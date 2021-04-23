MEDIA DO : Financial Results Briefing FY2020 (Ended February 2021) 04/23/2021 | 04:08am EDT Send by mail :

All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 2 Consolidated earnings highlights (1) All-time record net sales and profits by virtue of eBook demand growth driven by stay-at-home consumption Consolidated ¥83.5bn (+27% YoY) Net sales Operating profit ¥2,660mn (+44% YoY) EBITDA ¥3,420mn (+29% YoY) Profit attributable to ¥1,510mn (+72% YoY) owners of parent Of which, eBook distribution business ¥82.3bn (+28% YoY) Net sales Operating profit ¥2,590mn (+39% YoY) Sales ratio 98.6% Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 3 Consolidated earnings highlights (2) All-time record 4Q consolidated net sales and EBITDA again Quarterly consolidated +20% YoY net sales 24,000 (Millions of yen) Quarterly consolidated +5.4% YoY EBITDA 1,000 (Millions of yen) 22,000 21,533 20,000 Net sales growth rate slowed relative to 900 We stepped up investment in 3-4Q as 1-3Q due to pirate sites' increased impact 18,000 16,000 14,000 12,000 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 0 1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 800 explained at 2Q earnings briefing 23 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Note: FY2016 data are Media Do's nonconsolidated net sales and EBITDA. 4 Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp Consolidated earnings highlights (3) Net sales and profits were both a bit shy of upwardly revised forecasts, weighed down by pirate sites' impact ¥85.0bn ¥83.5bn Attainment rate* Revised -1.8% upward ¥3,550mn ¥3,420mn Net sales Revised -3.7% upward 98.3% ¥77.0bn (108.5% of initial net sales forecast) ¥3,000mn EBITDA Initial Revised Actual Initial Revised Actual 96.4% forecast forecast forecast forecast Net sales EBITDA (114.1% of initial net sales forecast) * Initial and revised forecasts are forecasts disclosed on April 14 and October 13, 2020, respectively. Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 5 Consolidated earnings highlights (4) FY2020 year-end DPS ¥21.00 Note: Pending Board approval scheduled for April 22, 2021 In FY2021, we plan to return to shareholders at least 20% of profit attributable to owners of parent through dividends and share buybacks, with the split between the two to be determined based largely on our share price Note: Total return ratio = (total dividends paid + total share repurchases) profit attributable to owners of parent Total return ratio 21.1% 21.1% 32.2% NA* 20.1% 20.1% Dividends and/or share buybacks equivalent to total return ratio of at least 20% ¥21.0 Ongoing stable dividends ¥13.0 ¥10.5 ¥10.5 ¥2.5 ¥8.8 ¥7.2 ¥10.5 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 actual actual actual actual actual planned planned *FY2018 total return ratio was omitted because a loss attributable to owners of parent was incurred in FY2018 Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 6 Review of current medium-term management plan (MTP) (1) Net sales surpassed MTP's target; EBITDA was roughly in line with target Consolidated ¥83.5bn ¥90.0bn net sales ¥80.0bn ¥77.0bn ¥65.8bn ¥63.0bn Net sales ¥50.5bn were well above target ・・・ FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 MTP's 1st year 2nd year 3rd year 4th year 5th year Consolidated EBITDA ¥6,000mn ¥6,000mn EBITDA nearly hit initial target ¥3,420mn ¥3,500mn ¥3,000mn ・・・ ¥2,380mn¥2,600mn . FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 MTP's 1st year 2nd year 3rd year 4th year 5th year Actual Initial target (July 2018) Revised target (Apr. 2020) Actual Initial target (July 2018) Revised target (Apr. 2020) Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 7 Review of current medium-term management plan (MTP) (2) PMIand structural reforms completed PMIof 2017 acquiree DPIJ completed (1) Management integration (2) Operational integration (3) Mindset synchronization MEDIA DO HOLDINGS/Media Do Integrated eBook distribution Established mission, vision, values & merger operations (dominant domestic credo Appointed 10-CxO management market share) Integrated/implemented other (e.g., team Completed IT system integration HR) systems Structural reforms (4) Cost reduction (5) Improvement in financial condition Farmed out operations to Media Do Tech Tokushima Reduced infrastructure costs by integrating Media Do and DPIJ's IT systems Improved financial condition and raised capital for M&A through share acquisition rights offering Formed capital/operational alliance with Tohan Corporation (private-placement capital raise) Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 8 Review of current medium-term management plan (MTP) (3) Improved financial soundness through capital raise Increase in shareholders' equity Stabilization of financial balance (ratio) Cash and Net assets Shareholders' equity Shareholders' equity ratio (SER) deposits Announced on March 25 20,000 28.0% 30.0% Private-placement offering to Tohan +9.7pp and buyback/retirement of share 25.0% +¥3,249mn acquisition rights ¥2,927 16,000 mn 18.3% ¥12,104mn 20.0% +¥5,189 12,000 8,000 15.0% ¥12,703 mn ¥12,169 ¥6,975mn 10.0% ¥9,454 mn mn 4,000 5.0% mn ¥6,980 mn 0 0.0% As of Aug. As of Feb. 28, As of Aug. As of Feb. 28, As of Aug. As of Feb. 28, 31, 2020 2021 31, 2020 2021 31, 2020 2021 (18th share acquisition rights issue + private-placement offering to Tohan) Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 9 Business Strategy 2. Future growth plans Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 10 Future growth plans eBook Invent future Stimulate the distribution eBook growth of eBook business markets markets Other businesses Proactive investment for business expansion Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 11 eBook distribution business Invent future eBook markets Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 12 Invent future eBook markets (1) The world Media Do aims to bring about with blockchain technology Existing digital content services central server platforms Music/books/visual media, etc. New content service envisioned by Media Do blockchain platform Music/books/visual media 1 Content sales 2 3 Subscription Advertising model model model 4 Asset model DCA (no restrictions) Spotify, Kindle, YouTube, Netflix, etc. Digital Content Asset (Trademarked by MEDIA DO) Digital content with a concept of "units" and premiumization potential →Leveraging technology to maximize content value Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 13 Invent future eBook markets (2) The advent of NFTs (digital content with a concept of "units") has ushered in a new era of digital content Cryptocurrencies NFT (non-fungible tokens) Technology Decentralized system Decentralized system (Public chain) (Public chain) Fungibility Fungible Non-fungible (1 BTC has the same value no matter （Digital certificates of ownership with who owns it) unique serial numbers; no two are the same） Examples Cryptocurrencies Collectibles （Bitcoin, Ethereum, （Digital collectibles: NBA Top Shot, Ripple, etc.） CryptoKitties, etc.） →"Ownership" concept Existing digital content Centralized system Fungible （All copies of the same content are identical no matter who owns them） Publicly distributed eBooks, music, visual media （Kindle, YouTube, Spotify, etc.） →NBA Top Shot* has racked up over 3mn trades collectively worth over $500mnsince its launch in 4Q20 Source: Dapper Labs ' website（https://www.dapperlabs.com/） * A marketplace where US National Basketball Association fans can collect and trade photos of NBA players and video clips of plays as digital cards Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 14 Invent future eBook markets (3) NFT （Non-Fungible Token） Enabling users to digitally experience the fun of collecting to Elevate, expand and visibilize content fandom As a first step, we are partnering with Tohan, a major paper book wholesaler, to build a platform that taps into Tohan's domestic network of book retailers to connect fans with each other in real life Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 