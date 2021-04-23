Log in
    3678   JP3921230003

MEDIA DO CO., LTD.

(3678)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/22
6120 JPY   +3.20%
04:08aMEDIA DO  : Financial Results Briefing FY2020 (Ended February 2021)
04/13MEDIA DO  : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2021
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MEDIA DO : Financial Results Briefing FY2020 (Ended February 2021)

04/23/2021 | 04:08am EDT
More Content for More People!

MEDIA DO Co., Ltd.

Financial Results Briefing

FY2020 (Ended February 2021)

Securities券コードcode:3678367

INDEX

  1. Consolidated earnings highlights
  2. Future growth plans

(1) eBook distribution business Invent future eBook markets

-Media Do's NFTinitiatives

(2) eBook distribution business

Stimulate the growth of eBook markets

  1. Other businesses
  2. FY2020 initiatives

3. Reference data

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

1

Earnings Results

1. Consolidated earnings highlights

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

2

Consolidated earnings highlights (1)

All-time record net sales and profits by virtue of eBook demand growth driven by stay-at-home consumption

Consolidated

¥83.5bn

(+27% YoY)

Net sales

Operating profit

¥2,660mn

(+44% YoY)

EBITDA

¥3,420mn (+29% YoY)

Profit attributable to

¥1,510mn

(+72% YoY)

owners of parent

Of which, eBook distribution business

¥82.3bn (+28% YoY)

Net sales

Operating profit

¥2,590mn (+39% YoY)

Sales ratio

98.6%

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

3

Consolidated earnings highlights (2)

All-time record 4Q consolidated net sales

and EBITDA again

Quarterly consolidated

+20% YoY

net sales

24,000

(Millions of yen)

Quarterly consolidated

+5.4% YoY

EBITDA

1,000

(Millions of yen)

22,000

21,533

20,000

Net sales growth rate slowed relative to

900

We stepped up investment in 3-4Q as

1-3Q due to pirate sites' increased impact

18,000

16,000

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

800 explained at 2Q earnings briefing

23

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q1Q2Q3Q4Q

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

Note: FY2016 data are Media Do's nonconsolidated net sales and EBITDA.

4

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

Consolidated earnings highlights (3)

Net sales and profits were both a bit shy of upwardly revised forecasts, weighed down by pirate sites' impact

¥85.0bn

¥83.5bn

Attainment rate*

Revised

-1.8%

upward

¥3,550mn ¥3,420mn

Net sales

Revised

-3.7%

upward

98.3%

¥77.0bn

(108.5% of initial net sales forecast)

¥3,000mn

EBITDA

Initial

Revised

Actual

Initial

Revised

Actual

96.4%

forecast

forecast

forecast

forecast

Net sales

EBITDA

(114.1% of initial net sales forecast)

* Initial and revised forecasts are forecasts disclosed on April 14 and October 13, 2020, respectively.

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

5

Consolidated earnings highlights (4)

FY2020 year-end DPS

¥21.00

Note: Pending Board approval scheduled for April 22, 2021

In FY2021, we plan to return to shareholders at least 20% of profit attributable to owners of parent through dividends and share buybacks, with the split between the two to be determined based largely on our share price

Note: Total return ratio = (total dividends paid + total share repurchases)

  • profit attributable to owners of parent

Total return ratio

21.1% 21.1% 32.2% NA* 20.1% 20.1%

Dividends and/or share buybacks equivalent to

total return ratio of at least 20% ¥21.0

Ongoing stable dividends

¥13.0

¥10.5 ¥10.5 ¥2.5

¥8.8

¥7.2

¥10.5

FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 actual actual actual actual actual planned planned

*FY2018 total return ratio was omitted because a loss attributable to owners of parent was incurred in FY2018

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

6

Review of current medium-term management plan (MTP) (1)

Net sales surpassed MTP's target; EBITDA was

roughly in line with target

Consolidated

¥83.5bn

¥90.0bn

net sales

¥80.0bn

¥77.0bn

¥65.8bn ¥63.0bn

Net sales

¥50.5bn

were well

above target

・・・

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

MTP's 1st year

2nd year

3rd year

4th year

5th year

Consolidated EBITDA

¥6,000mn

¥6,000mn

EBITDA nearly hit

initial target

¥3,420mn

¥3,500mn

¥3,000mn

・・・

¥2,380mn¥2,600mn

.

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

MTP's 1st year

2nd year

3rd year

4th year

5th year

Actual Initial target (July 2018) Revised target (Apr. 2020) Actual Initial target (July 2018) Revised target (Apr. 2020)

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

7

Review of current medium-term management plan (MTP) (2)

PMIand structural reforms completed

PMIof 2017 acquiree DPIJ completed

(1) Management integration

(2) Operational integration

(3) Mindset synchronization

MEDIA DO HOLDINGS/Media Do

Integrated eBook distribution

Established mission, vision, values &

merger

operations (dominant domestic

credo

Appointed 10-CxO management

market share)

Integrated/implemented other (e.g.,

team

Completed IT system integration

HR) systems

Structural reforms

(4) Cost reduction

(5) Improvement in financial condition

Farmed out operations to Media Do Tech Tokushima

Reduced infrastructure costs by integrating Media Do and DPIJ's IT systems

Improved financial condition and raised capital for M&A through share acquisition rights offering Formed capital/operational alliance with Tohan Corporation (private-placement capital raise)

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

8

Review of current medium-term management plan (MTP) (3)

Improved financial soundness through capital raise

Increase in shareholders' equity

Stabilization of financial balance

(ratio)

Cash and

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Shareholders' equity ratio (SER)

deposits

Announced on March 25

20,000

28.0%

30.0%

Private-placement offering to Tohan

+9.7pp

and buyback/retirement of share

25.0%

+¥3,249mn

acquisition rights

¥2,927

16,000

mn

18.3%

¥12,104mn

20.0%

+¥5,189

12,000

8,000

15.0%

¥12,703

mn

¥12,169

¥6,975mn

10.0%

¥9,454

mn

mn

4,000

5.0%

mn

¥6,980

mn

0

0.0%

As of Aug.

As of Feb. 28,

As of Aug.

As of Feb. 28,

As of Aug.

As of Feb. 28,

31, 2020

2021

31, 2020

2021

31, 2020

2021

(18th share acquisition rights issue + private-placement offering to Tohan)

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

9

Business Strategy

2. Future growth plans

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

10

Future growth plans

eBook

Invent future

Stimulate the

distribution

eBook

growth of eBook

business

markets

markets

Other

businesses

Proactive investment for

business expansion

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

11

eBook distribution business

Invent future eBook

markets

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

12

Invent future eBook markets (1)

The world Media Do aims to bring about

with blockchain technology

Existing digital content services

  • central server platforms

Music/books/visual media, etc.

New content service envisioned by

Media Do

  • blockchain platform

Music/books/visual media

1

Content sales

2

3

Subscription

Advertising

model

model

model

4

Asset model

DCA

(no restrictions)

Spotify, Kindle, YouTube, Netflix, etc.

