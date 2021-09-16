Media and Games Invest SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.09.2021 / 15:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Remco Last name(s): Westermann Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Media and Games Invest SE b) LEI 391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share Description: Ordinary A Shares ISIN MT0000580101 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 54.00 SEK 12042.00 SEK 54.00 SEK 170478.00 SEK 54.05 SEK 54050.00 SEK 54.05 SEK 8053.45 SEK 54.05 SEK 648.60 SEK 54.10 SEK 12388.90 SEK 54.15 SEK 54150.00 SEK 54.20 SEK 650.40 SEK 54.25 SEK 2712.50 SEK 54.30 SEK 117722.40 SEK 54.40 SEK 2720.00 SEK 54.45 SEK 54450.00 SEK 54.50 SEK 51775.00 SEK d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 54.1841 SEK 541841.2500 SEK e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-15; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Nasdaq First North Premier, Stockholm MIC: FNSE

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Media and Games Invest SE St. Christopher Street 168 VLT 1467 Valletta Malta Internet: www.mgi.group End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70197 16.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 09:14 ET (13:14 GMT)