MEDIA DO : Financial Results Briefing FY2020 (Ended February 2021)

Note: Pending Board approval scheduled for April 22, 2021
In FY2021, we plan to return to shareholders at least 20% of profit attributable to owners of parent through dividends and share buybacks, with the split between the two to be determined based largely on our share price
Note: Total return ratio = (total dividends paid + total share repurchases)
profit attributable to owners of parent
Total return ratio
21.1% 21.1% 32.2% NA* 20.1% 20.1%
Dividends and/or share buybacks equivalent to
total return ratio of at least 20% ¥21.0
Ongoing stable dividends
¥13.0
¥10.5 ¥10.5 ¥2.5
¥8.8
¥7.2
¥10.5
FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 actual actual actual actual actual planned planned
*FY2018 total return ratio was omitted because a loss attributable to owners of parent was incurred in FY2018
Readership cultivation tool that promotes book sales through the review of yet-to-be-published books by influencers
Marketed to publishers as world's first service that provides prepublication galleys (including proofs and audiobooks) to professional readers (available in North America, Europe (UK, Germany, France, etc.) and Japan)
Laying foundation for imprint business by strengthening publishing functions
Imprint business's strengths
Publishing functions
1.
Marketing
IP/customer/market analyses, etc.
2.
System development
Inventory/production/sales management
3.
Back-office
HR/accounting/administrative/legal, etc.
Imprint
Imprint
Imprint
We will achieve organizational efficiency through separation of publishing and editorial functions and realize a distinctive lineup (Publishing-on-demand can limit inventory risk)
We will strengthen marketing and content production by sharing marketing data and know-how
Demand-driven
content creation and
digital distribution solutions…
…that leverage our overwhelming
informational and volume-wise advantages
in eBook distribution
Imprint model maximizes value of SME publishers' IP
In publishing, an imprint is analogous to a brand name of record label. Amazon, for example, has 16 imprints (as of Apr. 2021), including Thomas ＆ Mercer (mystery), Montlake Romance, and AmazonEncore (re-publication of out-of-print titles).
*1. A factor in the increase in "Other" and "Personnel expenses" was the consolidation from March 2019 of Tokushima Data Service Co., Ltd. (difference compared to FY2018 4Q of +¥200 million and +¥160 million, respectively.)
*2. A ¥90 million provision to allowance for doubtful accounts was booked as a non-operating expense against receivables owed by investee Creatubbles Pte. Ltd.
*3. Factors in ¥290 million one-time gain on sale of Amazia equity stake.
*4. QoQ decrease is attributable to the end-Oct 2019 divestment of Tokushima Data Service (see Note 1). Although the divestment increased royalties /other cost of sales as a percentage of total net sales, the eBook distribution
business's royalties/other cost of sales were flat QoQ as a percentage of its net sales.
Leveraging its Position , Media Do will popularize eBooks and expand the publishing market with its people, IT and strategies
Media Do's greatest strength (1)
Media Do's greatest strength
Position
Core distribution functions
Uniquely positioned as distributor of 2,200 eBook
publishers' titles to 150 book retailers that
account for nearly all of Japan's eBook retailers,
including the major ones
Global presence
The only Asian company with an executive serving as
co-chair of W3C's* Publishing Business Group
First Japanese W3C evangelist
World Wide Web Consortium: an organization that promotes global standardization of Internet technology, including eBooks. Media Do International CEO Daihei Shiohama was named co-chair of its Publishing Business Group in February 2019, together with executives from two of the biggest US/European publishers, including Penguin Random House. Shiohama became the W3C's first Japanese evangelist in January 2021.
