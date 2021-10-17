Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media Maker S p A : Maker the Board of Directors approved the financial report at 30 june 2021

10/17/2021 | 05:42am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

MEDIA-MAKER: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED

THE FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2021

  • Revenues : € 23,4 Million (1H20: € 24,3 Million)
  • EBITDA: € 1,9 Million (1H20: € 9,0 million), EBITDA Margin at 8,1%
  • EBIT: € 1,6 Million (1H20: € 1,7 Million)
  • Net Financial Position (NFP): € 4,9 Million (FY2020: € 1,8 Million)

Milan, October 15th 2021

The Board of Directors of Media-Maker (ALKER-FR), a company specialised in the production and distribution of Branded Content, quoted at Euronext Growth, held on October 15th 2021, approved the half year financial report as at June 30th 2021.

MAJOR RESULTS AS AT JUNE 30TH 2021

Revenues totalled Euro 23,4 million, compared to Euro 24,3 million as at June 30th 2020.

Value of production totalled Euro 21,3 million, compared to Euro 29,3 million as at June 30th 2020. There was a negative variation in inventories of work in progress, semi-finished and finished goods for Euro 3.7 million.

EBITDA amounted to Euro 1,9 million, compared to Euro 9,0 million as at June 30th 2020. The EBITDA margin is at 8,1%.

EBIT amounted to Euro 1,6 million compared to Euro 1,7 million as at June 30th 2020, after accruals, depreciation and amortization for Euro 0,3 million.

Net profit totalled Euro 0,57 million, compared to Euro 0,11 million as at June 30th 2020, after taxes for Euro 1,1 million (Euro 0,7 million as at June 30th 2020).

Net Financial Position was recorded at Euro 4,9 million compared to Euro 1,8 million at December 31st 2020.

Shareholders' equity totalled Euro 6,4 million compared to Euro 5,9 million as at December 31st 2020.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE HALF-YEAR ENDED AT 30 JUNE 2021

During the first half of 2021, relevant resources were allocated in the video productions sector, with new series and documentary productions destined for multimedia platforms, national and international top-level broadcasters.

The project of the first documentary, entitled "ITALIANS", consisting of 14 episodes, of 90 minutes each, on important Italian characters of culture, history, sport and music with a total value of € 6.1 Million was presented at MIBACT and obtained approval for access to tax credit. Filming began in April and is expected to be ready for distribution by the end of 2021.

Also during the first semester, a second documentary project was presented at MIBACT, called "DENTRO IL QUADRO", which consists of 40 episodes, of 26 minutes each. Through the use of advanced graphic technologies, the documentary will allow spectators to watch a pictorial work in 3D as if they were inside the painting and, at the same time, it will be an opportunity to illustrate the life and other works of the artist. Shooting began in the second half of 2021 and distribution is scheduled for early 2022.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE FIRST HALF-YEAR END

With regard to events occurred after June 30th 2021, it should be noted as follows:

  • As a consequence of the withdrawal of the shareholder Dalton Management SAGL upon restitution of the conferred assets, the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, met on 28 July 2021, resolved the decrease of the share capital to the extent corresponding to the shares held by Dalton Managements Sagl and, therefore, their subsequent cancellation. At the same time, the Company resolved on the free share capital increase for a maximum total amount of Euro 1 Million.
  • On August 23rd 2021, the Shareholders' Meeting appointed the new Board of Directors consisting of n.4 members, namely Mr. Silvio Frezza as Chairman and the Directors Mr. Andrea Salice, Mr. Tommaso Marseglia and Mr. Andrea Rocco.
  • On September 27th 2021, the Shareholders' Meeting, upon resignation for personal reasons of Mr. Silvio Frezza, resolved the decrease of the number of members of the Board of Directors to n.3, namely Mr. Andrea Salice, as Chairman, and Mr. Tommaso Marseglia and Mr. Andrea Rocco as Directors.
  • The same Shareholders' Meeting appointed RIA Grant Thornton as independent auditor for the financial years 2021-2023 and the new Board of Statutory Auditors for the financial years 2021-2023,composed of Mr Luca Zoani, Chairman, Mr. Giuseppe Dell'Osso and Mr. Davide Marsico, while Mr. Paolo Cricchio and Mr. Fabrizio Gnecco has been appointed substitute auditors.
  • On October 11th 2021, the Company appointed KNG Securities LLP ("KNG") to carry out preliminary sounding activities and, upon completion of these, to organize a roadshow for qualified investors, in order to evaluate the current market conditions for a potential issue of debt instruments of an indicative amount of EUR 10 million (the "Potential Operation"). The proceeds of the

