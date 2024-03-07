Medical Imaging AI
Revolutionizing
- cancer patient diagnosis, treatment and survival
- cancer drug development
FREDRIK BRAG, CEO & FOUNDER
MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES
TD COWEN 44TH HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE
BOSTON, MA, USA
MARCH 4-6, 2024
Applying AI and computer vision, we help conquer cancer and other life-threatening diseases by extracting powerful clinical insights from medical images.
Our people
260+ highly qualified professionals in the
US, Europe and China, 25+ nationalities
(As of Dec. 31, 2023).
Our growth
Powered by proprietary AI, computer
vision and signal processing technologies,
strong KOL connections, and medical,
scientific, technology partnerships.
With eyonis , our AI/ML tech-based
suite of software as medical devices
(SaMD), we help enable clinicians to
diagnose patients earlier.
Imaging
Our iCRO imaging solutions and advanced
Lab
Imaging Lab offer help our 80+
biopharma clients drive their oncology
clinical studies toward successful
approval, using AI-driven image insights.
Imaging AI for Cancer
3
mediantechnologies.com | TD Cowen 44th Health Care Conference | March 4-6, 2024 | Boston, MA, USA
Imaging AI for Patient Care
Imaging AI for Patient Care is revolutionizing preventive care and will help eradicate cancer by:
- Fueling the emergence of early diagnosis,
- Allowing predictive and personalized treatment plans,
- Leading to better patient outcomes.
4
mediantechnologies.com | TD Cowen 44th Health Care Conference | March 4-6, 2024 | Boston, MA, USA
AI in Drug Discovery & Development
Based on data-driven insights, AI technologies will enable personalized treatments for better outcome:
- By decreasing the number of compounds subsequently tested in pre-clinical and clinical studies (clinical trials),
- By enabling personalized treatments,
- By helping the biopharma industry control at best the drug development process, time and costs.
5
mediantechnologies.com | TD Cowen 44th Health Care Conference | March 4-6, 2024 | Boston, MA, USA
The Global Cancer Burden
Imaging AI will have the biggest impact ever on cancer care
6
mediantechnologies.com | TD Cowen 44th Health Care Conference | March 4-6, 2024 | Boston, MA, USA
Facts & Trends about Cancer
Financial burden of
1 cancer in the US was $210bn in 2020 and projected to exceed $245bn by 2030 [1].
The cost for bringing a
4 cancer drug to market is $2.7Bn [2] during 12 years. With AI it could be a fraction of the cost & time
97% of cancer care
2 money goes for treatment of sick patients vs 3% for preventive care.
5
The cost of developing a
new AI based imaging
diagnostic test for cancer is approx. $40m.
3
6
Most Stage 1 cancer can be cured and can now be identified with Imaging AI.
Most cancer drugs could become curative through personalized treatments. Viral Therapy, vaccine & immune therapy
Sources:
[1]
American Association for Cancer Research
7
mediantechnologies.com | TD Cowen 44th Health Care Conference | March 4-6, 2024 | Boston, MA, USA
[2]
Deloitte Report - January 2023
US Cancer Death Rates Evolution over the Long-run
Early diagnosis and lifestyles changes have the biggest impact on cancer death rates:
• Lung and stomach cancer death rates decrease, driven by lifestyles changes.
• Prostate, colorectal and breast cancer rates decrease, driven by early diagnosis and screening programs.
8
mediantechnologies.com | TD Cowen 44th Health Care Conference | March 4-6, 2024 | Boston, MA, USA
AI Breakthroughs Applied to Medical Imaging Mark the Beginning of a New Era for Cancer Management
Applying AI and computer vision technologies help conquer cancer by extracting powerful clinical insights from medical images.
1|
2|
3|
Guide health
professionals in
Diagnose
their clinical
cancer earlier
Personalize
decision-making
and more
treatments
with data-
accurately
driven clinical
insights
9
mediantechnologies.com | TD Cowen 44th Health Care Conference | March 4-6, 2024 | Boston, MA, USA
Median Technologies Leverages AI Technologies to Bring More Value to Medical Images all along the Patient Journey
Adding more
Generating more
Providing more
AI-driven data
value to oncology
accurate
for oncology
trials
AI-driven diagnosis
drug development
•
Extract drug efficacy data
•
Select early-stage patient
•
Develop noninvasive, early-
•
Streamline the clinical
•
Discover predictive
stage diagnostic solutions
process
imaging biomarkers
•
Market SaMDs for routine
clinical use
•
Develop companion diagnostics
10 mediantechnologies.com | TD Cowen 44th Health Care Conference | March 4-6, 2024 | Boston, MA, USA
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Median Technologies SA published this content on 07 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2024 18:12:09 UTC.