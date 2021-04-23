Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Medialink Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2230   KYG5958A1013

MEDIALINK GROUP LIMITED

(2230)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medialink : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

04/23/2021 | 09:40am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MEDIALINK GROUP LIMITED

羚 邦 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2230)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcement of Medialink Group Limited (the "Company") dated 6 February 2020 in relation to the adoption of the Share Award Scheme (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement. The Share Award Scheme does not constitute a share option scheme pursuant to Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules.

SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME

During the period from 1 April 2021 to 23 April 2021, the Trustee purchased an aggregate of 1,085,000 Shares (the "Shares Purchased") on the market for the purpose of the Share Award Scheme and the grant of the Award Shares. Details of the Shares Purchased and the latest information about the Shares held by the Trustee are as follows:

Trade dates:

1 April 2021 to

23 April 2021

Settlement dates:

8 April 2021 to

27 April 2021

Total number of Shares Purchased:

1,085,000 Shares

Percentage of the Shares Purchased to the total number

Approximately 0.0545%

of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of this

announcement:

Average consideration per Share (excluding all related

Approximately HK$0.1667

expenses, transaction levy, brokerage, tax, duties and

levies):

Total consideration of Shares Purchased (excluding all

Approximately HK$180,826.00

related expenses, transaction levy, brokerage, tax,

duties and levies):

Balance of number of Shares held by the Trustee

62,695,000 Shares

immediately after the purchase:

As at the date of this announcement, as no candidate has been identified for the grant of the Award Shares, the 62,695,000 Shares held by the Trustee shall be regarded as being held by the public under the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

MEDIALINK GROUP LIMITED

Ma Ching Fung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 23 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Chiu Siu Yin Lovinia, Ms. Chiu Siu Fung Noletta and Mr. Ma Ching Fung; the non-executive director of the Company is Ms. Wong Hang Yee, JP; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Fung Ying Wai Wilson, Ms. Leung Chan Che Ming Miranda and Mr. Wong Kam Pui, BBS, JP.

Note: If there is any inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of this document, the English version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Medialink Group Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 13:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEDIALINK GROUP LIMITED
09:40aMEDIALINK  : Voluntary announcement - share purchase pursuant to share award sch..
PU
03/31MEDIALINK  : Voluntary announcement - grant of share awards and share purchase p..
PU
2020MEDIALINK  : Fiscal First Half Profit Rises 7%
MT
2020MEDIALINK  : Shareholders Communication Policy
PU
2020MEDIALINK  : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the ..
PU
2020MEDIALINK  : Proposed re-election of directors and adjustment to the director's ..
PU
Financials
Sales 2020 315 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net income 2020 36,0 M 4,63 M 4,63 M
Net cash 2020 294 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,15x
Yield 2020 3,91%
Capitalization 341 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,21x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart MEDIALINK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Medialink Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Siu Yin Chiu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ching Fung Ma CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Siu Ling Chiu Director-Human Resources & Administration
Chan Che-Ming Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Ying Wai Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIALINK GROUP LIMITED45.76%44
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-12.28%17 448
TOHO CO., LTD.0.00%7 146
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-24.58%6 648
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-0.14%4 434
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.14.04%4 088
