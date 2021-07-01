Media and Games Invest : signs a EUR 30 million unsecured RCF with UniCredit Bank for an interest rate of 3.875% p.a.

DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Financing

Media and Games Invest Group signs a EUR 30 million unsecured RCF with UniCredit Bank for an interest rate of 3.875% p.a.



01.07.2021 / 09:10

The reduced interest rate at 3.875% p.a. reflects a new strike zone for MGI



The RCF is unsecured which underscores MGI's high credit worthiness



The credit supports the diversification of MGI's debt instruments while increasing flexibility for working capital and M&A at favorable low cost



July 01, 2021 - Media and Games Invest ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), signed a binding credit agreement for an unsecured revolving credit facility in the amount of EUR 30 million with an interest rate of 3.875% with UniCredit Bank AG. The credit line increased MGI's flexibility for working capital and M&A related financing needs. The granted interest rate underscores the continuously decreasing interest costs for the Group, which could already be observed during the EUR 150 million Bond Issue on June 18, 2021, priced at 102% above par.

"We are thankful and excited to continue and extend our long-lasting relationship with UniCredit Bank which has been supporting us since 2017 with working capital and M&A related credit lines. The unique tech coverage approach has helped us to grow MGI into one of the leading European media and games power houses." says Paul Echt, CFO of Media and Games Invest SE.

"We are delighted to support MGI once again on its exceptional growth path with an unsecured RCF, underscoring the credit worthiness we assign to the company, supported by healthy margins, strong cash generation and increasingly important, an attractive and sustainable business profile. The Tech Team at UniCredit is extremely proud to be part of the journey, see the hard work and dedication pay off and having been involved with tailor made solutions that are a trademark of what we do.", says Oskar Åkerberg, Senior Relationship Manager, Tech Industry Coverage at UniCredit Bank AG.

Responsible parties

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Remco Westermann

Chairman of the Board and CEO

info@mgi-se.com

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, info@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE is a digital integrated games and media company with main operational presence in EMEA and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 45% over the last 6 years. Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.