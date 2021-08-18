Media and Games Invest : publishes Half Year Report 2021 – Strong organic revenue growth of 36% in Q2'21 while adj. EBITDA increased by 127%; intends to refinance German Bond of 25 mEUR

Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 08:00 CEST - Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Strong organic revenue growth of 36% in Q2'21 (compared to Q2'20) significantly outperforms the already boosted Covid-19 financials from the previous year and confirms positive underlying trend

EBITDA significantly increased by 127% to 28.7 mEUR in Q2'21 as a result of synergies and economies of scale in combination with further cost savings driven by integration

Guidance for FY 2021 incl. Smaato: Revenue 234 mEUR - 254 mEUR (67% - 81% YoY growth) and adj. EBITDA 65 mEUR - 70 mEUR (123% - 141% YoY growth).

Intends to refinance its German unsecured bond (25 mEUR) through a subsequent bond issue of its Senior secured bond of up to EUR 80 million. The remaining up to EUR 55 million are envisaged to be used for further M&A and organic growth investments.

August 18, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ('MGI' or the 'Company', ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) publishes its Half Year Report 2021 showing strong organic revenue growth of 37% with additional 56% M&A driven revenue growth in H1'21 compared to H1'20, resulting in total H1'21 revenue of 109 mEUR, and overall growth of net revenues of 93%. Profitability also more than doubled in H1'21, with adjusted EBITDA (+127%) and adjusted EBIT (+168%) growing even stronger than revenues in H1'21. The financial performance confirms the positive underlying trend and is outstanding considering the already strong numbers in the H1'20 where lockdowns due to Covid-19 resulted in a strong uplift of the revenues especially in the second quarter of 2020. Due to the strong financial performance, MGI has experienced a declining cost of capital in recent times. Therefore, the Company plans to refinance its German unsecured bond (ISIN: DE000A2R4KF3) with a volume of 25 mEUR and an interest rate of 7.00% at a price of 103% of the nominal value in October 2021 (in line with the bond's terms and conditions). For this purpose, MGI has mandated Pareto Securities to evaluate a subsequent bond issue of its Senior secured bond (ISIN: SE0015194527) of up to 80 mEUR. The remaining amount after the repayment of up to 55 mEUR are envisaged to be used for further M&A and organic growth investments.

HIGHLIGHTS Q2 2021

Net revenues amounted to 57.1 mEUR (Q2'20: 30.0 mEUR), which is an increase of 90%, whereof 36% have been contributed from organic growth.

EBITDA 1 amounted to 15.3 mEUR (Q2'20: 6.7 mEUR), which is an increase of 127%.

EBIT 2 amounted to 11.1 mEUR (Q2'20: 4.2 mEUR), which is an increase of 164%.

Earnings per share (EPS) undiluted/diluted amounted to EUR 0.02 (Q2'20: EUR 0.01). EPS undiluted/diluted adjusted for PPA-amortization amounted to EUR 0.04 (Q2'20: EUR undiluted: 0.02, diluted: 0.01).

HIGHLIGHTS H1 2021

Net revenues amounted to 109.0 mEUR (H1'20: 56.6 mEUR), which is an increase of 93%, whereof 37% have been contributed from organic growth.

EBITDA amounted to 28.7 mEUR (H1'20: 12.7 mEUR), which is an increase of 127%.

EBIT amounted to 20.4 mEUR (H1'20: 7.6 mEUR), which is an increase of 168%.

Net interest-bearing debt 3 as of June 30, 2021 amounted to 44.1 mEUR (December 31, 2020: 61.6 mEUR).

Leverage ratio 4 amounted to 1.0 as per June 30, 2021 (2.1 as per December 31, 2020) and thus remained below MGI's target range of 2-3x leverage.

amounted to 1.0 as per June 30, 2021 (2.1 as per December 31, 2020) and thus remained below MGI's target range of 2-3x leverage. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 246.1 mEUR as per June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: 46.3 mEUR) due to the capital increase as well as a bond raise in H1 2021.

