MEDIA-MAKER: SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON JULY 25-28, 2023, APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW ADMINISTRATIVE BODY
21 Aug 2023 16:00 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
MEDIA MAKER SPA
press-realease-290723-eng.pdf
Source
Media Maker S.p.A.
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
MEDIA MAKER
ISIN
IT0005380438
Symbol
ALKER
Market
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Media-Maker S.p.A. published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 14:06:02 UTC.