Digital Content Asset

(Trademarked by MEDIA DO)

Digital content with a concept of

"units" and premiumization potential

→Leveraging technology to maximize content value

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

13

Invent future eBook markets (2)

The advent of NFTs (digital content with a concept of "units") has

ushered in a new era of digital content

Cryptocurrencies

NFT (non-fungible tokens)

Technology

Decentralized system

Decentralized system

(Public chain)

(Public chain)

Fungibility

Fungible

Non-fungible

(1 BTC has the same value no matter

Digital certificates of ownership with

who owns it)

unique serial numbers; no two are the

same

Examples

Cryptocurrencies

Collectibles

Bitcoin, Ethereum,

Digital collectibles: NBA Top Shot,

Ripple, etc.

CryptoKitties, etc.

"Ownership" concept

Existing digital content

Centralized system

Fungible

All copies of the same content are identical no matter who owns them

Publicly distributed eBooks,

music, visual media

Kindle, YouTube, Spotify, etc.

→NBA Top Shot* has racked up over 3mn trades collectively worth over $500mnsince its launch in 4Q20

Source: Dapper Labs ' websitehttps://www.dapperlabs.com/

* A marketplace where US National Basketball Association fans can collect and trade photos of NBA players and video clips of plays as digital cards

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

14

Invent future eBook markets (3)

NFT Non-Fungible Token

Enabling users to digitally experience the fun of collecting to

Elevate, expand and visibilize content fandom

As a first step, we are partnering with Tohan, a major

paper book wholesaler,

to build a platform that taps into Tohan's domestic network of book retailers

to connect fans with each other in real life

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

15

Invent future eBook markets (4)

Media Do will promote DX among paper book

retailers/distribution channels as Tohan's

biggest shareholder

Tohan commands an over one-third share of

We aim to drive market growth and DX throughout

domestic paper book distribution as a bridge

the publishing industry as a major eBook

between 3,000 publishers and 5,000 book retailers.

distributor and publishing platform linking 2,200

It is pursuing demand-driven distribution to

domestic publishers to 150 eBook retailers

structurally reform publishing distribution by, e.g.,

reducing return rates.

Media Do is now Tohan's top shareholder (5.56% stake)

Private-placement offering of

Media Do stock

Tohan is now a top-10 shareholder

Acquisition of Tohan treasury stock

of Media Do (3.09% stake)*

*Based on issued share count at Feb. 28, 2021

Building a new publishing ecosystem of creation and distribution

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

16

Invent future eBook markets (5)

Aiming to revitalize Japan's book retailers by distributing

books digitally tokenized with NFTs through Tohan

Japan's bricks-and-mortar

book retailers

Paper book readers = real fans who shop

Limited-edition digital token at book retailers to get NFTs

(applicable to other content

(e.g., music, video) also)

Publishers

NFT

Paper/digital books sold at bookstores

Direct-to-fan marketing

Offering NFTs as a bonus to book purchasers should boost book retailers' sales

Currently in talks with Kadokawa, Kodansha, Shueisha and Shogakukan about rolling out NFTs

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

17

Invent future eBook markets (6)

We plan to create an NFT marketplace together with publishers, Tohan and nationwide book retailers

Media Do NFT marketplace

Exhibit

Buy

NFT

NFT

Owners of limited-edition NFTs

Users will be able to explore and trade NFT content with each other Marketplace will elevate, expand and visibilize content fandom

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

18

Invent future eBook markets (7)

We will use blockchain technology to realize

a digital content collecting service that brings the concept of ownership to digital content

Sales promotion

Entertainment content sold digitally and physically will be tokenized with, e.g., digital movie ticket stubs or stickers

NFTNFT

Sales

For-sale collectibles such as trading cards and action figures will be sold as NFT content

NFT

NFT

We will stimulate growth in sales of both physical and digital entertainment content

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

19

Invent future eBook markets (8)

NFT marketplace slated to launch

this year

Media Do NFT marketplace

(Technology to be developed by summer; service to launch by year-end)

NFTs will be globally tradable (in, e.g., JPY, USD)

Digital token sales and transaction histories will be rendered visible (enabling to authors and publishers to collect royalties on resales)

We are also currently exploring other business models besides

digital tokens

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

20

Invent future eBook markets (9)

Major record labels and publishers have started to collaborate since alpha version was released to business associates in March

On track to launch publicly in November 2021

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

21

Invent future eBook markets (10)

Pursuing distribution models that extract new

value from legacy video content libraries

Content library

Artists/copyright holders

(1) Online co-watching

Audience members can enjoy music and (e.g., anime) videos online together with fellow fans

Co-watching event

Video content/sales

Organizer

Video content

Artists

Influencers

Avid fans

Sales

×

Avid fans

Followers

New fans

Audience

Ticket

purchases

(2) New monetization model

(3) Use of fan marketing

Avid fans will unleash new value from

Perpetual tracking and analysis of users' content

legacy content, generating incremental

consumption histories will support marketing

revenue

activities

GREET aims to bring artists, organizers and audiences together in shared experiences

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

22

eBook distribution business

Stimulate the growth of

eBook markets

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

23

Stimulate the growth of eBook markets (1)

Domestic publishing market has resumed growing, driven by eBook sales growth

Domestic publishing market (2008)

¥2,059.5bn

US: 97.8% of 2008 level

Germany: 96.6% of 2008 level

Domestic publishing market shrank 42% from ¥2,650bn

in 1996 to ¥1,540bn in 2018

Domestic publishing market (2020)

¥1,616.8bn

eMagazines ¥11.0bn eBooks ¥40.1bn eComics ¥342.0bn

Paper magazines ¥557.6bn (1996: ¥1,093.1bn)

Paper books ¥666.1bn (1996: ¥1,563.3bn)

2008200 20102010 20122012 2014201 2016201 20182 202020

Source: All-Japan Magazine and Book Publishers and Editors Association (AJPEA)

Publishing market has stopped shrinking and started to recover in wake of eBook market growth

We aim to spur further market growth

by driving publishing industry DX

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

24

Stimulate the growth of eBook markets (2)

We acquired US-based Firebrand Group* to pursue overseas expansion and publishing industry DX

*Two companies wholly acquired by San Diego-based US subsidiary Media Do International, Inc.

Firebrand Group

Quality Solutions, Inc.

NetGalley, LLC

Firebrand business

NetGalley business

  • CEO Fran Toolan founded Quality Solutions, Inc., in 1987
  • Quality Solutions and NetGalley are both located in Massachusetts
  • The group has 68 employees (Quality Solutions: 45; NetGalley: 23)
  • 2020 estimated sales and adjusted pretax profit were ¥1,270mn and ¥150mn, respectively (at ¥110/$1)

Objectives of acquisition

To gain access to Firebrand's US/European

To incorporate leading-edgeIP/know-how from the

publishing industry network as a stepping stone to

Western publishing industry, the global DX leader,

global expansion

into services in Japan/Asia

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

25

Stimulate the growth of eBook markets (3)

Firebrand is US's top ranked publishing

ERP SaaS in by market share

Firebrand business

Comprises bibliographic metadata-centric publishing ERP, content distribution and eBook distribution services

  • Top-rankedpublishing ERP SaaS by market share. Used by over 100 publishers, including 2 US majors (available in North America and Europe (UK, Germany, etc.))
  • Annual churn rate: 0% (essential service for publishers)

35% US

50% US

mkt share

mkt share

Publishers

Integrated

partners

promotion, authors,

management of data

Sends data customized

on titles, sales

to individual trading

trading partners,

production, sales, etc.

