK 54150.00 SEK
54.20 SEK 650.40 SEK
54.25 SEK 2712.50 SEK
54.30 SEK 117722.40 SEK
54.40 SEK 2720.00 SEK
54.45 SEK 54450.00 SEK
54.50 SEK 51775.00 SEK
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
54.1841 SEK 541841.2500 SEK
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-15; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Nasdaq First North Premier, Stockholm
MIC: FNSE
16.09.2021
Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group
End of News
70197 16.09.2021