15 Invent future eBook markets (4) Media Do will promote DX among paper book retailers/distribution channels as Tohan's biggest shareholder Tohan commands an over one-third share of We aim to drive market growth and DX throughout domestic paper book distribution as a bridge the publishing industry as a major eBook between 3,000 publishers and 5,000 book retailers. distributor and publishing platform linking 2,200 It is pursuing demand-driven distribution to domestic publishers to 150 eBook retailers structurally reform publishing distribution by, e.g., reducing return rates. Media Do is now Tohan's top shareholder (5.56% stake) Private-placement offering of Media Do stock Tohan is now a top-10 shareholder Acquisition of Tohan treasury stock of Media Do (3.09% stake)* *Based on issued share count at Feb. 28, 2021 Building a new publishing ecosystem of creation and distribution Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 16 Invent future eBook markets (5) Aiming to revitalize Japan's book retailers by distributing books digitally tokenized with NFTs through Tohan Japan's bricks-and-mortar book retailers Paper book readers = real fans who shop Limited-edition digital token at book retailers to get NFTs (applicable to other content (e.g., music, video) also) Publishers NFT Paper/digital books sold at bookstores Direct-to-fan marketing Offering NFTs as a bonus to book purchasers should boost book retailers' sales Currently in talks with Kadokawa, Kodansha, Shueisha and Shogakukan about rolling out NFTs Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 17 Invent future eBook markets (6) We plan to create an NFT marketplace together with publishers, Tohan and nationwide book retailers Media Do NFT marketplace Exhibit Buy NFT NFT Owners of limited-edition NFTs Users will be able to explore and trade NFT content with each other Marketplace will elevate, expand and visibilize content fandom Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 18 Invent future eBook markets (7) We will use blockchain technology to realize a digital content collecting service that brings the concept of ownership to digital content Sales promotion Entertainment content sold digitally and physically will be tokenized with, e.g., digital movie ticket stubs or stickers NFTNFT Sales For-sale collectibles such as trading cards and action figures will be sold as NFT content NFT NFT We will stimulate growth in sales of both physical and digital entertainment content Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 19 Invent future eBook markets (8) NFT marketplace slated to launch this year Media Do NFT marketplace (Technology to be developed by summer; service to launch by year-end) NFTs will be globally tradable (in, e.g., JPY, USD) Digital token sales and transaction histories will be rendered visible (enabling to authors and publishers to collect royalties on resales) We are also currently exploring other business models besides digital tokens Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 20 Invent future eBook markets (9) Major record labels and publishers have started to collaborate since alpha version was released to business associates in March On track to launch publicly in November 2021 Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 21 Invent future eBook markets (10) Pursuing distribution models that extract new value from legacy video content libraries Content library Artists/copyright holders (1) Online co-watching Audience members can enjoy music and (e.g., anime) videos online together with fellow fans Co-watching event Video content/sales Organizer Video content Artists Influencers Avid fans Sales × Avid fans Followers New fans Audience Ticket purchases (2) New monetization model (3) Use of fan marketing Avid fans will unleash new value from Perpetual tracking and analysis of users' content legacy content, generating incremental consumption histories will support marketing revenue activities GREET aims to bring artists, organizers and audiences together in shared experiences Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 22 eBook distribution business Stimulate the growth of eBook markets Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 23 Stimulate the growth of eBook markets (1) Domestic publishing market has resumed growing, driven by eBook sales growth Domestic publishing market (2008) ¥2,059.5bn US: 97.8% of 2008 level Germany: 96.6% of 2008 level Domestic publishing market shrank 42% from ¥2,650bn in 1996 to ¥1,540bn in 2018 Domestic publishing market (2020) ¥1,616.8bn eMagazines ¥11.0bn eBooks ¥40.1bn eComics ¥342.0bn Paper magazines ¥557.6bn (1996: ¥1,093.1bn) Paper books ¥666.1bn (1996: ¥1,563.3bn) 2008200 年 20102010年 20122012年 2014201 年 2016201 年 20182 年 202020 年 Source: All-Japan Magazine and Book Publishers and Editors Association (AJPEA) Publishing market has stopped shrinking and started to recover in wake of eBook market growth We aim to spur further market growth by driving publishing industry DX Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. bricks-and-mortar book retailers Demand-driven distribution using NetGalley Offline book retailers Online book retailers Libraries (eLibraries) eBook retailers • Pro otion of eLibrary adoption, using Tohan's nationwide sales force (16 branches/sales offices) and network of leading book retailers with a track record of supplying libraries -copy and digital Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 29 ¥300mn of cost* savings in FY2021 on top of ¥150mn in FY2020 (*outsourcing and infrastructure expenses) New Feature Development Aiming to further upgrade UX by adding new features Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp Stimulate the growth of eBook markets (7) Reaping cost savings and developing new features after completing migration to cloud-baseddistributing system Old on-premises system MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. Digital Publishing Initiatives Japan Co., Ltd. Cloud-based distributing system Phase 1 Phase 2 Reduce costs through system integration Upgrade UX by adding new features Migration completed in June 2020 Old system to be completely phased out by March 2021 Merged 30 Stimulate the growth of eBook markets (8) Now developing next-generation system to drive DX among publishers Next-generation publishing DX system Phase 3 Phase 4 Configure system with the aim of internal DX Integrate with publishing ERP Progressively replace existing systems Cloud-based wholesaling system Flexibly adapt to new business models and content that emerges in future Further improve operating efficiency through automation Deploy system as core database for eBook industry Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 31 Stimulate the growth of eBook markets (9) In FY2021, we plan to lay groundwork for Nagisa's growth by generating synergies Cumulative 40mn DLs to date App development Promotional/sysop capabilities capabilities Popular manga service, one of the biggest in Japan, offering free access to over 1,000 manga titles everyday (formerly named Manga Zero) Site redesigned in March 2021 ・UI/UX upgraded ・Launched comic book sales through linkage with Media Do's system FY2021 initiatives Added more features to app ・New promotional features (e.g., free-trial version) ・WEBTOON (vertical scrolling) compatibility ・Pre-ordering, manga publication calendar, etc. Stepped up marketing ・Aggressive, optimal advertising to scale up Major synergies from joining MD Group Expansion of content ・Greater access to content from major publishers (both serialized and book format) Deployment of content ・Promotional campaigns involving major publishers' titles Usership growth Increased LTV Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 32 Other businesses Proactive investment for business expansion Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 33 Imprint business (1) New wholly owned subsidiary Nihonbungeisha's forte is male-oriented digital manga Manga content production Founded in Jan 1959; 72 employees (including 34 editorial staff) FY2018-20 operating performance (¥mn) 5,000 