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Ingram and other

wholesalers

Libraries

Book review services

Apple, Kobo, etc.

Other trading partners

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

Monitors market data and

reports to publishers

26

Stimulate the growth of eBook markets (4)

NetGalley is a marketing service that provides

digital access to prepublication galleys

NetGalley business

Readership cultivation tool that promotes book sales through the review of yet-to-be-published books by influencers

  • Marketed to publishers as world's first service that provides prepublication galleys (including proofs and audiobooks) to professional readers (available in North America, Europe (UK, Germany, France, etc.) and Japan)
  • Annual churn rate: 3%

Authors/publishers

Galleys

Customers include over

500 publishers,

including all 5 US majors

Requests to

40,000

reviews/month

read

Promotes demand

from bookstores

and libraries

800,000

Booksellers, libr and other i

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

27

Stimulate the growth of eBook markets (5)

Ready to drive publishing industry DX with ERP SaaS system for managing revenue/royalties

Kowa Computer

Developer with vast

No. 1 eBook distributer experience, mainly in systems for paper book industry

Jointly developing inexpensive and efficient

browser-based publishing ERP SaaS

System overview

eBook sales

eBook royalty

management

management

Payment management/report

generation (paper books + eBooks)

System accesses paper-book royalty data from publishers' existing systems

July 2020

Sep. 2020

Mar. 2021

Nov. 2021

Done

Done

Specification

Implementation/

Trial run

setting,

configuration/

environment/co

testing

nfiguration

design

Process completed through testing phase; now in final trial-run phase

Scheduled to go live in November 2021, including further upgrades of essential features

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

28

Stimulate the growth of eBook markets (6)

Strongly supporting publishing industry DX in collaboration with Firebrand and Tohan

Paper

Publishers books

eBooks

Publishing

ERP

Bibliographic DB

Bibliographic

data

  • Development of ERP for SME publishers, using Firebrand's know-how
  • eBook sales at bricks-and-mortar book retailers
  • Demand-drivendistribution using NetGalley

Offline book retailers

Online book retailers

Libraries

(eLibraries)

eBook retailers

Pro otion of eLibrary adoption, using Tohan's nationwide sales force (16 branches/sales offices) and network of leading book retailers with a track record of supplying libraries

-copy and digital

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

29

¥300mn of cost* savings in FY2021 on top of ¥150mn in
FY2020 (*outsourcing and infrastructure expenses)
New Feature Development
Aiming to further upgrade UX by adding new features
Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

Stimulate the growth of eBook markets (7)

Reaping cost savings and developing new features after completing migration to cloud-baseddistributing system

Old

on-premises

system

MEDIA DO

Co., Ltd.

Digital Publishing

Initiatives Japan

Co., Ltd.

Cloud-based distributing system

Phase 1

Phase 2

Reduce costs through system integration

Upgrade UX by adding new features

Migration completed in June 2020 Old system to be completely phased out by March 2021

Merged

30

Stimulate the growth of eBook markets (8)

Now developing next-generation system to

drive DX among publishers

Next-generation publishing DX system

Phase 3

Phase 4

Configure system with the aim of internal DX

Integrate with publishing ERP

Progressively replace existing systems

Cloud-based

wholesaling system

Flexibly adapt to new business models and content that emerges in future

Further improve operating efficiency through automation

Deploy system as core database for eBook industry

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

31

Stimulate the growth of eBook markets (9)

In FY2021, we plan to lay groundwork for Nagisa's growth by generating synergies

Cumulative 40mn DLs to date

App development

Promotional/sysop

capabilities

capabilities

Popular manga service, one of the biggest in Japan, offering free access to over 1,000 manga titles everyday (formerly named Manga Zero)

Site redesigned in March 2021

UI/UX upgraded

Launched comic book sales through linkage with Media Do's system

FY2021 initiatives

Added more features to app

New promotional features (e.g., free-trial version) WEBTOON (vertical scrolling) compatibility

Pre-ordering, manga publication calendar, etc.

Stepped up marketing

Aggressive, optimal advertising to scale up

Major synergies from joining MD Group Expansion of content

Greater access to content from major publishers (both serialized and book format)

Deployment of content

Promotional campaigns involving major publishers' titles

Usership growth

Increased LTV

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

32

Other businesses

Proactive investment for business expansion

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

33

Imprint business (1)

New wholly owned subsidiary Nihonbungeisha's

forte is male-oriented digital manga

Manga content production

Founded in Jan 1959; 72 employees (including 34 editorial staff)

FY2018-20 operating performance (¥mn)

5,000

4,000

Net sales Operating profit

4,061 3,888

Net sales are in downtrend but profits are growing in wake of

500

structural reforms and migration

to digital (40% of sales)

3,520 400

Main magazine is Shukan Manga Goraku, a male-oriented weekly dating back to 1964

Owns vast content library, including hit eBooks Gift ± and Monkey Peak in addition to Minami no Teio, a long-running series spanning more than 1,400 installments

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

-1,000

300

190 200

100

  • 0

-37

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

-100

actual

actual

estimate

1

2

3

WEBTOON

Publishing management

Following a string of annual losses, Nihonbungeisha regained profitability in FY2019 by virtue of improved inventory management and a shift to demand-driven distribution

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

34

Imprint business (2)

Laying foundation for imprint business by strengthening publishing functions

Imprint business's strengths

Publishing functions

1.

Marketing

IP/customer/market analyses, etc.

2.

System development

Inventory/production/sales management

3.

Back-office

HR/accounting/administrative/legal, etc.

Imprint

Imprint

Imprint

  1. We will achieve organizational efficiency through separation of publishing and editorial functions and realize a distinctive lineup (Publishing-on-demand can limit inventory risk)
  2. We will strengthen marketing and content production by sharing marketing data and know-how

Demand-driven

content creation and

digital distribution solutions…

…that leverage our overwhelming

informational and volume-wise advantages

in eBook distribution

Imprint model maximizes value of SME publishers' IP

In publishing, an imprint is analogous to a brand name of record label. Amazon, for example, has 16 imprints (as of Apr. 2021), including Thomas Mercer (mystery), Montlake Romance, and AmazonEncore (re-publication of out-of-print titles).

publishing market

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

35

¥1.2bn

Media/other businesses (1)

Aiming to build MyAnimeList into manga/anime

marketing platform with global reach

Media operations

Globally top-tier anime/manga

community site

270mn monthly page views

Users in over 230 countries/regions

FY2020

initiatives

iOS/Android app released at last

MyAnimeList has gained a channel to embed itself into daily lives (habits) of smartphone-using demographic and will accelerate acquisition of new/lite users

MAU: 18mn

Private-placement offering

MyAnimeList recently raised capital in the aim of expanding as an effective IP sales and marketing platform.

