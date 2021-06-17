Log in
Media and Games Invest published its first sustainability report for the year 2020

06/17/2021 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Media and Games Invest published its first sustainability report for the year 2020 
June 17, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North 
Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), a digitally integrated games and media company, 
published its first sustainability report today. 
The report covers major topics, goals and measures and summarizes them in the MGI Sustainability Priorities, which 
consist of "Diversity and Fair Play in our Products and Services," "Providing Data Protection and Security," "A Great 
Team and an Inspiring Workplace," "Working towards a Greener Future" and "Corporate Governance". 
Our Sustainability Highlights in 2020: 
  ? Establishing a formal Sustainability Committee 
  ? Joining UN Global Compact 
  ? Collaborating with planetly to track CO2 emissions and achieving carbon neutrality until 2022 
  ? Gender equality within the new hires 
  ? gamigo group celebrated a reforestation project where over 200,000 trees were planted in cooperation with the 
    players 
  ? Verve Group joined the AdTechCares initiative to actively fight misinformation about Covid-19, support fact-based 
    journalism and affirm that Black Lives Matter 
"2020 has altogether been an extraordinary year for the world and for Media and Games Invest as a company which makes 
me all the more pleased to announce our first sustainability report covering our activities during last year. While we 
have always had a focus on sustainability and see it as our responsibility to incorporate sustainability in our 
actions, 2020 is the first year that we also report on our measures. We have taken last year to analyze our current 
status quo and to determine further steps for the future, next to the measures that are already in place and are 
excited to continue our work also in terms of sustainability.", says Remco Westermann, CEO of Media and Games Invest. 
The sustainability report is available on the company's website www.mgi-se.com under Investor Relations. 
Responsible parties 
The information in this notice has been made available for publication by the responsible person's agency listed below 
on the date revealed by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the time of this press release. The responsible persons 
listed below can be contacted for more information. 
For further information, please contact: 
Remco Westermann 
Chairman of the Board and CEO 
info@mgi-se.com 
Sören Barz 
Head of Investor Relations 
+49 170 376 9571 
soeren.barz@mgi-se.com 
www.mgi-se.com 
Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm 
Phone: +46 707 47 2741 
Mail: Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se 
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt 
Phone: +49 69 9055 05 51 
Mail: mgi@edicto.de 
About Media and Games Invest SE 
Media and Games Invest SE is a digitally integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe 
and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating 
continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 45% over the last 6 years. Next to strong organic growth, 
the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and 
companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and 
competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in 
the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm 
and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
Open Market. 
The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 
00 399.

1209181 2021-06-17

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209181&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)

