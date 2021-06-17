Media and Games Invest published its first sustainability report for the year 2020 June 17, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), a digitally integrated games and media company, published its first sustainability report today. The report covers major topics, goals and measures and summarizes them in the MGI Sustainability Priorities, which consist of "Diversity and Fair Play in our Products and Services," "Providing Data Protection and Security," "A Great Team and an Inspiring Workplace," "Working towards a Greener Future" and "Corporate Governance". Our Sustainability Highlights in 2020: ? Establishing a formal Sustainability Committee ? Joining UN Global Compact ? Collaborating with planetly to track CO2 emissions and achieving carbon neutrality until 2022 ? Gender equality within the new hires ? gamigo group celebrated a reforestation project where over 200,000 trees were planted in cooperation with the players ? Verve Group joined the AdTechCares initiative to actively fight misinformation about Covid-19, support fact-based journalism and affirm that Black Lives Matter "2020 has altogether been an extraordinary year for the world and for Media and Games Invest as a company which makes me all the more pleased to announce our first sustainability report covering our activities during last year. While we have always had a focus on sustainability and see it as our responsibility to incorporate sustainability in our actions, 2020 is the first year that we also report on our measures. We have taken last year to analyze our current status quo and to determine further steps for the future, next to the measures that are already in place and are excited to continue our work also in terms of sustainability.", says Remco Westermann, CEO of Media and Games Invest. The sustainability report is available on the company's website www.mgi-se.com under Investor Relations. Responsible parties The information in this notice has been made available for publication by the responsible person's agency listed below on the date revealed by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the time of this press release. The responsible persons listed below can be contacted for more information. For further information, please contact: Remco Westermann Chairman of the Board and CEO info@mgi-se.com Sören Barz Head of Investor Relations +49 170 376 9571 soeren.barz@mgi-se.com www.mgi-se.com Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm Phone: +46 707 47 2741 Mail: Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt Phone: +49 69 9055 05 51 Mail: mgi@edicto.de About Media and Games Invest SE Media and Games Invest SE is a digitally integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 45% over the last 6 years. Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

