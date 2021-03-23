Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MediaAlpha, Inc.    MAX

MEDIAALPHA, INC.

(MAX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/23 12:29:00 pm
42.96 USD   -6.79%
12:17pMEDIAALPHA  : Announces Closing of Secondary Offering
BU
03/19MEDIAALPHA  : Prices Secondary Offering at $46/Share
MT
03/18MEDIAALPHA  : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MediaAlpha : Announces Closing of Secondary Offering

03/23/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MediaAlpha, Inc. (“MediaAlpha”) today announced the closing of the secondary offering of 8,050,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price of $46.00 per share (before discounts and commissions), which included 1,050,000 shares of Class A common stock sold pursuant to the option granted by the Selling Stockholders to the underwriters. MediaAlpha did not sell any shares of common stock and did not receive any proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners. Canaccord Genuity and William Blair are acting as bookrunners. JMP Securities and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 18, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the securities has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MEDIAALPHA, INC.
12:17pMEDIAALPHA  : Announces Closing of Secondary Offering
BU
03/19MEDIAALPHA  : Prices Secondary Offering at $46/Share
MT
03/18MEDIAALPHA  : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
BU
03/17SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Cling to Fading Gains After Fed
MT
03/17SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Edging Higher Shortly Before FOMC Conclusion
MT
03/16MEDIAALPHA  : Founders, Pre-IPO Investor Selling 7 Million Shares
MT
03/16MEDIAALPHA  :  MediaAlpha Files Registration Statement for Secondary Offering
BU
03/15MEDIAALPHA  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
03/12MEDIAALPHA  : JP Morgan Adjusts Price Target for MediaAlpha to $50 From $39, Mai..
MT
03/12MEDIAALPHA  : Canaccord Adjusts MediaAlpha's Price Target to $75 from $54, Keeps..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 724 M - -
Net income 2021 4,72 M - -
Net Debt 2021 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 438x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 559 M 1 559 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart MEDIAALPHA, INC.
Duration : Period :
MediaAlpha, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIAALPHA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 58,00 $
Last Close Price 46,09 $
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Yi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tigran Sinanyan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Kathy Patterson Vrabeck Chairman
Eugene Nonko Director & Chief Technology Officer
Anthony Broglio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIAALPHA, INC.17.97%3 764
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.57%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED9.44%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.61%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-5.19%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.76%54 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