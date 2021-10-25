Log in
    M8G   MT0000580101

MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE

(M8G)
PRESS RELEASE : Media and Games Invest SE: Media -2-

10/25/2021 | 03:16am EDT
Media and Games Invest SE is a digitally integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 78% (2018 - LTM Q2'21). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release, including the pro-forma financial figures addressed therein, are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and pro-forma financial numbers are reasonable it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release (including the pro-forma financial figures) are free from errors and readers of this release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this release, unless it is so required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-25 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Media and Games Invest SE 
              St. Christopher Street 168 
              VLT 1467 Valletta 
              Malta 
Phone:        +356 21 22 7553 
Fax:          +356 21 22 7667 
E-mail:       info@mgi.group 
Internet:     www.mgi.group 
ISIN:         MT0000580101 
WKN:          A1JGT0 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate 
              Exchange; FNSE 
EQS News ID:  1243071 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1243071 2021-10-25

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243071&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

Analyst Recommendations on MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 241 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2021 17,3 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net Debt 2021 172 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 690 M 803 M 804 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
Duration : Period :
Media and Games Invest SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,61 €
Average target price 8,01 €
Spread / Average Target 73,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remco Westermann Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Echt Chief Financial Officer
Gary Coffey Chief Technology Officer
Jens Knauber Chief Operating Officer
Tobias M. Weitzel Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIA AND GAMES INVEST SE119.62%803
NETEASE, INC.6.76%66 504
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-14.63%61 649
NEXON CO., LTD.-37.33%15 729
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%11 400
NCSOFT CORPORATION-32.55%10 986