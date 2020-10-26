PRESS RELEASE

MEDIA-MAKER: SUBSCRIBED THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

RESERVED TO DALTON

Milan, 22 October 2020

Media-Maker S.p.A. (ticker ALKER), a company specialised in the production and distribution of Branded Content, listed on Euronext Growth, has been announcing that, today, DALTON MANAGEMENT S.A.G.L. has subscribed the increase against consideration of the reserved share capital, pursuant to the resolution issued by the Board of Directors of Media Maker on 30 September 2020, in the total amount of €14,620,000.00, inclusive of share premium, with exclusion of the purchase option (in compliance with paragraph 4 of article 2441 of the Italian Civil Code) through the issuance of 1,392,381 new shares at the price of €10.50 each, of which €10.29 in premium.

Through the subscription of this capital increase, Media-Maker is achieving important strategic business objectives and is seizing the opportunity of a significant capital strengthening.

Within the scope of this investment agreement and the integration project aimed at the development and marketing of interactive Totems (see the Press Release of 18 June 2020), Dalton has acquired a 41% stake in Media-Maker, through a contribution in kind of 51% of the share capital of the subsidiary UBILOT Srl, a company operating in the development and marketing of virtual platforms, e-commerce,utilities, artificial intelligence, blockchain and gaming, and of the business unit represented by the technological platform and software "Gaming Service Provider", the object of the integration into Media-Maker.

The goods that were contributed have been subject to an estimate pursuant to articles 2440 and 2343-ter of the Italian Civil Code, by an independent expert appointed by DALTON, pursuant to Article 2343-ter, paragraph 2, letter b) of the Italian Civil Code. Upon receipt of this assessment, the amount of the share capital premium was decided by mutual agreement, also based on the mandate granted to the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code.

