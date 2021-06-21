Media and Games Invest intends to acquire the digital advertising platform Smaato from Shanghai Qiugu Investment Partnership Monday, June 21, 2021 - Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ? Smaato is a mobile first digital advertising platform with expected revenues between EUR 30m - 40m and an EBITDA margin of app. 30% for 2021 ? Combined, MGI's media segment Verve Group and Smaato will form one of the leading omnichannel exchanges worldwide and become one of the top 10 in-app mobile exchanges with a joint team of well over 300 employees and over 25 offices worldwide ? The further cooperation with Shanghai Qiugu Investment Partnership's general partner Shenzhen QS Funds Management Co. Ltd is expected to significantly strengthen MGI's presence in the fast-growing Asian digital media market June 21, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) intends to acquire the digital advertising platform Smaato from Shanghai Qiugu Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) ("SQI") in close cooperation with the SQI's general partner Shenzhen QS Funds Management Co. Ltd ("QS"). Smaato is a mobile first digital advertising platform with a strong publisher focus. Smaato is expected to generate consolidated revenues of between 30m - 40m Euro in 2021 with an EBITDA margin of around 30%. The transaction would further substantially increase the critical mass of MGI's media segment Verve Group and also create further synergy potential with MGI's gaming segment. SQI is a Shanghai-based investment fund with a strong focus on digital media. SQI has an outstanding know-how of the Asian media market - which belongs to the fastest growing media markets worldwide - and an excellent business network. SQI acquired Smaato from its founders and a group of early investors in 2016. QS and MGI have agreed on exclusivity and expect to sign the transaction within the next weeks after having received the required approvals. Responsible parties This information is such information Media and Games Invest SE is obliged to make public in accordance with the (EU) Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact: Remco Westermann Chairman of the Board and CEO info@mgi-se.com Sören Barz Head of Investor Relations +49 170 376 9571 soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, info@mgi-se.com www.mgi-se.com Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm +46707472741 Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt +49 69 9055 05 51 mgi@edicto.de About Shanghai Qiugu Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) and it's general partner Shenzhen QS Funds Management Co., Ltd. Shanghai Qiugu Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) acquired Smaato from its founders and early investors in 2016. Managed by the general partner Shenzhen QS Funds Management Co., Ltd. ("QS Fund"), SQI and its affiliates focus on investment in the digital marketing industry. Founded in 2014, QS Fund is an innovative private equity fund manager. Its core members have rich experience in capital markets and are committed to the acquisition and integration of high-quality assets worldwide. QS Fund has accumulated a wealth of customer resources in digital media and has established strong collaborative relationships with the relevant market leaders in China. QS Fund also manages investment funds for Chinese insurance companies. About Media and Games Invest SE Media and Games Invest SE is a digital integrated games and media company with main operational presence in EMEA and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 45% over the last 6 years. Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

1210193 2021-06-21

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2021 06:09 ET (10:09 GMT)