Media Do, Kodansha, Shueisha and Shogakukan purchased ¥600mn of the equity issued

Total raised:

Do major upgrade of community features, add more features to official app

FY2021 plans Plan and release content in collaboration with content owners, etc., most notably the new shareholders

Effective IP sales/marketing platform that captures the interest of and demand from overseas fans of Japanese anime/manga

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

36

Media/other businesses (2)

Non-core businesses are growing briskly,

riding the society-wide DX trend

Media operations

Graphic production support

eComic graphic and comic production support service

Business book summary service

FY2020

initiatives

Expansion of services/features

Launch original content from luminaries, online book clubs, "flier book labo" learning community and add learning- focused social media functionality

B2B expansion

Growth initiatives

Strong interest in "flier" from

(1)

Capture on growing production demand (e.g., vertical scrolling

major life insurers and other

pages) in addition to existing coloring and graphic production

financial institutions, including

support operations

megabanks; cumulative corporate

(2)

Establish stably profitable business model

subscribers now exceed 200

companies in wake of growth in

large contracts

  • Flier is set to expand further after raising ¥200mn from private placement offering to Mynavi Corporation, etc.
  • Branch into production of new digital content, including vertical scrolling and motion manga

FY2021 plans In 2020, Flier further strengthened its BtoB business,

Relocate to larger office space and hire more

ending the year with over 750,000 subscribers. It aims to

employees to capture growing demand

have 1.2mn subscribers by 2022.

37

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

(4) FY2021 initiatives

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

38

FY2021 initiatives (1)

New MTP's unveiling postponed in response to recent drastic changes in environment

External changes

Structural

reforms

Recent

changes

Growing need for publishing

Emergence of new

industry to embrace society-

blockchain-enabled content

wide DX trend

modality (NFTs)

Completion of Media

Improved financial condition

due to capital raise and cost

Do/DPIJ PMI

savings from, e.g., system

integration

Capital/operational alliance

Increased impact from pirate

with Tohan

sites, intensification of

(use of NFTs at book retailers nationwide)

competition

Nihonbungeisha acquisition

Existing MTP

needed updating

New MTP's launch

postponed

Timing of new MTP's release will be announced once determined

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

39

FY2021 initiatives (2)

Invent future

Priorities

eBook markets

Stimulate the

growth of

eBook markets

Invest for business

expansion

Launch Media Do NFT Marketplace and limited-edition digital tokens salable at Tohan-affiliated bookstores by year-end 2021

Release alpha version of GREET co-watching service, our first blockchain business, in March and beta version in November

Sequentially develop and release other blockchain products

Proceed with PMI of Firebrand Group, develop publishing ERP and help drive publishing industry DX based on alliance with Tohan

Realize cost savings by migrating to cloud-based distributing system and develop next-generation system to drive DX among SME publishers

Proceed with PMI of Nagisa, allocate advertising spend to ZeroComi manga app and grow service by beefing up content

Proceed with PMI of Nihonbungeisha, build imprint business

Invest in operational expansion of Flier, ARTRA ENTERTAINMENT, etc.

Good opportunity to invest in business expansion despite

intensification of competition and slowdown in sales growth due

to stronger headwinds from pirate sites

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

40

FY2021 initiatives (3)

Top-line growth driven by M&A and eBook market growth; downtick in profits due to investments in growth opportunities

Consolidated earnings

FY2020 actual

FY2021 planned

Planned YoY increase

¥83.5bn

*1

+¥16.5bn (+19.7

)

Net sales

¥100.0bn

%

¥2,660mn

*2

+¥340mn (+12.6

)

Operating profit

¥3,000mn

%

¥2,720mn

*3

+¥100mn (+3.7

)

Ordinary income

¥2,820mn

%

Profit attributable to

¥1,510mn

¥1,600mn

+¥90mn (+5.3%)

owners of parent

EBITDA

¥3,420mn

¥4,000mn

+¥580mn (+16.8

)

%

*1. Does not include revenue from NFT marketplace.

*2. Planned YoY increase before goodwill amortization is approx. ¥200mn.

*3. Includes investment income recognized as non-operating income in FY2020 and an equity-method investment loss in conjunction with MyAnimeList's deconsolidation in FY2021 (scheduled in May 2021).

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

41

FY2021 initiatives (4)

Expediting publishing industry DXand realization of DCAs in response to drastic external changes

Consolidated EBITDA

+¥1,710mn in total

¥5,130mn

Growth due to

SysDev

¥4,000

Realized cost

M&A

+¥220mn

investment

mn

savings

-¥350mn Nagisa

+¥300mn

investment

Blockchain

Investments in

¥3,420mn

-¥350mn investments

subsidiaries

Other

Gross profit

-¥210mn

-¥140mn

-¥80mn

growth

Investments in expansion opportunities

+¥1,190mn

¥1,130mn

FY2020

FY2020E EBITDA assuming

FY2021

target

short-term profits prioritized

and no investments

42

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

FY2021 initiatives (5)

Pursuing growth by adding both economic

and societal value

Medium-term

strategies

Publishing DX

Bring DCAs to

fruition

Create new

services

Priorities

Environment

  • Reduce CO2 emissions

Corporate philosophy

  • Fair use and distribution of written works
  • Build and strengthen infrastructure that stakeholders can use with confidence
  • Contribute to local communities and rebalancing of Japanese economy away from Tokyo

HR diversity & empowerment

  • Help employees to grow in tandem with business

Societal

value

Resolution of societal issues

  • Build sustainable publishing infrastructure
  • Grow together with authors, business associates & users by building trust
  • Foster culture and enrich society
  • Revitalize regional economies
  • Boost employee motivation
  • Help realize a society open to diversity

Economic

Relevant

value

SDGs

Pursuit of

growth/earnings

  • Gross eBook distribution
    volume

¥155bn

(FY2020)

  • Other businesses' net sales

¥1,190mn

(FY2020)

  • Operating margin

3.2%

(FY2020)

  • Boost labor productivity
  • Scale up operations

value Do's Media in growth Sustained

Strengthen governance

Strengthen governance through dialogues with stakeholders and compliance with the Japan's Corporate Governance Code with sights set on TSE prime market listing

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

43

FY2021 initiatives (6)

Strengthen governance by further

increasing transparency

FY2020

Introduction of executive officer system to expedite decision-making

FY2021

Establishment of nomination &

compensation advisory committee

  • A nomination & compensation advisory committee will be newly established to advise the Board of Directors
  • It will ensure management objectivity and rationality by making recommendations on director and executive officer appointments/dismissals and compensation proposals
  • It will be majority-independent and chaired by an outside director

Promotion of diversity

  • Ayako Kanamaru is slated to be appointed as a new independent outside director*
  • She possesses broad knowledge and experience in overseas corporate law and corporate governance
  • Board will be one-third independent (4 executive directors, 2 outside directors)
    • Contingent on her appointment being approved at 22nd General Meeting of Shareholders