Dominant market share
Globally ranked second only to Amazon by
eBook distribution volume with gross
transaction value > ¥155bn*
*FY2020
Industry support
Over 14%1 owned by publishers, mainly Japan's
four biggest2
1. Based on issued share count at February 28, 2021.
2. Kadokawa, Kodansha, Shogakukan and Shueisha (listed in alphabetic order).
Facilitating eBook distribution with four services
(1) Brokering of
(2) Pro rata distribution
contracts/transactions
of revenues to
with publishers
publishers and authors
Expansion of eBook retailers' content lineups
Aggregation of eBook retailers' monthly sales data
(3) Operation of eBook
(4) Execution of
distribution system
promotional campaigns
Distribution of content to eBook retailers on
Offering of discounts, freebies and other promotions in
behalf of publishers
coordination with publishers and eBook retailers
Overview of eBook distribution business (4)
Media Do's track record in Japan
Trusted by publishers
Over 2,200 publisher accounts, including 1,530 non-manga publishers, all major publishers*1 and over 99% of eBook publishers*2
Trusted by
Supplier to over 150 book retailers,
book
including all of top 20 by usage rate*3
retailers
*1. Defined as publishers that belong to the Japan Book Publishers Association (402 members as of October 31, 2020), excluding non print (e.g., audiobook) publishers.
*2. Per a Media Do survey. Excludes sub scale publishers, publishers without regular publications, etc.
*3. Top 20 eBook retailers (ex book retailers run directly by publishers) ranked by popularity based on number of survey respondents who reported purchasing an eBook from the retailers within the previous six months per Impress Research Institute's eBook Marketing Report 2020.
Overview of eBook distribution business (5)
Core focus is eBook distribution business
¥83.5bn
eBook distribution business
MEDIA DO Co., Ltd.
Digital Publishing Initiatives Japan Co., Ltd.
MEDIA DO TEC TOKUSHIMA Co., Ltd.
Nagisa, Inc.
Other businesses
Media Do International, Inc.
ARTRA ENTERTAINMENT Inc.
¥82.3bn
(98.6%)
Hub of Media Do Group's international operations, located in San Diego, U.S.
J-Comic Terrace Corporation
Distributes eBooks, including through its "Manga
Library Z" site, a free digital comic service
MangaNews Inc.
Distributes eBooks, including through its "Tokyo Manga Reviewers" site, a free digital comic service
Provides graphic production support services (e.g., eManga coloring) for manga authors
Flier Inc.
Operates "flier," a book summary service
MyAnimeList, Co., Ltd.
Operates "MyAnimeList," one of the world's
largest anime/manga community sites
¥1.2bn
(1.4%)
FY2020 net sales
JIVE Ltd.
Quality Solutions, Inc.
Provides publishing workflow management and
Operates next-generation imprint publishing
business; owns female-oriented manga imprint
bibliographic information management services
NetGalley, LLC
Provides NetGalley online marketing tool for
publishing industry
Media Do's operating environment (1)
eBook market growth has been accelerating
+18.5%
566.9
¥78.8bn
Stay-at-home consumption
upward
Proactive, agile investment is essential
growth driven by pandemic
536.8
revision of
512.4
FY23 market
to seize growth opportunities
481.2
forecast
eBook
444.2
Forecast in
Marketing
+22.1%
375.0
Report 2020
Growth spurt due to
Forecast in
shutdown of major overseas
eBook
pirate sites in April 2018
311.2
Marketing
Report 2019
255.6
Forecast in
eBook
227.8
Marketing
182.6
Report 2018
(Billions of yen)
141.1
101.3
65.1 76.8
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
(FY)
Source: Impress Research Institute's eBook Marketing Report 2020 on Japanese market
of non-graphic books still has a lot of room to run
Japan's publishing market by segment (2020)
Digital share of sales
62.2% Up 1.3pt YoY
eBook ¥342.0bn
Paper
book ¥207.8bn
5.8% Up 0.7pt YoY
¥40.1bn
eBooks account for 30-40% of US and Chinese publishing markets
¥645.9bn
1.9%
¥11.0bn
¥370.0bn
Comics
Non-graphic books (e.g., novels, textbooks)
¥549.8bn
¥686.0bn
Source: All-Japan Magazine and Book Publishers and Editors Association (AJPEA)
Note: AJPEA Statistics classify 90% of comic books in the "magazine" category. In the diagram above, such comic books classified as magazines are counted as "comics." Additionally, comic sales include only comic books (both hard-copy and digital) while comic magazines (both hard-copy and digital) are included in the "magazines" category.
