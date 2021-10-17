Media Maker S p A : Maker the Board of Directors approved the financial report at 30 june 2021
10/17/2021 | 05:42am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
MEDIA-MAKER: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED
THE FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2021
Revenues : € 23,4 Million (1H20: € 24,3 Million)
EBITDA: € 1,9 Million (1H20: € 9,0 million), EBITDA Margin at 8,1%
EBIT: € 1,6 Million (1H20: € 1,7 Million)
Net Financial Position (NFP): € 4,9 Million (FY2020: € 1,8 Million)
Milan, October 15th 2021
The Board of Directors of Media-Maker(ALKER-FR), a company specialised in the production and distribution of Branded Content, quoted at Euronext Growth, held on October 15th 2021, approved the half year financial report as at June 30th 2021.
MAJOR RESULTS AS AT JUNE 30TH 2021
Revenues totalled Euro 23,4 million, compared to Euro 24,3 million as at June 30th 2020.
Value of production totalled Euro 21,3 million, compared to Euro 29,3 million as at June 30th 2020. There was a negative variation in inventories of work in progress, semi-finished and finished goods for Euro 3.7 million.
EBITDA amounted to Euro 1,9 million, compared to Euro 9,0 million as at June 30th 2020. The EBITDA margin is at 8,1%.
EBIT amounted to Euro 1,6 million compared to Euro 1,7 million as at June 30th 2020, after accruals, depreciation and amortization for Euro 0,3 million.
Net profit totalled Euro 0,57 million, compared to Euro 0,11 million as at June 30th 2020, after taxes for Euro 1,1 million (Euro 0,7 million as at June 30th 2020).
Net Financial Position was recorded at Euro 4,9 million compared to Euro 1,8 million at December 31st 2020.
Shareholders' equity totalled Euro 6,4 million compared to Euro 5,9 million as at December 31st 2020.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE HALF-YEAR ENDED AT 30 JUNE 2021
During the first half of 2021, relevant resources were allocated in the video productions sector, with new series and documentary productions destined for multimedia platforms, national and international top-level broadcasters.
The project of the first documentary, entitled "ITALIANS", consisting of 14 episodes, of 90 minutes each, on important Italian characters of culture, history, sport and music with a total value of € 6.1 Million was presented at MIBACT and obtained approval for access to tax credit. Filming began in April and is expected to be ready for distribution by the end of 2021.
Also during the first semester, a second documentary project was presented at MIBACT, called "DENTRO IL QUADRO", which consists of 40 episodes, of 26 minutes each. Through the use of advanced graphic technologies, the documentary will allow spectators to watch a pictorial work in 3D as if they were inside the painting and, at the same time, it will be an opportunity to illustrate the life and other works of the artist. Shooting began in the second half of 2021 and distribution is scheduled for early 2022.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE FIRST HALF-YEAR END
With regard to events occurred after June 30th 2021, it should be noted as follows:
As a consequence of the withdrawal of the shareholder Dalton Management SAGL upon restitution of the conferred assets, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, met on 28 July 2021, resolved the decrease of the share capital to the extent corresponding to the shares held by Dalton Managements Sagl and, therefore, their subsequent cancellation. At the same time, the Company resolved on the free share capital increase for a maximum total amount of Euro 1 Million.
On August 23rd 2021, the Shareholders' Meeting appointed the new Board of Directors consisting of n.4 members, namely Mr. Silvio Frezza as Chairman and the Directors Mr. Andrea Salice, Mr. Tommaso Marseglia and Mr. Andrea Rocco.
On September 27th 2021, the Shareholders' Meeting, upon resignation for personal reasons of Mr. Silvio Frezza, resolved the decrease of the number of members of the Board of Directors to n.3, namely Mr. Andrea Salice, as Chairman, and Mr. Tommaso Marseglia and Mr. Andrea Rocco as Directors.
The same Shareholders' Meeting appointed RIA Grant Thornton as independent auditor for the financial years 2021-2023 and the new Board of Statutory Auditors for the financial years 2021-2023,composed of Mr Luca Zoani, Chairman, Mr. Giuseppe Dell'Osso and Mr. Davide Marsico, while Mr. Paolo Cricchio and Mr. Fabrizio Gnecco has been appointed substitute auditors.