We plan to reorient Board of Directors' role from management

(direct involvement in executive decision-making)to monitoring (oversight of

management's execution of business)

44

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

Appendix

3. Reference data

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

45

FY2020 Full-Year Results (P/L)

FY2019

FY2020

(Millions of yen)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Net sales

15,454

16,427

16,085

17,892

20,292

21,441

20,272

21,533

eBook distribution

15,127

97.9%

16,080

97.9%

15,687

97.5%

17,633

98.6%

20,064

98.9%

21,141

98.6%

19,957

98.4%

21,186

98.4%

business

Other businesses

*1

326

2.1%

346

2.1%

397

2.5%

*4

259

1.4%

228

1.1%

299

1.4%

314

1.6%

347

1.6%

Cost of sales, SG&A

15,019

97.2%

15,933

97.0%

15,648

97.3%

17,404

97.3%

19,560

96.4%

20,643

96.3%

19,650

96.9%

21,020

97.6%

expenses

Royalties/other

13,292

86.0%

14,131

86.0%

13,867

86.2%

15,579

87.1%

17,862

88.0%

18,878

88.0%

17,750

87.6%

19,012

88.3%

cost of sales

Commissions

49

0.3%

53

0.3%

47

0.3%

57

0.3%

54

0.3%

57

0.3%

53

0.3%

51

0.2%

Advertising

130

0.8%

144

0.9%

162

1.0%

191

1.1%

214

1.1%

200

0.9%

237

1.2%

226

1.0%

expenses

Personnel expenses

*1

895

5.8%

945

5.8%

852

5.3%

*4

768

4.3%

750

3.7%

784

3.7%

799

3.9%

852

4.0%

Depreciation

201

1.3%

206

1.3%

201

1.3%

198

1.1%

182

0.9%

181

0.8%

184

0.9%

210

1.0%

/amortization

Other

449

2.9%

452

2.8%

516

3.2%

610

3.4%

494

2.4%

541

2.5%

624

3.1%

666

3.1%

Operating profit

434

2.8%

493

3.0%

437

2.7%

487

2.7%

732

3.6%

797

3.7%

621

3.1%

512

2.4%

Ordinary income

456

3.0%

*2 395

2.4%

391

2.4%

518

2.9%

734

3.6%

849

4.0%

615

3.0%

521

2.4%

Profit (loss)

*3 404

attributable to owners

265

1.7%

218

1.3%

2.5%

(3)

0.0%

450

2.2%

459

2.1%

354

1.8%

254

1.2%

of parent

EBITDA

636

4.1%

699

4.3%

638

4.0%

686

3.8%

914

4.5%

979

4.6%

806

4.0%

723

3.4%

*1. A factor in the increase in "Other" and "Personnel expenses" was the consolidation from March 2019 of Tokushima Data Service Co., Ltd. (difference compared to FY2018 4Q of +¥200 million and +¥160 million, respectively.)

*2. A ¥90 million provision to allowance for doubtful accounts was booked as a non-operating expense against receivables owed by investee Creatubbles Pte. Ltd.

*3. Factors in ¥290 million one-time gain on sale of Amazia equity stake.

*4. QoQ decrease is attributable to the end-Oct 2019 divestment of Tokushima Data Service (see Note 1). Although the divestment increased royalties /other cost of sales as a percentage of total net sales, the eBook distribution

46

business's royalties/other cost of sales were flat QoQ as a percentage of its net sales.

- https://mediado.jp

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

FY2020 Full-Year Results (B/S)

FY2020

FY2020

QoQ change

Main factor behind change

(Millions of yen)

3Q

4Q

(in yen)

Current assets

29,197

33,902

4,705

Cash and deposits

10,249

12,703

2,454

Accounts receivable

17,952

19,921

1,969

Increased in tandem with net sales growth

Non-current assets

9,370

9,285

-85

Property, plant and equipment

297

303

5

Software

466

556

89

Goodwill

5,065

5,713

648

Increased due to M&A

Investment securities

3,537

2,761

-776

Decreased due to pre-consolidation reduction in

ownership interest in consolidated subsidiary

Total assets

38,568

43,187

4,619

Current liabilities

24,224

25,425

1,200

Accounts payable

21,112

22,507

1,395

Increased in tandem with net sales growth

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,187

1,181

-5

Fixed liabilities

5,811

5,593

-218

Long-term borrowings

5,698

5,471

-226

Decreased due to debt repayment

Total liabilities

30,035

31,018

982

Shareholders' equity

8,229

11,903

3,673

Capital

2,803

4,415

1,611

Increased due to exercise of share acquisition rights

Capital surplus

3,682

5,489

1,807

Increased due to exercise of share acquisition rights

Retained earnings

1,745

2,000

254

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

278

201

-77

Share option

25

11

-13

Non-controlling interest

(1)

53

54

Total net assets

8,532

12,169

3,637

Total liabilities and net assets

38,568

43,187

4,619

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

47

Balance Sheet Data

Financial metrics are improving

Shareholders' equity ratio (SER)

Key B/S accounts

(Millions of yen)

45,000

31.3%

43,188

40,000

34,063

28.0%

35,000

30,942

30,000

26,699

25,000

17.0%

20,000

15.3%

14.1%

15,000

8,683

12,104

10,000

4,096

4,368

5,791

5,000

2,716

0

Feb. 2017

Feb. 2018

Feb. 2019

Feb. 2020

Feb. 2021

Total assets

Shareholders' equity

SER

35.0%

30.0%

25.0%

20.0%

15.0%

10.0%

5.0%

0.0%

(Millions of yen)

12,169

11,387

10,063

8,241

6,588

6,654

5,807

5,838

5,416

5,713

4,218

4,461

2,767

1,460

0

Feb. 2017

Feb. 2018

Feb. 2019

Feb. 2020

Feb. 2021

Goodwill

Interest-bearing debt

Net assets

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

48

Mission/vision

Mission: Unleashing a Virtuous Cycle

of Literary Creation

Vision: More Content for More People!

Specifically,

Leveraging its Position , Media Do will popularize eBooks and expand the publishing market with its people, IT and strategies

49

Media Do's greatest strength (1)

Media Do's greatest strength

Position

Core distribution functions

Uniquely positioned as distributor of 2,200 eBook

publishers' titles to 150 book retailers that

account for nearly all of Japan's eBook retailers,

including the major ones

Global presence

The only Asian company with an executive serving as

co-chair of W3C's* Publishing Business Group

First Japanese W3C evangelist

  • World Wide Web Consortium: an organization that promotes global standardization of Internet technology, including eBooks. Media Do International CEO Daihei Shiohama was named co-chair of its Publishing Business Group in February 2019, together with executives from two of the biggest US/European publishers, including Penguin Random House. Shiohama became the W3C's first Japanese evangelist in January 2021.