SELECTED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS, MGI GROUP

In mEUR Q2 2021 Q2 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020 FY 2020 Net Revenues 57.1 30.0 109.0 56.6 140.2 YoY Growth in revenues 90% 97% 93% 98% 67% EBITDA5 14.5 6.3 26.6 11.6 26.5 EBITDA margins6 25% 21% 24% 21% 19% Adj. EBITDA 15.3 6.7 28.7 12.7 29.1 Adj. EBITDA margins 27% 22% 26% 22% 21% Adj. EBIT 11.1 4.2 20.4 7.6 17.5 Adj. EBIT margins7 19% 14% 19% 13% 12% Net Result 3.4 0.4 5.6 0.5 2.7

SELECTED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS, MGI SEGMENTS

MGI Games Segment In mEUR Q2 2021 Q2 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020 FY 2020 Net Revenues 28.0 18.8 55.4 32.7 75.2 YoY Growth in revenues 49% - 69% - 74% EBITDA 10.2 5.3 19.6 9.8 21.4 EBITDA margins 36% 28% 35% 30% 29% Adj. EBITDA 10.6 5.5 21.4 10.5 23.2 Adj. EBITDA margins 38% 29% 39% 32% 31% MGI Media Segment In mEUR Q2 2021 Q2 2020 H1 2021 H1 2020 FY 2020 Net Revenues 29.1 11.2 53.6 23.8 65.0 YoY Growth in revenues 159% - 125% - 59% EBITDA 4.4 1.0 7.0 1.8 5.1 EBITDA margins 15% 9% 13% 8% 8% Adj. EBITDA 4.7 1.2 7.3 2.1 6.0 Adj. EBITDA margins 16% 11% 14% 9% 9%

The Half-Year Report 2021 is available on MGI's corporate website at www.mgi-se.com in the Investor Relations section.

-End of MAR release-

-Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News-

A Word from Remco Westermann, CEO

'We are pleased to announce another strong quarter driven particularly by revenue synergies and organic growth from our Media and Games segments. In Q2 2021, MGI's Group revenues increased by 90% to 57 m EUR (Q2'20: 30 mEUR). With 36%, the organic growth was well above plan and therefore outstanding, especially when taking into account that the second quarter last year had exceptionally strong numbers driven by positive effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA grew even stronger than the revenues due to the strong performance of KingsIsle in combination with overall economies of scale and increased by 127% to 15 mEUR (Q2'20: 7 mEUR). Economies of scale especially kicked in for the Media segment based on revenue growth and synergy realization, reaching 16% adj. EBITDA margin for the second quarter in 2021 (Q2'20: 11%). While we are happy to deliver outstanding growth, our capital markets activity in Q2 2021 has been equally appealing raising more than 270 mEUR in equity and debt from well-known institutional investors, which enables us to execute on our M&A pipeline and continue our path of strong M&A driven as well as organic growth.' says Remco Westermann, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Media and Games Invest SE.

Notes - All Notes are defined as in the Half Year Report Q2 2021 of MGI

Note (1) Adjusted EBITDA: Reported EBITDA excluding one-time costs. EBITDA adjustments amounted to 2.1 mEUR in H1 2021 (H1'20: 1.1 mEUR) and were made for one-time M&A (legal and advisory) related costs as well as the ESOP program.

Note (2) (Adjusted) EBIT: Earnings before interest and taxes excluding one-time costs and PPA depreciation. [For adjustments, please see footnote 1 above.]

Note (3) Net interest bearing debt: Interest bearing Financial Indebtedness excluding Shareholder and Related Party Loans minus Cash and Cash Equivalents.

Note (4) Leverage ratio: Net Interest-Bearing Debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the past 12 months.

Note (5) EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Note (6) EBITDA margins: EBITDA divided by Net Revenues.

Note (7) Adjusted EBIT margins: Adjusted EBIT divided by Net Revenues.

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE is a digital integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 78% (2018 - LTM Q2'21). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