Chief Ebook Distribution Officer, Executive Officer
Began career at Forside in 2000. Worked in content business throughout tenure at Forside, including as general manager from 2003, executive officer from 2007 and director from 2010. Since joining Media Do in 2015, has been involved in all facets of eBook distribution business, including as general manager of Licensing Business Department, general manager of eBook Distribution Division and executive officer. Appointed CEDO mainly in charge of wholesaling operations within core eBook distribution business in June 2020.
Role as CEDO is to tap into her extensive experience in content businesses to build operational model encompassing entire eBook distribution business from planning through IT operations management while identifying unmet needs of publishers and book retailers.
Began career in 1980 at TOHAN. Worked 10 years in magazine publishing and 8 years overseas, including 4.5 years as president of TOHAN TAIWAN. Joined KADOKAWA SHOTEN (now KADOKAWA CORPORATION) in 1998. Established KADOKAWA TAIWAN and was its president for 4.5 years. Subsequently involved in setting up local operations in Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Thailand, Malaysia and North America. Executive roles at KADOKAWA included director/general manager of KADOKAWA's Overseas Business Division from 2012, managing executive officer from 2017 and advisor from 2019. Cofounded and appointed director of Japan Manga Alliance in 2015. Joined Media Do in June 2020 as CPSO/executive officer mainly in charge of Overseas Business Department and PUBRID Department.
Yasushi Fujita
Presindet and CEO
Launched first business in 1994 while in university. Founded Fuji Techno in 1996 and Media Do in 1999 (the former was merged into the latter in Nov. 2001). Involved in various businesses before launching eBook distribution business in 2006. Listed Media Do on TSE Mothers Market in 2013 and moved its listing to TSE 1st Section in 2016. As CEO, is in charge of management strategy, particularly creation of new drivers of shareholder value.
Established Tokushima Innovation Base Association in 2020 in aim of supporting entrepreneurs and serves as its representative director. Actively involved in local economic revitalization since 2013 in hometown of Kito-mura (now Naka-cho), Tokushima Prefecture, while also contributing to society as an entrepreneur in roles such as president of Entrepreneurs' Organization Tokyo.
Shin Niina
Director, Vice-President and COO
Began career at Chuokoronsha (now Chuokoron-Shinsha) in 1980. Hired by KADOKAWA SHOTEN (now KADOKAWA CORPORATION) in 1996. Promoted to general manager of its book business in 2003. Appointed managing director of KADOKAWA SHOTEN in 2007, representative director of KADOKAWA EDITORIAL in 2008, director of BOOK WALKER in 2012 and executive director of Kadokawa Culture Promotion Foundation in 2013. Appointed president/representative director of DPIJ (renamed Media Do in March 2019) in 2014. Has served as vice-president/COO/director of Media Do since 2018. Appointed representative director of anti- piracy organization Authorized Books of Japan in 2020.
Heads core eBook distribution business and publishing support business as COO, capitalizing on his many years of literary editorial experience and quarter century of experience in digital publishing. Acts as Media Do's point man in dealings with publishing industry.
As CPSO, is responsible for IPO creation and proactive cultivation of overseas markets through, e.g., capital/operational alliances, capitalizing on his wealth of experience in publishing distribution and overseas businesses.
Junichiro Izumi
CTO, Executive Officer
Began career in 2007 at Works Applications in ERP package software development. Hired by Recruit Technologies in 2015 to work on Rikunabi development project. Returned to Works Applications in 2016 to help launch SaaS ERP system. Joined Media Do in 2018. Involved in introduction of cloud and development of new distribution system as general manager of Technology Division and New Services Development Department. Appointed CTO/executive officer in charge of developing new products and upgrading existing products to achieve strategic objectives in June 2020.