Dominant market share

Globally ranked second only to Amazon by

eBook distribution volume with gross

transaction value > ¥155bn*

*FY2020

Industry support

Over 14%1 owned by publishers, mainly Japan's

four biggest2

1. Based on issued share count at February 28, 2021.

2. Kadokawa, Kodansha, Shogakukan and Shueisha (listed in alphabetic order).

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

50

Media Do's greatest strength (2)

Technology

Entirely in-house development

100-strong engineering staff develops core systems entirely in-house, from a high-traffic eBook distribution platform to systems that leverage blockchain and other leading-edge technologies.

Wholesaler turned SaaS

provider

Media Do has pursued a user-friendly, cost- efficient SaaS model since entering the eBook distribution business.

It is helping to further advance the publishing industry by streamlining distribution through system integration and migration to new eBook distributing system.

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

51

Overview of eBook distribution business (1)

35% of eBooks are distributed via Media Do in Japan

Authors/copyright holders

Publishers

Gross transaction value

of eBooks distributed by

Media Do:

eBook

¥120bn

Users

(FY2019)

retailers

Market size:

(FY2020: ¥155bn)

¥375.0bn*

Publishers' B2C eBook retailers

Source: Impress Research Institute's eBook Marketing Report 2020 on Japanese market

*Actual FY2019 value

52

Overview of eBook distribution business (2)

Media Do is the biggest eBook

distributer in Japan

Authors/artists

Publishers

retailers eBook

Readers

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

53

Overview of eBook distribution business (3)

Facilitating eBook distribution with four services

(1) Brokering of

(2) Pro rata distribution

contracts/transactions

of revenues to

with publishers

publishers and authors

Expansion of eBook retailers' content lineups

Aggregation of eBook retailers' monthly sales data

(3) Operation of eBook

(4) Execution of

distribution system

promotional campaigns

Distribution of content to eBook retailers on

Offering of discounts, freebies and other promotions in

behalf of publishers

coordination with publishers and eBook retailers

54

Overview of eBook distribution business (4)

Media Do's track record in Japan

Trusted by publishers

Over 2,200 publisher accounts, including 1,530 non-manga publishers, all major publishers*1 and over 99% of eBook publishers*2

Trusted by

Supplier to over 150 book retailers,

book

including all of top 20 by usage rate*3

retailers

*1. Defined as publishers that belong to the Japan Book Publishers Association (402 members as of October 31, 2020), excluding non print (e.g., audiobook) publishers.

*2. Per a Media Do survey. Excludes sub scale publishers, publishers without regular publications, etc.

*3. Top 20 eBook retailers (ex book retailers run directly by publishers) ranked by popularity based on number of survey respondents who reported purchasing an eBook from the retailers within the previous six months per Impress Research Institute's eBook Marketing Report 2020.

55

Overview of eBook distribution business (5)

Core focus is eBook distribution business

¥83.5bn

eBook distribution business

MEDIA DO Co., Ltd.

Digital Publishing Initiatives Japan Co., Ltd.

MEDIA DO TEC TOKUSHIMA Co., Ltd.

Nagisa, Inc.

Other businesses

Media Do International, Inc.

ARTRA ENTERTAINMENT Inc.

¥82.3bn

(98.6%)

Hub of Media Do Group's international operations, located in San Diego, U.S.

J-Comic Terrace Corporation

Distributes eBooks, including through its "Manga

Library Z" site, a free digital comic service

MangaNews Inc.

Distributes eBooks, including through its "Tokyo Manga Reviewers" site, a free digital comic service

Provides graphic production support services (e.g., eManga coloring) for manga authors

Flier Inc.

Operates "flier," a book summary service

MyAnimeList, Co., Ltd.

Operates "MyAnimeList," one of the world's

largest anime/manga community sites

¥1.2bn

(1.4%)

FY2020 net sales

JIVE Ltd.

Quality Solutions, Inc.

Provides publishing workflow management and

Operates next-generation imprint publishing

business; owns female-oriented manga imprint

bibliographic information management services

NetGalley, LLC

Provides NetGalley online marketing tool for

publishing industry

56

Media Do's operating environment (1)

eBook market growth has been accelerating

+18.5%

566.9

¥78.8bn

Stay-at-home consumption

upward

Proactive, agile investment is essential

growth driven by pandemic

536.8

revision of

512.4

FY23 market

to seize growth opportunities

481.2

forecast

eBook

444.2

Forecast in

Marketing

+22.1%

375.0

Report 2020

Growth spurt due to

Forecast in

shutdown of major overseas

eBook

pirate sites in April 2018

311.2

Marketing

Report 2019

255.6

Forecast in

eBook

227.8

Marketing

182.6

Report 2018

(Billions of yen)

141.1

101.3

65.1 76.8

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

(FY)

Source: Impress Research Institute's eBook Marketing Report 2020 on Japanese market

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

57

Media Do's operating environment (2)

Comics market grew 23% YoY; digitalization

of non-graphic books still has a lot of room to run

Japan's publishing market by segment (2020)

Digital share of sales

62.2% Up 1.3pt YoY

eBook ¥342.0bn

Paper

book ¥207.8bn

5.8% Up 0.7pt YoY

¥40.1bn

eBooks account for 30-40% of US and Chinese publishing markets

¥645.9bn

1.9%

¥11.0bn

¥370.0bn

Comics

Non-graphic books (e.g., novels, textbooks)

¥549.8bn

¥686.0bn

Source: All-Japan Magazine and Book Publishers and Editors Association (AJPEA)

Note: AJPEA Statistics classify 90% of comic books in the "magazine" category. In the diagram above, such comic books classified as magazines are counted as "comics." Additionally, comic sales include only comic books (both hard-copy and digital) while comic magazines (both hard-copy and digital) are included in the "magazines" category.

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

Magazines

¥381.0bn

58

Media Do's operating environment (2)

Digital shift is driving manga market growth

Comic book market (excludes magazines)

(Billions of yen)

6,000

~+7% CAGR for hard-copy/digital combined

5,000

4,000

CAGR

62%

+23.9%

eComics market is now larger than paper comic market, largely by virtue of digital channel's anytime, anywhere accessibility

Paper comics' sales decline should tend to

taper off by virtue of catalog effect of

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

-0.2%

38% CAGR

consumers' exposure to digital

A pickup in sales of not only digital but also hard-copy

Catalog effect

content in response to consumption of digital content

Growth in eBook distribution

is revitalizing entire

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Paper

Digital

publishing market

Source: All-Japan Publishers and Editors Association's annual publishing statistics

Note: Paper comics market data are for comic books only (i.e., magazines are excluded).

