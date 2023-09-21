Median Technologies offers innovative imaging solutions and services to improve healthcare for all. The group uses the power of phenomic imaging to contribute to the emergence of new therapies and treatment strategies for patients. Its solutions, «iSee» for the image management in oncology trials and «iBiopsy», its phenomic imaging platform, combined with the expertise of its teams are an essential part to the discovery of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor diseases and evaluate the response of patients to their therapy. Median Technologies is helping biopharmaceutical companies and healthcare professionals quickly and accurately introduce new treatments to patients who need them, with a view to reducing overall costs of care. Provision of services accounts for all net sales. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (4%), the United States and Canada (37%), China (19.2%), the United Kingdom (18.9%) and other (20.9%).