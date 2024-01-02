Official MEDIACO HOLDING INC. press release

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) announced today that Chris Squire has been named the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for HOT 97 and WBLS, effective January 2, 2024. Squire joins MediaCo from iHeartMedia in Philadelphia, where he was the Senior Vice President of Sales for more than three years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240102036492/en/

Chris Squire, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)

In making the announcement, Kudjo Sogadzi, MediaCo’s Interim President and Chief Operating Officer, said, “With Chris’s extensive experience and deep understanding of customer needs, we are excited to have him at the helm of our sales department to help advertisers achieve success by leveraging our terrific broadcast and digital audiences.”

Prior to his role at iHeartMedia, Squire held several leadership positions, including serving as the General Sales Manager at Townsquare Media in Trenton, New Jersey.

“I’m excited to return to these two iconic brands,” said Squire, commenting on his new role. “WBLS is not only a music leader, but also a part of the fabric of New York’s Black community. When I think about HOT 97, there’s not a station in the country that personifies that Hip Hop culture.”

Squire obtained his Bachelor’s in Communications from Loyola University, and he is a graduate of the NAB Broadcast 10-month Leadership Training Program.

About MediaCo Holding Inc.: MediaCo Holding Inc. (“MediaCo” or “Company”) is a publicly listed media company (NASDAQ: MDIA) that super-serves communities throughout the country. MediaCo owns and operates two iconic radio stations in New York City, HOT 97 (WQHT-FM) and WBLS (WBLS-FM), which boast extensive digital reach across the US. The company primarily generates revenue from advertising sales, program syndication and live events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240102036492/en/