4,000 Net sales Operating profit 4,061 3,888 Net sales are in downtrend but profits are growing in wake of 500 structural reforms and migration to digital (40% of sales) 3,520 400 Main magazine is Shukan Manga Goraku, a male-oriented weekly dating back to 1964 Owns vast content library, including hit eBooks Gift ± and Monkey Peak in addition to Minami no Teio, a long-running series spanning more than 1,400 installments 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 -1,000 300 190 200 100 0 -37 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 -100 actual actual estimate 1 2 3 WEBTOON Publishing management Following a string of annual losses, Nihonbungeisha regained profitability in FY2019 by virtue of improved inventory management and a shift to demand-driven distribution Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 34 Imprint business (2) Laying foundation for imprint business by strengthening publishing functions Imprint business's strengths Publishing functions 1. Marketing IP/customer/market analyses, etc. 2. System development Inventory/production/sales management 3. Back-office HR/accounting/administrative/legal, etc. Imprint Imprint Imprint We will achieve organizational efficiency through separation of publishing and editorial functions and realize a distinctive lineup (Publishing-on-demand can limit inventory risk) We will strengthen marketing and content production by sharing marketing data and know-how Demand-driven content creation and digital distribution solutions… …that leverage our overwhelming informational and volume-wise advantages in eBook distribution Imprint model maximizes value of SME publishers' IP In publishing, an imprint is analogous to a brand name of record label. Amazon, for example, has 16 imprints (as of Apr. 2021), including Thomas ＆ Mercer (mystery), Montlake Romance, and AmazonEncore (re-publication of out-of-print titles). publishing market Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 35 ¥1.2 bn Media/other businesses (1) Aiming to build MyAnimeList into manga/anime marketing platform with global reach Media operations Globally top-tier anime/manga community site 270mn monthly page views Users in over 230 countries/regions FY2020 initiatives iOS/Android app released at last MyAnimeList has gained a channel to embed itself into daily lives (habits) of smartphone-using demographic and will accelerate acquisition of new/lite users MAU: 18mn Private-placement offering MyAnimeList recently raised capital in the aim of expanding as an effective IP sales and marketing platform. Media Do, Kodansha, Shueisha and Shogakukan purchased ¥600mn of the equity issued Total raised: Do major upgrade of community features, add more features to official app FY2021 plans Plan and release content in collaboration with content owners, etc., most notably the new shareholders Effective IP sales/marketing platform that captures the interest of and demand from overseas fans of Japanese anime/manga Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 36 Media/other businesses (2) Non-core businesses are growing briskly, riding the society-wide DX trend Media operations Graphic production support eComic graphic and comic production support service Business book summary service FY2020 initiatives Expansion of services/features Launch original content from luminaries, online book clubs, "flier book labo" learning community and add learning- focused social media functionality B2B expansion Growth initiatives Strong interest in "flier" from (1) Capture on growing production demand (e.g., vertical scrolling major life insurers and other pages) in addition to existing coloring and graphic production financial institutions, including support operations megabanks; cumulative corporate (2) Establish stably profitable business model subscribers now exceed 200 companies in wake of growth in large contracts Flier is set to expand further after raising ¥200mn from private placement offering to Mynavi Corporation, etc. Branch into production of new digital content, including vertical scrolling and motion manga FY2021 plans • In 2020, Flier further strengthened its BtoB business, • Relocate to larger office space and hire more ending the year with over 750,000 subscribers. It aims to employees to capture growing demand have 1.2mn subscribers by 2022. 37 Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp (4) FY2021 initiatives Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 38 FY2021 initiatives (1) New MTP's unveiling postponed in response to recent drastic changes in environment External changes Structural reforms Recent changes Growing need for publishing Emergence of new industry to embrace society- blockchain-enabled content wide DX trend modality (NFTs) Completion of Media Improved financial condition due to capital raise and cost Do/DPIJ PMI savings from, e.g., system integration Capital/operational alliance Increased impact from pirate with Tohan sites, intensification of (use of NFTs at book retailers nationwide) competition Nihonbungeisha acquisition Existing MTP needed updating New MTP's launch postponed Timing of new MTP's release will be announced once determined Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 39 FY2021 initiatives (2) Invent future Priorities eBook markets Stimulate the growth of eBook markets Invest for business expansion Launch Media Do NFT Marketplace and limited-edition digital tokens salable at Tohan-affiliated bookstores by year-end 2021 Release alpha version of GREET co-watching service, our first blockchain business, in March and beta version in November Sequentially develop and release other blockchain products Proceed with PMI of Firebrand Group, develop publishing ERP and help drive publishing industry DX based on alliance with Tohan Realize cost savings by migrating to cloud-based distributing system and develop next-generation system to drive DX among SME publishers Proceed with PMI of Nagisa, allocate advertising spend to ZeroComi manga app and grow service by beefing up content Proceed with PMI of Nihonbungeisha, build imprint business Invest in operational expansion of Flier, ARTRA ENTERTAINMENT, etc. Good opportunity to invest in business expansion despite intensification of competition and slowdown in sales growth due to stronger headwinds from pirate sites Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 40 FY2021 initiatives (3) Top-line growth driven by M&A and eBook market growth; downtick in profits due to investments in growth opportunities Consolidated earnings FY2020 actual FY2021 planned Planned YoY increase ¥83.5bn *1 +¥16.5bn (+19.7 ) Net sales ¥100.0bn % ¥2,660mn *2 +¥340mn (+12.6 ) Operating profit ¥3,000mn % ¥2,720mn *3 +¥100mn (+3.7 ) Ordinary income ¥2,820mn % Profit attributable to ¥1,510mn ¥1,600mn +¥90mn (+5.3%) owners of parent EBITDA ¥3,420mn ¥4,000mn +¥580mn (+16.8 ) % *1. Does not include revenue from NFT marketplace. *2. Planned YoY increase before goodwill amortization is approx. ¥200mn. *3. Includes investment income recognized as non-operating income in FY2020 and an equity-method investment loss in conjunction with MyAnimeList's deconsolidation in FY2021 (scheduled in May 2021). Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 41 FY2021 initiatives (4) Expediting publishing industry DXand realization of DCAs in response to drastic external changes Consolidated EBITDA +¥1,710mn in total ¥5,130mn Growth due to SysDev ¥4,000 Realized cost M&A +¥220mn investment mn savings -¥350mn Nagisa +¥300mn investment Blockchain Investments in ¥3,420mn -¥350mn investments subsidiaries Other Gross profit -¥210mn -¥140mn -¥80mn growth Investments in expansion opportunities +¥1,190mn ¥1,130mn FY2020 FY2020E EBITDA assuming FY2021 target short-term profits prioritized and no investments 42 Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp FY2021 initiatives (5) Pursuing growth by adding both economic and societal value Medium-term strategies Publishing DX Bring DCAs to fruition Create new services Priorities Environment Reduce CO 2 emissions Corporate philosophy Fair use and distribution of written works

