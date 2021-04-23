Medialink : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME
04/23/2021 | 09:40am EDT
MEDIALINK GROUP LIMITED
羚 邦 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2230)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME
Reference is made to the announcement of Medialink Group Limited (the "Company") dated 6 February 2020 in relation to the adoption of the Share Award Scheme (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Announcement. The Share Award Scheme does not constitute a share option scheme pursuant to Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules.
SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO SHARE AWARD SCHEME
During the period from 1 April 2021 to 23 April 2021, the Trustee purchased an aggregate of 1,085,000 Shares (the "Shares Purchased") on the market for the purpose of the Share Award Scheme and the grant of the Award Shares. Details of the Shares Purchased and the latest information about the Shares held by the Trustee are as follows:
Trade dates:
1 April 2021 to
23 April 2021
Settlement dates:
8 April 2021 to
27 April 2021
Total number of Shares Purchased:
1,085,000 Shares
Percentage of the Shares Purchased to the total number
Approximately 0.0545%
of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of this
announcement:
Average consideration per Share (excluding all related
Approximately HK$0.1667
expenses, transaction levy, brokerage, tax, duties and
levies):
Total consideration of Shares Purchased (excluding all
Approximately HK$180,826.00
related expenses, transaction levy, brokerage, tax,
duties and levies):
Balance of number of Shares held by the Trustee
62,695,000 Shares
immediately after the purchase:
As at the date of this announcement, as no candidate has been identified for the grant of the Award Shares, the 62,695,000 Shares held by the Trustee shall be regarded as being held by the public under the Listing Rules.
By order of the Board
MEDIALINK GROUP LIMITED
Ma Ching Fung
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 23 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Chiu Siu Yin Lovinia, Ms. Chiu Siu Fung Noletta and Mr. Ma Ching Fung; the non-executive director of the Company is Ms. Wong Hang Yee, JP; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Fung Ying Wai Wilson, Ms. Leung Chan Che Ming Miranda and Mr. Wong Kam Pui, BBS, JP.
