Corporate Update
and Forthcoming
Milestones
Company Webcast
July 20th, 2023
FREDRIK BRAG
CEO AND FOUNDER
Disclaimer
Early diagnosis saves lives
We are helping conquer cancer and fibrotic diseases by extracting powerful
clinical insights from patients' medical images
Our people
230+ highly qualified professionals in the
US, Europe and China, 25+ nationalities
Our growth
Powered by proprietary AI, computer
vision and signal processing technologies,
strong KOL connections, and medical,
scientific, technology partnerships.
With iBiopsy®, our AI-powered imaging
platform for the development of
Software as Medical Device, we help
clinicians to diagnose patients earlier. We
intend to launch our iBiopsy® Lung
Cancer Screening SaMD in the US
in 2024.
Our iCRO imaging solutions and advanced
Imaging Lab offer help our 80+
Imaging
biopharma clients drive their oncology
Lab
clinical studies toward successful
approval, using AI-driven image insights.
July 13, 2023: Successful Capital Increase
- €11.6 million capital increase subscribed by 25+ European institutional shareholders, and a tranche of retail investors, at a price of €4.70 per share.
- Agreement finalized for a €10 million convertible bonds issue at a fixed interest rate and with afixed conversion price of €6.458, to be subscribed by long- term shareholder Celestial Successor Fund, LP.
- Subject to certain conditions, Median may draw the second tranche of the loan granted by the EIB for a further €10 million.
Company's financing
outlook extended until 2025
2023 & Beyond: Transformative Developments
AI Screening is about to transform lung cancer patient care pathway
- In the US, LDCT lung cancer screening has been reimbursed since 2015 by CMS and 14.5M are now eligible for imaging LCS
- EU countries have announced the launch of LCS programs in the coming years. European eligible population is 20M+
- A new CPT reimbursement code of $650 for quantitative CT tissue characterization is active
- The Lung Cancer Screening TAM is $10- 20bn for the US & EU and could double with Asia
AI imaging is changing the game for
the pharma industry
- Pharma companies are operating a stage shift to treat early-stage disease to increase chance of success
- AI Imaging is revolutionizing drug development through:
- Cancer detection & characterization
- Molecular status prediction
- Response predictions / Companion diagnostics