Build and strengthen infrastructure that stakeholders can use with confidence

Contribute to local communities and rebalancing of Japanese economy away from Tokyo HR diversity & empowerment Help employees to grow in tandem with business Societal value Resolution of societal issues Build sustainable publishing infrastructure

Grow together with authors, business associates & users by building trust

Foster culture and enrich society

Revitalize regional economies

Boost employee motivation

Help realize a society open to diversity Economic Relevant value SDGs Pursuit of growth/earnings Gross eBook distribution

volume ¥155bn (FY2020) Other businesses' net sales ¥1,190mn (FY2020) Operating margin 3.2% (FY2020) Boost labor productivity

Scale up operations value Do's Media in growth Sustained Strengthen governance Strengthen governance through dialogues with stakeholders and compliance with the Japan's Corporate Governance Code with sights set on TSE prime market listing Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 43 FY2021 initiatives (6) Strengthen governance by further increasing transparency FY2020 Introduction of executive officer system to expedite decision-making FY2021 Establishment of nomination & compensation advisory committee A nomination & compensation advisory committee will be newly established to advise the Board of Directors

It will ensure management objectivity and rationality by making recommendations on director and executive officer appointments/dismissals and compensation proposals

It will be majority-independent and chaired by an outside director Promotion of diversity Ayako Kanamaru is slated to be appointed as a new independent outside director *

She possesses broad knowledge and experience in overseas corporate law and corporate governance

Board will be one-third independent (4 executive directors, 2 outside directors)

one-third independent (4 executive directors, 2 outside directors) Contingent on her appointment being approved at 22 nd General Meeting of Shareholders