As CTO, is responsible for leveraging technologies to develop and deploy IT systems that contribute to entire publishing industry, not only eBooks.
Ryo Yamada
CFO, Executive Officer
Began career in 1998 at NEC, where his assignments included corporate planning and business development. Hired by Rakuten in 2010. From 2017, headed Rakuten Group's M&A program as department manager of Corporate Development Department after working in business development. Since joining Media Do in 2018, has served as general manager of Corporate Planning Division and Management Administration Department. Appointed executive officer/general manager of Finance and Accounting Department in 2019 and CFO/executive officer in charge of financial strategy and capital raising in June 2020.
As CFO, is responsible for financing, M&A and PMI to support Media Do Group's multifaceted and discontinuous growth, capitalizing on his long experience in business development.
Yoshiyuki Suzuki
Director and CAO
Began career in 1986 at Takahashi Tax Office. Joined Media Do in 2007 following stints at Red Hot Company, Asahi Intecc and World Bridal. Appointed operating officer/general manager of Management Administration Department in 2008, general manager of Administration Division in 2015 and board director in 2016. Appointed CAO in charge of administration, finance and accounting in June 2020.
Has been in charge of all administrative operations since joining Media Do and, as CAO, will continue to oversee accounting.
Atsushi Mizoguchi
Director and CBDO
Began career at NTT DOCOMO in 2000, working in its content business. Involved in launching "Chaku-uta" (musical ringtones) for i-mode handsets. Joined Media Do in 2008. Appointed executive officer/general manager of Sales Division in 2010, director/general manager of Business Development Division in 2016, group COO in 2017, representative director of subsidiary MyAnimeList in 2019 and CBDO in charge of new businesses and alliances in June 2020.
As CBDO, leads development of new domestic and overseas markets and expansion of content offerings, capitalizing on his IT and mobile telecom expertise and broad experience in core eBook distribution business, eLibrary business and new businesses.
Began career in 1981 at NEC, where his roles included general manager of HR Department at NEC (China) from 1998, general manager of HR and General Affairs Department at NEC LCD Technologies (now Tianma Japan) from 2003, general manager of NEC's HR Department from 2012 and managing director of NEC's corporate pension fund from 2014. Joined Media Do in 2019 as general manager of its HR Department. Appointed CHRO/executive officer in charge of HR, general affairs, legal affairs and corporate governance in June 2020.
As CHRO, is responsible for boosting both employee satisfaction and workforce productivity while building an organization compatible with diverse values and work styles.
Hiroshi Kanda
CSO, Executive Officer
Began career in 2008 in UBS Securities Japan's Investment Banking Division, where his roles included advising clients on M&A and capital raising. Hired by Frontier Management in 2009 to formulate and help execute business plans for B2C company turnarounds/management support. In 2013, cofounded and appointed CFO/director of Flier, which became part of the Media Do Group in 2016. Joined Media Do in 2018. Appointed general manager of Corporate Planning Division in 2019 and CSO/executive officer in charge of management strategy formulation and IR in June 2020.
As CSO, is responsible for formulating corporate strategies and reconciling various stakeholders' interests, capitalizing on his extensive financial knowledge, consulting skills and entrepreneurial experience. Has authored multiple books.
Forward-looking statement and unaudited information disclaimers
Information presented herein includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks, all of which entail uncertainties that could lead to outcomes that substantively differ from the forward-looking statements' content.
Such risks and uncertainties include general industry and market conditions and general domestic and international economic conditions, including interest rate and exchange rate movements. Media Do assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking statements contained herein, even if new information becomes available or unanticipated events occur.
Financial information that was not independently audited is also contained herein. Media Do does not warrant the accuracy of any such unaudited information. Readers are accordingly advised against making investment or other decisions in sole reliance on information contained herein.
