MEDIA DO : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Notice: This document is a translation of part of the original Japanese-language document and is to be used only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese-language document, the latter shall prevail.

Qualitative Information Regarding Financial Results

(1) Analysis of operating results

The mission of the MEDIA DO Group is "unleashing a virtuous cycle of literary creation," which inspires the Group to do its utmost to distribute written works as widely as possible, while ensuring that they are used under fair conditions and that the profits from these works are appropriately returned to their creators. The Group's vision is "More Content for More People!" Based on this mission and vision, we are actively expanding the scope of our business and pursuing improvements in corporate value in order to contribute to the development of culture and enrichment of society in Japan.

Article 1 under Section 1 General Rules of Chapter I General Provisions of the Copyright Act of Japan refers to how authors' rights contribute to cultural development and speaks of ensuring protection for the rights of authors while according attention to the fair exploitation of cultural products. These ideas serve as our guiding principle as we develop our business based on our mission of "unleashing a virtuous cycle of literary creation" in which countless digitized written works are delivered to as many people as possible and the profits generated through the use of these works are appropriately returned to their creators, thereby stimulating the creation of new written works.

In the nine months ended November 30, 2021, the business environment for the MEDIA DO Group was characterized by signs of the gradual normalization of economic activity, such as the progress made in COVID-19 vaccinations, and the lifting of the state of emergency that followed on October 1, 2021. On the other hand, it appears that stay-at-home consumption, which has been driven by the increase in free time resulting from people working from home and refraining from unnecessary outings, is in the process of peaking out. In some areas we also saw factors hindering the expansion of the eBook market, such as the impact of pirate sites.

The eBook market continued to grow as a result of the ongoing shift from paper books to eBooks, which has become an irreversible trend, but due in part to the above-mentioned factors the revenue increase in the MEDIA DO Group's core eBook distribution business was concentrated in the first and second quarters.

Meanwhile, we used blockchain technology to develop and launch a non-fungible token (NFT) service for new digital content, and began sales of items using our "FanTop" platform. In addition, we moved forward steadily with initiatives to implement the Digital Content Asset (DCA) model that the Group has been advocating, such as collaborating with TOHAN CORPORATION to begin providing a service that utilizes NFTs to award digital benefits to those who purchase books at bookstores and other consumers.

With the market for content undergoing both quantitative and qualitative structural change as a result of the ongoing shift to digital caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in opportunities to create a variety of intellectual property (IP), including user- generated content (UGC). In recognition of this situation, the MEDIA DO Group took steps to create IP and maximize value by concluding an agreement to acquire from DeNA Co., Ltd. the stock of Everystar Co., Ltd., which operates a novel-sharing site, as announced in September 2021 (the acquisition of the stock was completed on December 14, 2021). We will continue to execute various measures aimed at expanding the business going forward, including making investments in new subsidiaries that we have acquired through M&A.

Furthermore, as reported in our Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the six months ended August 31, 2021, the Company recorded an extraordinary loss (impairment loss) of ¥394 million in relation to consolidated subsidiary Nagisa, Inc. This was due to changes in the external environment in the form of compliance with internet advertising regulations as the operator of a digital platform. Taking these into account, we scrutinized progress toward the initial earnings forecast in the manga app operations that are the core business of the subsidiary as well as considering the recoverability of goodwill, and as a result applied impairment loss accounting.

In the nine months ended November 30, 2021, net sales amounted to ¥78,767 million, up 27.0% year on year; operating profit totaled

¥2,250 million, up 4.6%; ordinary profit was ¥2,230 million, up 1.5%; and profit attributable to owners of parent came to ¥1,096 million, down 13.3%.

Segment information eBook Distribution

In the eBook distribution business, MEDIA DO is developing its operations based on two policies: "stimulate the growth of eBook markets," which entails supporting the expansion of the eBook market, and "invent future eBook markets," which will involve utilizing blockchain and other technologies to create new markets and to propose new ways of enjoying digital content.

Initiatives to "stimulate the growth of eBook markets" included the ongoing provision of distribution and eBook transmission solutions to eBook distributors such as LINE MANGA, Amazon Kindle, and Comic Cmoa. The MEDIA DO Group is contributing to the development of the publishing industry as the largest eBook wholesaler in Japan, with business relationships with more than 2,200 publishers and 150 eBook distributors, a content library of over 2 million eBooks, and a track record of helping conduct more than 10,000 campaigns together with publishers and distributors (as of August 31, 2021).