We plan to reorient Board of Directors' role from management (direct involvement in executive decision-making)to monitoring (oversight of management's execution of business) 44 Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp Appendix 3. Reference data Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 45 FY2020 Full-Year Results (P/L) FY2019 FY2020 (Millions of yen) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Net sales 15,454 16,427 16,085 17,892 20,292 21,441 20,272 21,533 eBook distribution 15,127 97.9% 16,080 97.9% 15,687 97.5% 17,633 98.6% 20,064 98.9% 21,141 98.6% 19,957 98.4% 21,186 98.4% business Other businesses *1 326 2.1% 346 2.1% 397 2.5% *4 259 1.4% 228 1.1% 299 1.4% 314 1.6% 347 1.6% Cost of sales, SG&A 15,019 97.2% 15,933 97.0% 15,648 97.3% 17,404 97.3% 19,560 96.4% 20,643 96.3% 19,650 96.9% 21,020 97.6% expenses Royalties/other 13,292 86.0% 14,131 86.0% 13,867 86.2% 15,579 87.1% 17,862 88.0% 18,878 88.0% 17,750 87.6% 19,012 88.3% cost of sales Commissions 49 0.3% 53 0.3% 47 0.3% 57 0.3% 54 0.3% 57 0.3% 53 0.3% 51 0.2% Advertising 130 0.8% 144 0.9% 162 1.0% 191 1.1% 214 1.1% 200 0.9% 237 1.2% 226 1.0% expenses Personnel expenses *1 895 5.8% 945 5.8% 852 5.3% *4 768 4.3% 750 3.7% 784 3.7% 799 3.9% 852 4.0% Depreciation 201 1.3% 206 1.3% 201 1.3% 198 1.1% 182 0.9% 181 0.8% 184 0.9% 210 1.0% /amortization Other 449 2.9% 452 2.8% 516 3.2% 610 3.4% 494 2.4% 541 2.5% 624 3.1% 666 3.1% Operating profit 434 2.8% 493 3.0% 437 2.7% 487 2.7% 732 3.6% 797 3.7% 621 3.1% 512 2.4% Ordinary income 456 3.0% *2 395 2.4% 391 2.4% 518 2.9% 734 3.6% 849 4.0% 615 3.0% 521 2.4% Profit (loss) *3 404 attributable to owners 265 1.7% 218 1.3% 2.5% (3) 0.0% 450 2.2% 459 2.1% 354 1.8% 254 1.2% of parent EBITDA 636 4.1% 699 4.3% 638 4.0% 686 3.8% 914 4.5% 979 4.6% 806 4.0% 723 3.4% *1. A factor in the increase in "Other" and "Personnel expenses" was the consolidation from March 2019 of Tokushima Data Service Co., Ltd. (difference compared to FY2018 4Q of +¥200 million and +¥160 million, respectively.) *2. A ¥90 million provision to allowance for doubtful accounts was booked as a non-operating expense against receivables owed by investee Creatubbles Pte. Ltd. *3. Factors in ¥290 million one-time gain on sale of Amazia equity stake. *4. QoQ decrease is attributable to the end-Oct 2019 divestment of Tokushima Data Service (see Note 1). Although the divestment increased royalties /other cost of sales as a percentage of total net sales, the eBook distribution 46 business's royalties/other cost of sales were flat QoQ as a percentage of its net sales. - https://mediado.jp Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. FY2020 Full-Year Results (B/S) FY2020 FY2020 QoQ change Main factor behind change (Millions of yen) 3Q 4Q (in yen) Current assets 29,197 33,902 4,705 Cash and deposits 10,249 12,703 2,454 Accounts receivable 17,952 19,921 1,969 Increased in tandem with net sales growth Non-current assets 9,370 9,285 -85 Property, plant and equipment 297 303 5 Software 466 556 89 Goodwill 5,065 5,713 648 Increased due to M&A Investment securities 3,537 2,761 -776 Decreased due to pre-consolidation reduction in ownership interest in consolidated subsidiary Total assets 38,568 43,187 4,619 Current liabilities 24,224 25,425 1,200 Accounts payable 21,112 22,507 1,395 Increased in tandem with net sales growth Current portion of long-term borrowings 1,187 1,181 -5 Fixed liabilities 5,811 5,593 -218 Long-term borrowings 5,698 5,471 -226 Decreased due to debt repayment Total liabilities 30,035 31,018 982 Shareholders' equity 8,229 11,903 3,673 Capital 2,803 4,415 1,611 Increased due to exercise of share acquisition rights Capital surplus 3,682 5,489 1,807 Increased due to exercise of share acquisition rights Retained earnings 1,745 2,000 254 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 278 201 -77 Share option 25 11 -13 Non-controlling interest (1) 53 54 Total net assets 8,532 12,169 3,637 Total liabilities and net assets 38,568 43,187 4,619 Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 47 Balance Sheet Data Financial metrics are improving Shareholders' equity ratio (SER) Key B/S accounts (Millions of yen) 45,000 31.3% 43,188 40,000 34,063 28.0% 35,000 30,942 30,000 26,699 25,000 17.0% 20,000 15.3% 14.1% 15,000 8,683 12,104 10,000 4,096 4,368 5,791 5,000 2,716 0 Feb. 2017 Feb. 2018 Feb. 2019 Feb. 2020 Feb. 2021 Total assets Shareholders' equity SER 35.0% 30.0% 25.0% 20.0% 15.0% 10.0% 5.0% 0.0% (Millions of yen) 12,169 11,387 10,063 8,241 6,588 6,654 5,807 5,838 5,416 5,713 4,218 4,461 2,767 1,460 0 Feb. 2017 Feb. 2018 Feb. 2019 Feb. 2020 Feb. 2021 Goodwill Interest-bearing debt Net assets Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 48 Mission/vision Mission: Unleashing a Virtuous Cycle of Literary Creation Vision: More Content for More People! Specifically, Leveraging its Position , Media Do will popularize eBooks and expand the publishing market with its people, IT and strategies 49 Media Do's greatest strength (1) Media Do's greatest strength Position Core distribution functions Uniquely positioned as distributor of 2,200 eBook publishers' titles to 150 book retailers that account for nearly all of Japan's eBook retailers, including the major ones Global presence The only Asian company with an executive serving as co-chair of W3C's* Publishing Business Group First Japanese W3C evangelist World Wide Web Consortium: an organization that promotes global standardization of Internet technology, including eBooks. Media Do International CEO Daihei Shiohama was named co-chair of its Publishing Business Group in February 2019, together with executives from two of the biggest US/European publishers, including Penguin Random House. Shiohama became the W3C's first Japanese evangelist in January 2021. Dominant market share Globally ranked second only to Amazon by eBook distribution volume with gross transaction value > ¥155bn* *FY2020 Industry support Over 14%1 owned by publishers, mainly Japan's four biggest2 1. Based on issued share count at February 28, 2021. 2. Kadokawa, Kodansha, Shogakukan and Shueisha (listed in alphabetic order). Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 50 Media Do's greatest strength (2) Technology Entirely in-house development 100-strong engineering staff develops core systems entirely in-house, from a high-traffic eBook distribution platform to systems that leverage blockchain and other leading-edge technologies. Wholesaler turned SaaS provider Media Do has pursued a user-friendly, cost- efficient SaaS model since entering the eBook distribution business. It is helping to further advance the publishing industry by streamlining distribution through system integration and migration to new eBook distributing system. Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 51 Overview of eBook distribution business (1) 35% of eBooks are distributed via Media Do in Japan Authors/copyright holders Publishers Gross transaction value of eBooks distributed by Media Do: eBook ① ¥120bn Users (FY2019) retailers Market size: (FY2020: ¥155bn) ② ¥375.0bn* ③Publishers' B2C eBook retailers Source: Impress Research Institute's eBook Marketing Report 2020 on Japanese market *Actual FY2019 value 52 Overview of eBook distribution business (2) Media Do is the biggest eBook distributer in Japan Authors/artists Publishers retailers eBook Readers Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 53 Overview of eBook distribution business (3) Facilitating eBook distribution with four services (1) Brokering of (2) Pro rata distribution contracts/transactions of revenues to with publishers publishers and authors Expansion of eBook retailers' content lineups Aggregation of eBook retailers' monthly sales data (3) Operation of eBook (4) Execution of distribution system promotional campaigns Distribution of content to eBook retailers on Offering of discounts, freebies and other promotions in behalf of publishers coordination with publishers and eBook retailers 54 Overview of eBook distribution business (4) Media Do's track record in Japan Trusted by publishers Over 2,200 publisher accounts, including 1,530 non-manga publishers, all major publishers*1 and over 99% of eBook publishers*2 Trusted by Supplier to over 150 book retailers, book including all of top 20 by usage rate*3 retailers *1. Defined as publishers that belong to the Japan Book Publishers Association (402 members as of October 31, 2020), excluding non print (e.g., audiobook) publishers. *2. Per a Media Do survey. Excludes sub scale publishers, publishers without regular publications, etc. *3. Top 20 eBook retailers (ex book retailers run directly by publishers) ranked by popularity based on number of survey respondents who reported purchasing an eBook from the retailers within the previous six months per Impress Research Institute's eBook Marketing Report 2020. 55 Overview of eBook distribution business (5) Core focus is eBook distribution business ¥83.5bn eBook distribution business MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. Digital Publishing Initiatives Japan Co., Ltd. MEDIA DO TEC TOKUSHIMA Co., Ltd. Nagisa, Inc. Other businesses Media Do International, Inc. ARTRA ENTERTAINMENT Inc. ¥82.3bn (98.6%) Hub of Media Do Group's international operations, located in San Diego, U.S. J-Comic Terrace Corporation Distributes eBooks, including through its "Manga Library Z" site, a free digital comic service MangaNews Inc. Distributes eBooks, including through its "Tokyo Manga Reviewers" site, a free digital comic service Provides graphic production support services (e.g., eManga coloring) for manga authors Flier Inc. Operates "flier," a book summary service MyAnimeList, Co., Ltd. Operates "MyAnimeList," one of the world's largest anime/manga community sites ¥1.2bn (1.4%) FY2020 net sales JIVE Ltd. Quality Solutions, Inc. Provides publishing workflow management and Operates next-generation imprint publishing business; owns female-oriented manga imprint bibliographic information management services NetGalley, LLC Provides NetGalley online marketing tool for publishing industry 56 Media Do's operating environment (1) eBook market growth has been accelerating +18.5% 566.9 ¥78.8bn Stay-at-home consumption upward Proactive, agile investment is essential growth driven by pandemic 536.8 revision of 512.4 FY23 market to seize growth opportunities 481.2 forecast eBook 444.2 Forecast in Marketing +22.1% 375.0 Report 2020 Growth spurt due to Forecast in shutdown of major overseas eBook pirate sites in April 2018 311.2 Marketing Report 2019 255.6 Forecast in eBook 227.8 Marketing 182.6 Report 2018 (Billions of yen) 141.1 101.3 65.1 76.8 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 (FY) Source: Impress Research Institute's eBook Marketing Report 2020 on Japanese market Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 57 Media Do's operating environment (2) Comics market grew 23% YoY; digitalization of non-graphic books still has a lot of room to run Japan's publishing market by segment (2020) Digital share of sales 62.2% Up 1.3pt YoY eBook ¥342.0bn Paper book ¥207.8bn 5.8% Up 0.7pt YoY ¥40.1bn eBooks account for 30-40% of US and Chinese publishing markets ¥645.9bn 1.9% ¥11.0bn ¥370.0bn Comics Non-graphic books (e.g., novels, textbooks) ¥549.8bn ¥686.0bn Source: All-Japan Magazine and Book Publishers and Editors Association (AJPEA) Note: AJPEA Statistics classify 90% of comic books in the "magazine" category. In the diagram above, such comic books classified as magazines are counted as "comics." Additionally, comic sales include only comic books (both hard-copy and digital) while comic magazines (both hard-copy and digital) are included in the "magazines" category. Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp Magazines ¥381.0bn 58 Media Do's operating environment (2) Digital shift is driving manga market growth Comic book market (excludes magazines) (Billions of yen) 6,000 ~+7% CAGR for hard-copy/digital combined 5,000 4,000 CAGR 62% +23.9% eComics market is now larger than paper comic market, largely by virtue of digital channel's anytime, anywhere accessibility Paper comics' sales decline should tend to taper off by virtue of catalog effect of 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 -0.2% 38% CAGR consumers' exposure to digital A pickup in sales of not only digital but also hard-copy Catalog effect content in response to consumption of digital content Growth in eBook distribution is revitalizing entire 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Paper Digital publishing market Source: All-Japan Publishers and Editors Association's annual publishing statistics Note: Paper comics market data are for comic books only (i.e., magazines are excluded). Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 59 Anti-piracy measures (1) Amended Copyright Act, effective Jan. 1, has criminalized copyright violations History of illicit sites Industry/government responses 2004 Unauthorized dissemination of content through P2P services 2007 Unauthorized content on video-sharing sites becomes an issue 2011 New modes of infringement (e.g., leech sites) emerge Publishers incur major losses due to pirate sites Haruka Yume no Ato Ringleader sentenced to 28-42 months in 2015-Oct. 2017 prison and fined ¥160mn FreeBooks Jan.-May 2017 Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA) established (2002) (Music/images) Illegal downloads criminalized (2012) Publishing rights updated to accommodate eBooks (2013) Authorities start to address leech sites (2016) Stop Book Piracy! Campaign, promotion of ABJ* Mark's use (2018) (later founded anti-piracy NPO ABJ, appointed COO Niina as its representative director) Manga-Mura Members of management group arrested Blocking of pirate sites discussed with ISPs and May 2017-Apr. 2018 on copyright infringement charges telecom industry (2019) Hoshi no Romi 2020 May-Sep. 2019 Leech sites illegalized (Oct. 2020) Sites in Vietnam Traffic has grown since July as consumers From May 2020 spend more time at home amid pandemic 2021 eBooks added to prohibition of illicit DLs (Jan. 2021) (1) Swiftly respond to piracy (2) Promote adaptation of copyrighted works' use to societal change (3) Protect copyrights *Authorized Books of Japan. The ABJ Mark is a trademark that indicates the download site is licensed to distribute content by the content's copyright holders. Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 60 Anti-piracy measures (2) ESG priorities: Combat piracy, move publishing industry & culture forward Collaborations with publishing industry & telecom carriers Authorized Books of Piracy site Japan (ABJ) information sharing Collaborators (Established in April 2020) scheme task force Representative Director: Safer Internet Association Filtering services Security firms Media Do Vice-President and COO Shin Niina ・Publishing PR Center Lists • Develops and Lists • Use lists as input in ・Digital Comic Association operates pirate site their services (user ・Electronic Book Publishers Association of Japan list sharing scheme protection) • Collects, assesses and manages • pirate site information Coordinated compilation/sharing of lists Grants/certifies ABJ mark Conducts antipiracy education Promoting broad anti-piracy measures/education through collaboration among publishing industry, telecoms and government authorities Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 61 Growth in net sales 83,540 Company history 1994: CEO Yasushi Fujita starts first business while still in university 1996: Fuji Techno Ltd. founded in Nagoya 1999: Media Do Co., Ltd., founded in Nagoya (it later merged with Fuji Techno) 2006: eBook business launched 2013: IPOed on TSE Mothers market 2014: Head office relocated from Nagoya to Tokyo 2016: Stock exchange listing moved to TSE 1st Section 2017: Acquired Digital Publishing Initiatives Japan Co., Ltd., as wholly owned subsidiary Reorganized as holding company, changed company name to MEDIA DO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., and established the new business subsidiary Media Do Co., Ltd.37,213 2019: Merger of Digital Publishing Initiatives Japan Co., Ltd., with Media Do Co., Ltd. (Name following merger Media Do Co., Ltd.) 2020: Media Do Co., Ltd., merged into MEDIA DO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (Name following merger MEDIA DO Co., Ltd.) 15,532 11,242 (Millions of yen) 1,415 617 2,141 2,659 3,000 3,602 4,086 5,544 8,074 197 139 812 1,880 977 319 810 1,210 1,831 1,962 (FY) 411 1,676 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 4Q 21,533 656 ,86060 4Q 17,892 50,568 3Q 20,272 3Q 16,085 2Q 21,441 2Q 16,427 1Q 20,292 1Q 15,454 2018 2019 2020 Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 62 Share price performance and trading volume since IPO (Yen) Share price (lhs) Volume traded (rhs) (shares in 1000s) 9,000 9,000 Oct. 21, 2020 Stock hits 8,000 post-IPO high of ¥9,090 8,000 Apr. 9, 2021, closing 7,000 price: ¥7,030 7,000 6,000 6,000 5,000 5,000 IPO price: ¥3,300 4,000 4,000 Feb 28, 2017: DPIJ 3,000 3,000 acquisition 2,000 announced 2,000 1,000 1,000 Feb 23, 2016: First day of trading on TSE 1st Section 0 0 Nov. 2015 Nov. 2013 Nov. 2017 Nov. 2019 Note: Share price adjusted to reflect 2-for-1 stock splits on March 1, 2014, and December 1, 2014. Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp 63 Media Do's market capitalization since IPO ¥129.0bn based on Oct. 20, 2020, closing price (Billions of yen) 1201..2E+110 100.1E+110 80.08E+10 60.06E+10 40.04E+10 20.02E+10 ¥108.0bn based on Apr. 9, 2021, closing price 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2013 13年11月21日 2014年11月21日 2015年11月21日 2016年11月21日 2017年11月21日 2018年11月21日 2019年11月21日 20年11月21日 64 Company Outline Trade name MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. Established April 1999 Capital ¥4,415 million (as of February 28, 2021) Stock listing Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Securities code 3678 Board Members President and CEO: Yasushi Fujita Director: Shin Niina Director: Yoshiyuki Suzuki Director: Atsushi Mizoguchi Outside Director: Keiichi Enoki Outside Director: Ayako Kanamaru Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member: Kazuyoshi Ohwada Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member: Toshiaki Morifuji Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member: Tsuyoshi Shiina Executive Officer: Kayoko Hanamura Executive Officer: Susumu Tsukamoto Executive Officer: Junichiro Izumi Executive Officer: Ryo Yamada Digital Publishing Initiatives Executive Officer: Yoichi Chihara JIVE Ltd. Executive Officer: Hiroshi Kanda Japan Co., Ltd. Executive Officer: Hajime Suzumura Notes: 1. Board Director appointments are subject to shareholder approval at annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled on May 27, 2021. 2. Operating officer appointments take effect from June 1, 2021. Head Office 5F PALACESIDE Bldg. 1-1-1 Hitotsubashi Chiyoda-ku Tokyo, Japan Tokushima Kito Office 5-23 Iwatsushi, Kitowamuda, Naka-cho,Naka-gun, Tokushima, Japan Subsidiaries (Domestic) Media Do Tech Tokushima Co., Ltd.; ARTRA ENTERTAINMENT Inc.; J-Comic Terrace Corporation; Digital Publishing Initiatives Japan Co., Ltd.; Flier Inc.; MangaNews Inc.; MyAnimeList, LLC; JIVE Ltd.; Nagisa, Inc.; Nihonbungeisha Co., Ltd. (Overseas) Media Do International,.Inc.; Quality Solutions, Inc. (Firebrand Technologies); NetGalley, LLC Affiliates LINE Book Distribution Inc.; A.I. Squared, Inc.; Tec Information Corp. 65 Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp Management Team Kayoko Hanamura Chief Ebook Distribution Officer, Executive Officer Began career at Forside in 2000. Worked in content business throughout tenure at Forside, including as general manager from 2003, executive officer from 2007 and director from 2010. Since joining Media Do in 2015, has been involved in all facets of eBook distribution business, including as general manager of Licensing Business Department, general manager of eBook Distribution Division and executive officer. Appointed CEDO mainly in charge of wholesaling operations within core eBook distribution business in June 2020. Role as CEDO is to tap into her extensive experience in content businesses to build operational model encompassing entire eBook distribution business from planning through IT operations management while identifying unmet needs of publishers and book retailers. Susumu Tsukamoto Chief Publication Solutions Officer, Executive Officer Began career in 1980 at TOHAN. Worked 10 years in magazine publishing and 8 years overseas, including 4.5 years as president of TOHAN TAIWAN. Joined KADOKAWA SHOTEN (now KADOKAWA CORPORATION) in 1998. Established KADOKAWA TAIWAN and was its president for 4.5 years. Subsequently involved in setting up local operations in Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Thailand, Malaysia and North America. Executive roles at KADOKAWA included director/general manager of KADOKAWA's Overseas Business Division from 2012, managing executive officer from 2017 and advisor from 2019. Cofounded and appointed director of Japan Manga Alliance in 2015. Joined Media Do in June 2020 as CPSO/executive officer mainly in charge of Overseas Business Department and PUBRID Department. Yasushi Fujita Presindet and CEO Launched first business in 1994 while in university. Founded Fuji Techno in 1996 and Media Do in 1999 (the former was merged into the latter in Nov. 2001). Involved in various businesses before launching eBook distribution business in 2006. Listed Media Do on TSE Mothers Market in 2013 and moved