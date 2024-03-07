Medical Imaging AI

Revolutionizing

  • cancer patient diagnosis, treatment and survival
  • cancer drug development

FREDRIK BRAG, CEO & FOUNDER

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

TD COWEN 44TH HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE

BOSTON, MA, USA

MARCH 4-6, 2024

Applying AI and computer vision, we help conquer cancer and other life-threatening diseases by extracting powerful clinical insights from medical images.

Our people

260+ highly qualified professionals in the

US, Europe and China, 25+ nationalities

(As of Dec. 31, 2023).

Our growth

Powered by proprietary AI, computer

vision and signal processing technologies,

strong KOL connections, and medical,

scientific, technology partnerships.

With eyonis , our AI/ML tech-based

suite of software as medical devices

(SaMD), we help enable clinicians to

diagnose patients earlier.

Imaging

Our iCRO imaging solutions and advanced

Lab

Imaging Lab offer help our 80+

biopharma clients drive their oncology

clinical studies toward successful

approval, using AI-driven image insights.

Imaging AI for Cancer

3

Imaging AI for Patient Care

Imaging AI for Patient Care is revolutionizing preventive care and will help eradicate cancer by:

  • Fueling the emergence of early diagnosis,
  • Allowing predictive and personalized treatment plans,
  • Leading to better patient outcomes.

4

AI in Drug Discovery & Development

Based on data-driven insights, AI technologies will enable personalized treatments for better outcome:

  • By decreasing the number of compounds subsequently tested in pre-clinical and clinical studies (clinical trials),
  • By enabling personalized treatments,
  • By helping the biopharma industry control at best the drug development process, time and costs.

5

The Global Cancer Burden

Imaging AI will have the biggest impact ever on cancer care

6

Facts & Trends about Cancer

Financial burden of

1 cancer in the US was $210bn in 2020 and projected to exceed $245bn by 2030 [1].

The cost for bringing a

4 cancer drug to market is $2.7Bn [2] during 12 years. With AI it could be a fraction of the cost & time

97% of cancer care

2 money goes for treatment of sick patients vs 3% for preventive care.

5

The cost of developing a

new AI based imaging

diagnostic test for cancer is approx. $40m.

3

6

Most Stage 1 cancer can be cured and can now be identified with Imaging AI.

Most cancer drugs could become curative through personalized treatments. Viral Therapy, vaccine & immune therapy

Sources:

[1]

American Association for Cancer Research

7

[2]

Deloitte Report - January 2023

US Cancer Death Rates Evolution over the Long-run

Early diagnosis and lifestyles changes have the biggest impact on cancer death rates:

Lung and stomach cancer death rates decrease, driven by lifestyles changes.

Prostate, colorectal and breast cancer rates decrease, driven by early diagnosis and screening programs.

8

AI Breakthroughs Applied to Medical Imaging Mark the Beginning of a New Era for Cancer Management

Applying AI and computer vision technologies help conquer cancer by extracting powerful clinical insights from medical images.

1|

2|

3|

Guide health

professionals in

Diagnose

their clinical

cancer earlier

Personalize

decision-making

and more

treatments

with data-

accurately

driven clinical

insights

9

Median Technologies Leverages AI Technologies to Bring More Value to Medical Images all along the Patient Journey

Adding more

Generating more

Providing more

AI-driven data

value to oncology

accurate

for oncology

trials

AI-driven diagnosis

drug development

Extract drug efficacy data

Select early-stage patient

Develop noninvasive, early-

Streamline the clinical

Discover predictive

stage diagnostic solutions

process

imaging biomarkers

Market SaMDs for routine

clinical use

Develop companion diagnostics

