AI in Medical Imaging

Revolutionizing

  • cancer drug development
  • cancer patient diagnosis, treatment and survival

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

SEPTEMBER 2023

Applying AI and computer vision, we help conquer cancer and other life-threatening diseases by extracting powerful clinical insights from medical images.

Our people

230+ highly qualified professionals in the

US, Europe and China, 25+ nationalities

(As of Dec. 31, 2022).

Our growth

Powered by proprietary AI, computer

vision and signal processing technologies,

strong KOL connections, and medical,

scientific, technology partnerships.

With iBiopsy®, our AI-powered imaging

platform for the development of

Software as Medical Device, we help

enable clinicians to diagnose patients

earlier. We intend to launch our iBiopsy®

Lung Cancer Screening SaMD in the US

in 2024.

Our iCRO imaging solutions and advanced

Imaging

Imaging Lab offer help our 80+

biopharma clients drive their oncology

Lab

clinical studies toward successful

approval, using AI-driven image insights.

AI for Health

Artificial Intelligence for Health

AI for Health is already revolutionizing medical innovation, drastically changing the patient diagnosis, treatment, and outcome.

AI for Health addresses two main segments:

  • Drug Discovery & Development,
  • Patient Care.

AI in Drug Discovery & Development (1/3)

Based on data-driven insights, AI technologies can reduce the attrition rate and the R&D expenditure:

  • By decreasing the number of compounds subsequently tested in pre-clinical and clinical studies (clinical trials),
  • By helping the biopharma industry control at best the end-to-end drug development process and costs,
  • By enabling personalized treatments.

