    MDIA   US58450D1046

MEDIACO HOLDING INC.

(MDIA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:17 2022-12-12 pm EST
1.083 USD   +3.10%
MediaCo : Divests Fairway Outdoor to Lamar - Form 8-K

12/12/2022 | 05:14pm EST
MediaCo Holding Inc. Divests
Fairway Outdoor to Lamar

For Immediate Release
December 12, 2022

New York, NY - MediaCo Holding Inc. ("MediaCo") (NASDAQ: MDIA) announced today that it has divested the assets of Fairway Outdoor LLC, its out-of-home advertising division located across the eastern United States, to Lamar Advertising Company ("Lamar") (NASDAQ: LAMR) for $78.6 million.

The sale included more than 3,500 analog and digital billboard faces in Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, South Carolina, and Ohio. Drachman M&A Co. represented Fairway in the transaction.

MediaCo's President, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, Bradford Tobin, described the deal as the realization of a successful investment in the out-of-home space. "We are pleased to come to terms with Lamar. Our team will continue to focus on our outstanding media properties, and we will be watching for other opportunities to apply our vision and operating philosophy to generate growth."
With the proceeds from the sale of the billboard division, MediaCo is able to fully pay off its senior secured credit facility of approximately $68 million and utilize excess proceeds for working capital. Its Chief Financial Officer, Ann Beemish noted the transaction allows the company to, "deleverage the balance sheet and increase financial flexibility with the reduction of interest expense and increase to free cash flow generation. This further ensures our incredible team is positioned to further drive shareholder value."

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel to MediaCo Holding Inc. while Kean Miller LLP represented Lamar.

ABOUT MEDIACO: MediaCo Holding Inc. ("MediaCo") is a publicly listed media company (NASD: MDIA) that super-serves communities throughout the country. MediaCo owns and operates two iconic radio stations in New York City, HOT 97 (WQHT-FM) and WBLS-FM, which boast extensive digital reach across the US. The company primarily generates revenue from advertising sales, program syndication and live events.

Mediaco Holding Inc. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 22:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDIACO HOLDING INC.
05:14pMediaco : Divests Fairway Outdoor to Lamar - Form 8-K
PU
05:08pMediaco Holding Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Materi..
AQ
12/02Mediaco Holding Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/02MediaCo Holding Inc. Announces Board Changes, Effective December 31, 2022
CI
11/23Top Premarket Decliners
MT
11/18Mediaco Holding Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule ..
AQ
11/14MEDIACO HOLDING INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
11/14MediaCo Holding Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
10/11US Futures Lower as Inflation, Policy Tightening Continue to Weigh on Investors
MT
10/11Top Premarket Gainers
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 55,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,08 M - -
Net Debt 2021 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,7 M 22,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
EV / Sales 2021 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 71,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick M. Walsh Director
Bradford A. Tobin President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ann C. Beemish Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
J. Scott Enright Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIACO HOLDING INC.-80.37%23
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-3.78%23 765
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-54.83%315
HT&E LIMITED-53.57%208
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-37.51%131
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-3.33%96