Potential Transaction will be used for the organic growth of the Company. The above presentation to the market is part of the activities to be carried out under the engagement agreements conferred by the Company's Board of Directors respectively to Lucciola & Partners S.r.l. and KNG as co-arrangers and to the law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (Europe) LLP, each for the part of competence, with reference to the possible issue of the aforementioned debt instrument.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

The first months of 2021 were still marked by Covid-19 emergency, though in a context of growing optimism determined by the prospect of a return to normality related both to the progress of the vaccination campaign and to the massive investment plans that principal countries have introduced for the revival of the economy.

In this context of a restart and return to normality, the Company has been able to initiate important works in the field of audio-visual productions which, in the intentions of Media-Maker, will represent the key element for the future development of the Company, together with a strategy that combines in a synergic way the skills and markets of the other business areas that compose the Media- Maker activity.

DOCUMENTATION

The half-year financial report as at June 30th 2021 will be made available to the public on the Company website www.mmaker.it, section Investor Relations/Financial Statements and reports, within the terms established by applicable regulations.

This press release is available at the link https://www.mmaker.it/investor-relation and on www.1info.it

***

About Media-Maker

Media-Maker is a company specialised in producing and distributing multimedia content and audiovisual productions. It develops cross-media projects for any type of customer with its experience and resources. With an efficient business model and ability to operate with the barter media, the company also manages a portfolio of advertising space on different types of channels.

CONTACTS

MEDIA-MAKER S.P.A.

Investor Relations

+39 02 87177406 - investorrelations@mmaker.it

IR TOP CONSULTING

Financial Media Relations

Domenico Gentile

+39 02 4547 38834 - d.gentile@irtop.com

RECLASSIFIED INCOME STATEMENT AS AT 30/06/2021

30/06/2021

30/06/2020

Variation

Net Revenues

23.414.953

24.279.899

(864.946)

External Costs

21.149.330

14.827.502

6.321.828

Value added

2.265.623

9.452.397

(7.186.774)

Labour Cost

361.049

408.812

(47.763)

EBITDA

1.904.574

9.043.585

(7.139.011)

Amortization, depreciations, write-

305.097

7.358.587

(7.053.490)

downs, provisions

EBIT

1.599.477

1.684.998

(85.521)

Non-characteristic income

148.142

-

148.142

Financial income and charges

(65.165)

(12.655)

(52.510)

Ordinary Operating Profit

1.682.454

1.672.342

10.112

Revaluations and write-downs

(819.658)

(819.658)

Profit before tax

1.682.454

852.685

829.769

Income tax

1.107.349

743.172

364.177

Net profit

575.105

109.513

465.592

RECLASSIFIED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30/06/2021

30/06/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Net intangible fixed asset

1.732.114

598.815

1.133.299

Net tangible fixed asset

27.056

28.728

(1.672)

Equity investments and other long term

1.588.192

1.007.192

581.000

investments

Fixed assets

3.347.362

1.634.735

1.712.627

Inventory

5.218.667

5.775.577

(556.910)

Trade receivables

15.677.786

9.308.505

6.369.281

Other receivables

581.386

1.339.577

(758.191)

Accrued income and prepaid expenses

6.930

11.915

(4.985)

Short-term asset for the year

21.484.769

16.435.574

5.049.195

Trade payables

10.569.122

9.251.549

1.317.573

Payble on account

716.526

261.100

455.426

Tax and social security payable

1.859.064

586.262

1.272.802

Other payable

28.216

34.345

(6.129)

Accrued liabilities and deferred income

90.128

38.817

51.311

Short-term liabilities for the year

13.263.056

10.172.073

3.090.983

Net working capital

8.221.713

6.263.501

1.958.212

Employee severance indemnity

61.878

48.591

13.287

Tax and social security payable (beyond the year)

184.046

160.256

23.790

Other medium and long-term payable

1.266

(1.266)

Medium/long-term liabilities

245.924

210.113

35.811

Invested Capital

11.323.151

7.688.123

3.635.028

Shareholders' Equity

(6.438.685)

(5.886.872)

(551.813)

Medium/long-term net financial position

(7.268.620)

(56.311)

(7.212.309)

Short-term net financial position

2.384.154

(1.744.940)

4.129.094

Equity and net financial indebtedness

(11.323.151)

(7.688.123)

(3.635.028)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Media-Maker S.p.A. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2021 09:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
