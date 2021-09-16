Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Media and Games Invest SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M8G   MT0000580101

MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE

(M8G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Media and Games Invest SE english

09/16/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.09.2021 / 15:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form:  Bodhivas GmbH 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Remco 
 
 Last name(s): Westermann 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Media and Games Invest SE 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Share 
 
 Description:  Ordinary A Shares ISIN MT0000580101 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 54.00 SEK     12042.00 SEK 
 
 54.00 SEK     170478.00 SEK 
 
 54.05 SEK     54050.00 SEK 
 
 54.05 SEK     8053.45 SEK 
 
 54.05 SEK     648.60 SEK 
 
 54.10 SEK     12388.90 SEK 
 
 54.15 SEK     54150.00 SEK 
 
 54.20 SEK     650.40 SEK 
 
 54.25 SEK     2712.50 SEK 
 
 54.30 SEK     117722.40 SEK 
 
 54.40 SEK     2720.00 SEK 
 
 54.45 SEK     54450.00 SEK 
 
 54.50 SEK     51775.00 SEK 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 54.1841 SEK   541841.2500 SEK 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-15; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:         Nasdaq First North Premier, Stockholm 
 
 MIC:          FNSE

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Media and Games Invest SE 
              St. Christopher Street 168 
              VLT 1467 Valletta 
              Malta 
Internet:     www.mgi.group 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70197 16.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 09:14 ET (13:14 GMT)

All news about MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
09:15aMedia and Games Invest SE english
DJ
09/10PRESS RELEASE : Media and Games Invest SE will repay its EUR 25 million bond due..
DJ
09/10Media and Games Invest SE löser, tidigare än planerat, in obligationer på 25 ..
DJ
09/10Media and Games Invest SE will repay its EUR 25 million bond due 2024 ahead o..
DJ
09/10MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST : will repay its EUR 25 million bond due 2024 ahead of sc..
EQ
09/10Media and Games Invest Se Will Repay EUR 25 Million Bond Due 2024 Ahead of Sc..
CI
08/31ORIGINAL-RESEARCH : Media and Games Invest SE (von -2-
DJ
08/31ORIGINAL-RESEARCH : Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY
DJ
08/31MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST : Half Year Report Q2 2021
PU
08/27MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST : To Close Smaato Deal; Wind Up German Influencer, Perfor..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 241 M 283 M 283 M
Net income 2021 17,3 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net Debt 2021 172 M 202 M 202 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 784 M 926 M 921 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
Duration : Period :
Media and Games Invest SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,24 €
Average target price 8,01 €
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remco Westermann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Echt Chief Financial Officer
Gary Coffey Chief Technology Officer
Jens Knauber Chief Operating Officer
Tobias M. Weitzel Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE149.29%926
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-15.72%60 856
NETEASE, INC.-11.29%55 264
NEXON CO., LTD.-38.21%16 116
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%11 613
NCSOFT CORPORATION-35.98%10 507