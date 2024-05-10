Press release - For immediate release

May 10, 2024 - 5:45 pm CEST

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the

capital as of April 30th, 2024

Pursuant to article L-223-8 II of the French "code de Commerce" and

223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations.

Sophia Antipolis, France

Total number of shares

18,418,233

Number of real voting rights*

18,346,685

(excluding treasury shares**)

Theoretical number of voting rights*

18,298,337

(including treasury shares**)

(*) Class E preference shares are non-voting

  1. pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations

About Median Technologies: Pioneering in innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to elevate the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and cancer treatments. Median's offerings, including iCRO for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis™, AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), empower biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, is listed on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN:

FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME).

For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Contacts

Median Technologies

Press - ALIZE RP

Investors - ACTIFIN

Emmanuelle Leygues

Caroline Carmagnol

Ghislaine Gasparetto

Head of Corporate Marketing & Financial

+33 6 64 18 99 59

+33 6 21 10 49 24

Communications

median@alizerp.com

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

