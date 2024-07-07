Certain Class B-1 Units of MediaAlpha, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JUL-2024.

July 06, 2024 Share

Certain Class B-1 Units of MediaAlpha, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JUL-2024. These Class B-1 Units will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 7-MAY-2024 to 7-JUL-2024.



Details:

Subject to certain exceptions, the selling stockholders, directors and executive officers and certain other holders have entered into lock-up agreements with the underwriters prior to the commencement of this offering pursuant to which each lock-up party, for a period of 60 days after the date of this prospectus supplement may not without the prior written consent of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares of common stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for common stock.