Media-Maker: General meeting of shareholders of 29 july 2022

PRESS RELEASE

MEDIA-MAKER S.P.A.:

GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF 29 JULY 2022

Milan, 29 July 2022

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Media-Maker S.p.A. (ALKER-FR), a company specialized in the production and distribution of branded content, listed on Euronext Growth Paris (the "Company"), held today on first call, in ordinary session, pursuant to Article 2367 of the Civil Code, with the participation in presence of the shareholders at the registered office of the Company in Via Giovacchino Belli 14, Milan, adopted the following resolutions as per the announced agenda:

revocation for just cause of Directors Andrea Salice and Andrea Rocco;

variation of the structure of the management body from collegial to single-member;

single-member; appointment of the Director Tommaso Marseglia as Sole Director, effective from today's date until the approval of the financial statements at 31 December 2022;

exercise of liability action against Directors Andrea Salice and Andrea Rocco, granting the new sole director the power to appoint the law firm that will take care of said action.

On 11 July 2022, the majority shareholder of Media Maker S.p.A., Mrs. Amicucci - holder of no. 1,267,020 shares representing 63.35% of the Company's share capital - had sent the Company a request to call an ordinary meeting, pursuant to art. 2367 of the Civil Code, in order to resolve on the matters referred to in the aforementioned resolutions.

The shareholder informed the Company that the basis for such request was the resolution of the board of directors to access the negotiated settlement procedure of the crisis adopted, with the favorable vote of the Directors Andrea Salice and Andrea Rocco, without the existence of the conditions for accessing such procedure. According to the Directors' Report dated 20.06.2022, the Company is not in a crisis situation that requires the access to a negotiated settlement procedure, as per the communicated Board resolution. From the aforementioned Directors' Report emerges only a need for liquidity for the Company, as well as multiple possibilities for the Company to find it, possibilities which are instead frustrated by the access to the negotiated settlement. The