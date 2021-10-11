Media Maker S.p.A. presents to the investor community Company's potential Debt Transaction

PRESS RELEASE

MEDIA - MAKER S.P.A. PRESENTS TO THE INVESTOR COMMUNITY COMPANY'S POTENTIAL DEBT TRANSACTION

Milan, 11 October 2021 - Media-Maker S.p.A., a company specialized in the production and distribution of Branded Content, listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ALKER-FR) (the "Company"), has appointed KNG Securities LLP ("KNG") to carry out preliminary sounding activities and, upon completion of these, to organize a roadshow for qualified investors, in order to evaluate the current market conditions for a potential issue of debt instruments of an indicative amount of EUR 10 million as well as for a potential disbursement of a loan of the same amount (the "Potential Operation"). The proceeds of the Potential Transaction will be used for the organic growth of the Company.

The above presentation to the market is part of the activities to be carried out under the engagement agreements conferred by the Company's Board of Directors respectively to Lucciola & Partners S.r.l. and KNG as co-arrangers and to the law firm Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (Europe) LLP, each for the part of competence, with reference to the possible issue of the aforementioned debt instrument.

***

About Media-Maker

Media-Maker is a company specialised in the production and distribution of multimedia content and audio-visual productions. Thanks to its expertise and resources, it develops cross-media projects for all types of customers. With an effective business model and the capacity of operating with the media barter, the company also manages a portfolio of advertising spaces on different types of channels.