its listing to TSE 1st Section in 2016. As CEO, is in charge of management strategy, particularly creation of new drivers of shareholder value. Established Tokushima Innovation Base Association in 2020 in aim of supporting entrepreneurs and serves as its representative director. Actively involved in local economic revitalization since 2013 in hometown of Kito-mura (now Naka-cho), Tokushima Prefecture, while also contributing to society as an entrepreneur in roles such as president of Entrepreneurs' Organization Tokyo. Shin Niina Director, Vice-President and COO Began career at Chuokoronsha (now Chuokoron-Shinsha) in 1980. Hired by KADOKAWA SHOTEN (now KADOKAWA CORPORATION) in 1996. Promoted to general manager of its book business in 2003. Appointed managing director of KADOKAWA SHOTEN in 2007, representative director of KADOKAWA EDITORIAL in 2008, director of BOOK WALKER in 2012 and executive director of Kadokawa Culture Promotion Foundation in 2013. Appointed president/representative director of DPIJ (renamed Media Do in March 2019) in 2014. Has served as vice-president/COO/director of Media Do since 2018. Appointed representative director of anti- piracy organization Authorized Books of Japan in 2020. Heads core eBook distribution business and publishing support business as COO, capitalizing on his many years of literary editorial experience and quarter century of experience in digital publishing. Acts as Media Do's point man in dealings with publishing industry. As CPSO, is responsible for IPO creation and proactive cultivation of overseas markets through, e.g., capital/operational alliances, capitalizing on his wealth of experience in publishing distribution and overseas businesses. Junichiro Izumi CTO, Executive Officer Began career in 2007 at Works Applications in ERP package software development. Hired by Recruit Technologies in 2015 to work on Rikunabi development project. Returned to Works Applications in 2016 to help launch SaaS ERP system. Joined Media Do in 2018. Involved in introduction of cloud and development of new distribution system as general manager of Technology Division and New Services Development Department. Appointed CTO/executive officer in charge of developing new products and upgrading existing products to achieve strategic objectives in June 2020. As CTO, is responsible for leveraging technologies to develop and deploy IT systems that contribute to entire publishing industry, not only eBooks. Ryo Yamada CFO, Executive Officer Began career in 1998 at NEC, where his assignments included corporate planning and business development. Hired by Rakuten in 2010. From 2017, headed Rakuten Group's M&A program as department manager of Corporate Development Department after working in business development. Since joining Media Do in 2018, has served as general manager of Corporate Planning Division and Management Administration Department. Appointed executive officer/general manager of Finance and Accounting Department in 2019 and CFO/executive officer in charge of financial strategy and capital raising in June 2020. As CFO, is responsible for financing, M&A and PMI to support Media Do Group's multifaceted and discontinuous growth, capitalizing on his long experience in business development. Yoshiyuki Suzuki Director and CAO Began career in 1986 at Takahashi Tax Office. Joined Media Do in 2007 following stints at Red Hot Company, Asahi Intecc and World Bridal. Appointed operating officer/general manager of Management Administration Department in 2008, general manager of Administration Division in 2015 and board director in 2016. Appointed CAO in charge of administration, finance and accounting in June 2020. Has been in charge of all administrative operations since joining Media Do and, as CAO, will continue to oversee accounting. Atsushi Mizoguchi Director and CBDO Began career at NTT DOCOMO in 2000, working in its content business. Involved in launching "Chaku-uta" (musical ringtones) for i-mode handsets. Joined Media Do in 2008. Appointed executive officer/general manager of Sales Division in 2010, director/general manager of Business Development Division in 2016, group COO in 2017, representative director of subsidiary MyAnimeList in 2019 and CBDO in charge of new businesses and alliances in June 2020. As CBDO, leads development of new domestic and overseas markets and expansion of content offerings, capitalizing on his IT and mobile telecom expertise and broad experience in core eBook distribution business, eLibrary business and new businesses. Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp Yoichi Chihara CHRO, Executive Officer Began career in 1981 at NEC, where his roles included general manager of HR Department at NEC (China) from 1998, general manager of HR and General Affairs Department at NEC LCD Technologies (now Tianma Japan) from 2003, general manager of NEC's HR Department from 2012 and managing director of NEC's corporate pension fund from 2014. Joined Media Do in 2019 as general manager of its HR Department. Appointed CHRO/executive officer in charge of HR, general affairs, legal affairs and corporate governance in June 2020. As CHRO, is responsible for boosting both employee satisfaction and workforce productivity while building an organization compatible with diverse values and work styles. Hiroshi Kanda CSO, Executive Officer Began career in 2008 in UBS Securities Japan's Investment Banking Division, where his roles included advising clients on M&A and capital raising. Hired by Frontier Management in 2009 to formulate and help execute business plans for B2C company turnarounds/management support. In 2013, cofounded and appointed CFO/director of Flier, which became part of the Media Do Group in 2016. Joined Media Do in 2018. Appointed general manager of Corporate Planning Division in 2019 and CSO/executive officer in charge of management strategy formulation and IR in June 2020. As CSO, is responsible for formulating corporate strategies and reconciling various stakeholders' interests, capitalizing on his extensive financial knowledge, consulting skills and entrepreneurial experience. Has authored multiple books. 66 Forward-looking statement and unaudited information disclaimers Information presented herein includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks, all of which entail uncertainties that could lead to outcomes that substantively differ from the forward-looking statements' content. Such risks and uncertainties include general industry and market conditions and general domestic and international economic conditions, including interest rate and exchange rate movements. Media Do assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking statements contained herein, even if new information becomes available or unanticipated events occur. Financial information that was not independently audited is also contained herein. Media Do does not warrant the accuracy of any such unaudited information. Readers are accordingly advised against making investment or other decisions in sole reliance on information contained herein. Our investor relations website https://www.mediado.jp/english/ir/ Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. 