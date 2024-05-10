Press release - For immediate release
May 10, 2024 - 5:45 pm CEST
Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the
capital as of April 30th, 2024
Pursuant to article L-223-8 II of the French "code de Commerce" and
223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations.
Sophia Antipolis, France
Total number of shares
18,418,233
Number of real voting rights*
18,346,685
(excluding treasury shares**)
Theoretical number of voting rights*
18,298,337
(including treasury shares**)
(*) Class E preference shares are non-voting
- pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations
About Median Technologies: Pioneering in innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to elevate the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and cancer treatments. Median's offerings, including iCRO for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis™, AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), empower biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, is listed on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN:
FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME).
For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
Contacts
Median Technologies
Press - ALIZE RP
Investors - ACTIFIN
Emmanuelle Leygues
Caroline Carmagnol
Ghislaine Gasparetto
Head of Corporate Marketing & Financial
+33 6 64 18 99 59
+33 6 21 10 49 24
Communications
median@alizerp.com
ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com
+33 6 10 93 58 88
emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com