On October 11th 2021, the Company appointed KNG Securities LLP ("KNG") to carry out preliminary sounding activities and, upon completion of these, to organize a roadshow for qualified investors, in order to evaluate the current market conditions for a potential issue of debt instruments of an indicative amount of EUR 10 million (the "Potential Operation"). The proceeds of the
Potential Transaction will be used for the organic growth of the Company. The above presentation to the market is part of the activities to be carried out under the engagement agreements conferred by the Company's Board of Directors respectively to Lucciola & Partners S.r.l. and KNG as co-arrangers and to the law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (Europe) LLP, each for the part of competence, with reference to the possible issue of the aforementioned debt instrument.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
The first months of 2021 were still marked by Covid-19 emergency, though in a context of growing optimism determined by the prospect of a return to normality related both to the progress of the vaccination campaign and to the massive investment plans that principal countries have introduced for the revival of the economy.
In this context of a restart and return to normality, the Company has been able to initiate important works in the field of audio-visual productions which, in the intentions of Media-Maker, will represent the key element for the future development of the Company, together with a strategy that combines in a synergic way the skills and markets of the other business areas that compose the Media- Maker activity.
DOCUMENTATION
The half-year financial report as at June 30th 2021 will be made available to the public on the Company website www.mmaker.it, section Investor Relations/Financial Statements and reports, within the terms established by applicable regulations.
Media-Maker is a company specialised in producing and distributing multimedia content and audiovisual productions. It develops cross-media projects for any type of customer with its experience and resources. With an efficient business model and ability to operate with the barter media, the company also manages a portfolio of advertising space on different types of channels.
CONTACTS
MEDIA-MAKER S.P.A.
Investor Relations
+39 02 87177406 -investorrelations@mmaker.it
IR TOP CONSULTING
Financial Media Relations
Domenico Gentile
+39 02 4547 38834 - d.gentile@irtop.com
RECLASSIFIED INCOME STATEMENT AS AT 30/06/2021
30/06/2021
30/06/2020
Variation
Net Revenues
23.414.953
24.279.899
(864.946)
External Costs
21.149.330
14.827.502
6.321.828
Value added
2.265.623
9.452.397
(7.186.774)
Labour Cost
361.049
408.812
(47.763)
EBITDA
1.904.574
9.043.585
(7.139.011)
Amortization, depreciations, write-
305.097
7.358.587
(7.053.490)
downs, provisions
EBIT
1.599.477
1.684.998
(85.521)
Non-characteristic income
148.142
-
148.142
Financial income and charges
(65.165)
(12.655)
(52.510)
Ordinary Operating Profit
1.682.454
1.672.342
10.112
Revaluations and write-downs
(819.658)
(819.658)
Profit before tax
1.682.454
852.685
829.769
Income tax
1.107.349
743.172
364.177
Net profit
575.105
109.513
465.592
RECLASSIFIED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30/06/2021
30/06/2021
31/12/2020
Variation
Net intangible fixed asset
1.732.114
598.815
1.133.299
Net tangible fixed asset
27.056
28.728
(1.672)
Equity investments and other long term
1.588.192
1.007.192
581.000
investments
Fixed assets
3.347.362
1.634.735
1.712.627
Inventory
5.218.667
5.775.577
(556.910)
Trade receivables
15.677.786
9.308.505
6.369.281
Other receivables
581.386
1.339.577
(758.191)
Accrued income and prepaid expenses
6.930
11.915
(4.985)
Short-term asset for the year
21.484.769
16.435.574
5.049.195
Trade payables
10.569.122
9.251.549
1.317.573
Payble on account
716.526
261.100
455.426
Tax and social security payable
1.859.064
586.262
1.272.802
Other payable
28.216
34.345
(6.129)
Accrued liabilities and deferred income
90.128
38.817
51.311
Short-term liabilities for the year
13.263.056
10.172.073
3.090.983
Net working capital
8.221.713
6.263.501
1.958.212
Employee severance indemnity
61.878
48.591
13.287
Tax and social security payable (beyond the year)
184.046
160.256
23.790
Other medium and long-term payable
1.266
(1.266)
Medium/long-term liabilities
245.924
210.113
35.811
Invested Capital
11.323.151
7.688.123
3.635.028
Shareholders' Equity
(6.438.685)
(5.886.872)
(551.813)
Medium/long-term net financial position
(7.268.620)
(56.311)
(7.212.309)
Short-term net financial position
2.384.154
(1.744.940)
4.129.094
Equity and net financial indebtedness
(11.323.151)
(7.688.123)
(3.635.028)
Media-Maker S.p.A. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2021 09:41:03 UTC.