MEDIA-MAKER: JUDICIAL LIQUIDATION OPENED BY ORDER DATED AUGUST 1, 2023

21 Aug 2023 16:00 CEST

MEDIA MAKER SPA

press-realease-030823-eng.pdf

Media Maker S.p.A.

Euronext

MEDIA MAKER

IT0005380438

ALKER

Euronext Growth

Media-Maker S.p.A. published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 14:06:02 UTC.