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

59

Anti-piracy measures (1)

Amended Copyright Act, effective Jan. 1,

has criminalized copyright violations

History of illicit sites

Industry/government responses

2004 Unauthorized dissemination of content through P2P services 2007 Unauthorized content on video-sharing sites becomes an issue 2011 New modes of infringement (e.g., leech sites) emerge

Publishers incur major losses due to pirate sites

Haruka Yume no Ato

Ringleader sentenced to 28-42 months in

2015-Oct. 2017

prison and fined ¥160mn

FreeBooks

Jan.-May 2017

Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA)

established (2002)

(Music/images) Illegal downloads criminalized (2012)

Publishing rights updated to accommodate eBooks (2013)

Authorities start to address leech sites (2016)

Stop Book Piracy! Campaign, promotion of ABJ* Mark's use (2018)

(later founded anti-piracy NPO ABJ, appointed COO Niina as its representative

director)

Manga-Mura

Members of management group arrested

Blocking of pirate sites discussed with ISPs and

May 2017-Apr. 2018

on copyright infringement charges

telecom industry (2019)

Hoshi no Romi

2020

May-Sep. 2019

Leech sites illegalized (Oct. 2020)

Sites in Vietnam

Traffic has grown since July as consumers

From May 2020

spend more time at home amid pandemic

2021

eBooks added to prohibition of illicit DLs (Jan. 2021)

(1) Swiftly respond to piracy (2) Promote adaptation of copyrighted works' use to societal change (3) Protect copyrights

*Authorized Books of Japan. The ABJ Mark is a trademark that indicates the download site is licensed to distribute content by the content's copyright holders.

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

60

Anti-piracy measures (2)

ESG priorities: Combat piracy, move publishing industry & culture forward

Collaborations with publishing industry & telecom carriers

Authorized Books of

Piracy site

Japan (ABJ)

information sharing

Collaborators

(Established in April 2020)

scheme task force

Representative Director:

Safer Internet Association

Filtering services

Security firms

Media Do Vice-President and COO Shin

Niina

Publishing PR Center

Lists

Develops and

Lists

Use lists as input in

Digital Comic Association

operates pirate site

their services (user

Electronic Book Publishers Association of

Japan

list sharing scheme

protection)

Collects, assesses and manages

pirate site information

Coordinated compilation/sharing of lists

Grants/certifies ABJ mark

  • Conducts antipiracy education

Promoting broad anti-piracy measures/education through collaboration among

publishing industry, telecoms and government authorities

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

61

Growth in net sales

83,540

Company history

1994: CEO Yasushi Fujita starts first business while still in university

1996: Fuji Techno Ltd. founded in Nagoya

1999: Media Do Co., Ltd., founded in Nagoya (it later merged with Fuji Techno)

2006: eBook business launched

2013: IPOed on TSE Mothers market

2014: Head office relocated from Nagoya to Tokyo

2016: Stock exchange listing moved to TSE 1st Section

2017: Acquired Digital Publishing Initiatives Japan Co., Ltd., as wholly owned subsidiary Reorganized as holding company, changed company name to MEDIA DO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.,

and established the new business subsidiary Media Do Co., Ltd.37,213

2019: Merger of Digital Publishing Initiatives Japan Co., Ltd., with Media Do Co., Ltd. (Name following merger Media Do Co., Ltd.)

2020: Media Do Co., Ltd., merged into MEDIA DO HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (Name following merger MEDIA DO Co., Ltd.)

15,532

11,242

(Millions of yen)

1,415

617

2,141

2,659

3,000

3,602

4,086

5,544

8,074

197

139

812

1,880

977

319

810

1,210

1,831

1,962

(FY)

411

1,676

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

4Q

21,533

656 ,86060

4Q

17,892

50,568 3Q

20,272

3Q

16,085

2Q

21,441

2Q

16,427

1Q

20,292

1Q

15,454

2018 2019 2020

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

62

Share price performance and trading volume since IPO

(Yen)

Share price (lhs)

Volume traded (rhs)

(shares in

1000s)

9,000

9,000

Oct. 21, 2020 Stock hits

8,000

post-IPO high of ¥9,090

8,000

Apr. 9, 2021, closing

7,000

price: ¥7,030

7,000

6,000

6,000

5,000

5,000

IPO price: ¥3,300

4,000

4,000

Feb 28, 2017: DPIJ

3,000

3,000

acquisition

2,000

announced

2,000

1,000

1,000

Feb 23, 2016: First day of

trading on TSE 1st Section

0

0

Nov. 2015

Nov. 2013

Nov. 2017

Nov. 2019

Note: Share price adjusted to reflect 2-for-1 stock splits on March 1, 2014, and December 1, 2014.

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

63

Media Do's market capitalization since IPO

¥129.0bn based on Oct. 20, 2020,

closing price

(Billions of yen)

1201..2E+110

100.1E+110

80.08E+10

60.06E+10

40.04E+10

20.02E+10

¥108.0bn based on Apr. 9, 2021,

closing price

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2013

131121

20141121

20151121

20161121

20171121

20181121

20191121

201121

64

Company Outline

Trade name

MEDIA DO Co., Ltd.

Established

April 1999

Capital

¥4,415 million (as of February 28, 2021)

Stock listing

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Securities code

3678

Board Members

President and CEO: Yasushi Fujita

Director: Shin Niina

Director: Yoshiyuki Suzuki

Director: Atsushi Mizoguchi

Outside Director: Keiichi Enoki

Outside Director: Ayako Kanamaru

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member:

Kazuyoshi Ohwada

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member:

Toshiaki Morifuji

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member:

Tsuyoshi Shiina

Executive Officer: Kayoko Hanamura

Executive Officer: Susumu Tsukamoto

Executive Officer: Junichiro Izumi

Executive Officer: Ryo Yamada

Digital Publishing Initiatives

Executive Officer: Yoichi Chihara

JIVE Ltd.

Executive Officer: Hiroshi Kanda

Japan Co., Ltd.

Executive Officer: Hajime Suzumura

Notes: 1. Board Director appointments are subject to shareholder approval at annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled on May 27, 2021.

2. Operating officer appointments take effect from June 1, 2021.

Head Office

5F PALACESIDE Bldg. 1-1-1 Hitotsubashi Chiyoda-ku Tokyo, Japan

Tokushima Kito Office

5-23 Iwatsushi, Kitowamuda, Naka-cho,Naka-gun, Tokushima, Japan

Subsidiaries

(Domestic) Media Do Tech Tokushima Co., Ltd.; ARTRA ENTERTAINMENT Inc.; J-Comic Terrace Corporation; Digital Publishing Initiatives

Japan Co., Ltd.; Flier Inc.; MangaNews Inc.; MyAnimeList, LLC; JIVE Ltd.; Nagisa, Inc.; Nihonbungeisha Co., Ltd.

(Overseas) Media Do International,.Inc.; Quality Solutions, Inc. (Firebrand Technologies); NetGalley, LLC

Affiliates

LINE Book Distribution Inc.; A.I. Squared, Inc.; Tec Information Corp.

65

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

Management Team

Kayoko Hanamura

Chief Ebook Distribution Officer, Executive Officer

Began career at Forside in 2000. Worked in content business throughout tenure at Forside, including as general manager from 2003, executive officer from 2007 and director from 2010. Since joining Media Do in 2015, has been involved in all facets of eBook distribution business, including as general manager of Licensing Business Department, general manager of eBook Distribution Division and executive officer. Appointed CEDO mainly in charge of wholesaling operations within core eBook distribution business in June 2020.

Role as CEDO is to tap into her extensive experience in content businesses to build operational model encompassing entire eBook distribution business from planning through IT operations management while identifying unmet needs of publishers and book retailers.

