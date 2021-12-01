Media and Games Invests SE: Launch of big update in MGI's Top 1 MMO Wizard101 - Major updates also in numerous other games of the portfolio

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 -

With the "Lemuria Update" MGI's games segment yesterday released one of the most extensive updates in the more than 13-year history of Wizard101, which is the largest game in MGI's games portfolio. Wizard101 was part of the KingsIsle acquisition earlier this year. The in-house development of this large update was started after the acquisition. Substantial content and features and 10 additional levels are added to the game. Wizard players ('Wizards') can now journey to the lost world of Lemuria, that is - if such a place even exists. Their adventure will be filled with a new storyline, world scenes, characters, creatures, and bosses in addition to new spells, items, and gear. Wizards will also be able to level up to 150 from the current 140 levels.

"I feel like I say this each time we launch a major update to Wizard101, but I believe Lemuria is our best yet," says KingsIsle Entertainment Game Director Leah Ruben. "It has everything we know our players enjoy the most - including a cast of unique characters brought to life by a combination of amazing voice acting and laugh-out-loud funny dialogues. Best of all, it's an update all players - not just those at the endgame - can enjoy, because we've added much more to the update than the new storyline!"

"I continue to be very pleased with the developments of Wizard101. The team is great and since the acquisition earlier this year, the integration has progressed very well. KingsIsle is performing well above plan. This update is the biggest that has been developed since KingsIsle became part of MGI and is a great achievement of the whole team. I am excited to see what comes next for Wizard101 and Pirate101.", says Jens Knauber, COO of MGI.

A complete overview over the Lemuria Update is posted on https://www.wizard101.com.

Also, lots of further major game updates

In Q4, which is the seasonally strongest quarter of the year, gamigo releases numerous major updates and events for its game portfolio. Already launched are e.g., the first international server for Dessert Operations, the substantial extension "Amatheon's Corruption" for Fiesta Online, the extension "Sky Riders" for Aura Kingdome and the substantial extension "Polished Paragon" for Trove, to name just a few. Besides the extensions many events around Halloween were organized within the games and two large birthdays were celebrated: Wizard101 celebrated its 13th and Grand Fantasia its 11th anniversary. Also, in December 2021 there will be several activities such as launches, advent calendars, events and much more.

For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE is a digitally integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 78% (2018 - LTM Q3'21). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.