Susumu Tsukamoto

Chief Publication Solutions Officer, Executive Officer

Began career in 1980 at TOHAN. Worked 10 years in magazine publishing and 8 years overseas, including 4.5 years as president of TOHAN TAIWAN. Joined KADOKAWA SHOTEN (now KADOKAWA CORPORATION) in 1998. Established KADOKAWA TAIWAN and was its president for 4.5 years. Subsequently involved in setting up local operations in Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Thailand, Malaysia and North America. Executive roles at KADOKAWA included director/general manager of KADOKAWA's Overseas Business Division from 2012, managing executive officer from 2017 and advisor from 2019. Cofounded and appointed director of Japan Manga Alliance in 2015. Joined Media Do in June 2020 as CPSO/executive officer mainly in charge of Overseas Business Department and PUBRID Department.

Yasushi Fujita

Presindet and CEO

Launched first business in 1994 while in university. Founded Fuji Techno in 1996 and Media Do in 1999 (the former was merged into the latter in Nov. 2001). Involved in various businesses before launching eBook distribution business in 2006. Listed Media Do on TSE Mothers Market in 2013 and moved its listing to TSE 1st Section in 2016. As CEO, is in charge of management strategy, particularly creation of new drivers of shareholder value.

Established Tokushima Innovation Base Association in 2020 in aim of supporting entrepreneurs and serves as its representative director. Actively involved in local economic revitalization since 2013 in hometown of Kito-mura (now Naka-cho), Tokushima Prefecture, while also contributing to society as an entrepreneur in roles such as president of Entrepreneurs' Organization Tokyo.

Shin Niina

Director, Vice-President and COO

Began career at Chuokoronsha (now Chuokoron-Shinsha) in 1980. Hired by KADOKAWA SHOTEN (now KADOKAWA CORPORATION) in 1996. Promoted to general manager of its book business in 2003. Appointed managing director of KADOKAWA SHOTEN in 2007, representative director of KADOKAWA EDITORIAL in 2008, director of BOOK WALKER in 2012 and executive director of Kadokawa Culture Promotion Foundation in 2013. Appointed president/representative director of DPIJ (renamed Media Do in March 2019) in 2014. Has served as vice-president/COO/director of Media Do since 2018. Appointed representative director of anti- piracy organization Authorized Books of Japan in 2020.

Heads core eBook distribution business and publishing support business as COO, capitalizing on his many years of literary editorial experience and quarter century of experience in digital publishing. Acts as Media Do's point man in dealings with publishing industry.

As CPSO, is responsible for IPO creation and proactive cultivation of overseas markets through, e.g., capital/operational alliances, capitalizing on his wealth of experience in publishing distribution and overseas businesses.

Junichiro Izumi

CTO, Executive Officer

Began career in 2007 at Works Applications in ERP package software development. Hired by Recruit Technologies in 2015 to work on Rikunabi development project. Returned to Works Applications in 2016 to help launch SaaS ERP system. Joined Media Do in 2018. Involved in introduction of cloud and development of new distribution system as general manager of Technology Division and New Services Development Department. Appointed CTO/executive officer in charge of developing new products and upgrading existing products to achieve strategic objectives in June 2020.

As CTO, is responsible for leveraging technologies to develop and deploy IT systems that contribute to entire publishing industry, not only eBooks.

Ryo Yamada

CFO, Executive Officer

Began career in 1998 at NEC, where his assignments included corporate planning and business development. Hired by Rakuten in 2010. From 2017, headed Rakuten Group's M&A program as department manager of Corporate Development Department after working in business development. Since joining Media Do in 2018, has served as general manager of Corporate Planning Division and Management Administration Department. Appointed executive officer/general manager of Finance and Accounting Department in 2019 and CFO/executive officer in charge of financial strategy and capital raising in June 2020.

As CFO, is responsible for financing, M&A and PMI to support Media Do Group's multifaceted and discontinuous growth, capitalizing on his long experience in business development.

Yoshiyuki Suzuki

Director and CAO

Began career in 1986 at Takahashi Tax Office. Joined Media Do in 2007 following stints at Red Hot Company, Asahi Intecc and World Bridal. Appointed operating officer/general manager of Management Administration Department in 2008, general manager of Administration Division in 2015 and board director in 2016. Appointed CAO in charge of administration, finance and accounting in June 2020.

Has been in charge of all administrative operations since joining Media Do and, as CAO, will continue to oversee accounting.

Atsushi Mizoguchi

Director and CBDO

Began career at NTT DOCOMO in 2000, working in its content business. Involved in launching "Chaku-uta" (musical ringtones) for i-mode handsets. Joined Media Do in 2008. Appointed executive officer/general manager of Sales Division in 2010, director/general manager of Business Development Division in 2016, group COO in 2017, representative director of subsidiary MyAnimeList in 2019 and CBDO in charge of new businesses and alliances in June 2020.

As CBDO, leads development of new domestic and overseas markets and expansion of content offerings, capitalizing on his IT and mobile telecom expertise and broad experience in core eBook distribution business, eLibrary business and new businesses.

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

Yoichi Chihara

CHRO, Executive Officer

Began career in 1981 at NEC, where his roles included general manager of HR Department at NEC (China) from 1998, general manager of HR and General Affairs Department at NEC LCD Technologies (now Tianma Japan) from 2003, general manager of NEC's HR Department from 2012 and managing director of NEC's corporate pension fund from 2014. Joined Media Do in 2019 as general manager of its HR Department. Appointed CHRO/executive officer in charge of HR, general affairs, legal affairs and corporate governance in June 2020.

As CHRO, is responsible for boosting both employee satisfaction and workforce productivity while building an organization compatible with diverse values and work styles.

Hiroshi Kanda

CSO, Executive Officer

Began career in 2008 in UBS Securities Japan's Investment Banking Division, where his roles included advising clients on M&A and capital raising. Hired by Frontier Management in 2009 to formulate and help execute business plans for B2C company turnarounds/management support. In 2013, cofounded and appointed CFO/director of Flier, which became part of the Media Do Group in 2016. Joined Media Do in 2018. Appointed general manager of Corporate Planning Division in 2019 and CSO/executive officer in charge of management strategy formulation and IR in June 2020.

As CSO, is responsible for formulating corporate strategies and reconciling various stakeholders' interests, capitalizing on his extensive financial knowledge, consulting skills and entrepreneurial experience. Has authored multiple books.

66

Forward-looking statement and unaudited information disclaimers

Information presented herein includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks, all of which entail uncertainties that could lead to outcomes that substantively differ from the forward-looking statements' content.

Such risks and uncertainties include general industry and market conditions and general domestic and international economic conditions, including interest rate and exchange rate movements. Media Do assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking statements contained herein, even if new information becomes available or unanticipated events occur.

Financial information that was not independently audited is also contained herein. Media Do does not warrant the accuracy of any such unaudited information. Readers are accordingly advised against making investment or other decisions in sole reliance on information contained herein.

Our investor relations website

https://www.mediado.jp/english/ir/

Copyright © MEDIA DO Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. - https://mediado.jp

Disclaimer

Media Do Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 08:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
