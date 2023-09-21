Median Technologies : Corporate Update – September, 2023
September 21, 2023 at 01:35 pm EDT
AI in Medical Imaging
Revolutionizing
cancer drug development
cancer patient diagnosis, treatment and survival
MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES
SEPTEMBER 2023
Applying AI and computer vision, we help conquer cancer and other life-threatening diseases by extracting powerful clinical insights from medical images.
Our people
230+ highly qualified professionals in the
US, Europe and China, 25+ nationalities
(As of Dec. 31, 2022).
Our growth
Powered by proprietary AI, computer
vision and signal processing technologies,
strong KOL connections, and medical,
scientific, technology partnerships.
With iBiopsy®, our AI-powered imaging
platform for the development of
Software as Medical Device, we help
enable clinicians to diagnose patients
earlier. We intend to launch our iBiopsy®
Lung Cancer Screening SaMD in the US
in 2024.
Our iCRO imaging solutions and advanced
Imaging
Imaging Lab offer help our 80+
biopharma clients drive their oncology
Lab
clinical studies toward successful
approval, using AI-driven image insights.
AI for Health
3
mediantechnologies.com | September 2023
Artificial Intelligence for Health
AI for Health is already revolutionizing medical innovation, drastically changing the patient diagnosis, treatment, and outcome.
AI for Health addresses two main segments:
Drug Discovery & Development,
Patient Care.
4
mediantechnologies.com | September 2023
AI in Drug Discovery & Development (1/3)
Based on data-driven insights, AI technologies can reduce the attrition rate and the R&D expenditure:
By decreasing the number of compounds subsequently tested in pre-clinical and clinical studies (clinical trials),
By helping the biopharma industry control at best the end-to-end drug development process and costs,
By enabling personalized treatments.
5
mediantechnologies.com | September 2023
Median Technologies offers innovative imaging solutions and services to improve healthcare for all. The group uses the power of phenomic imaging to contribute to the emergence of new therapies and treatment strategies for patients. Its solutions, «iSee» for the image management in oncology trials and «iBiopsy», its phenomic imaging platform, combined with the expertise of its teams are an essential part to the discovery of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor diseases and evaluate the response of patients to their therapy. Median Technologies is helping biopharmaceutical companies and healthcare professionals quickly and accurately introduce new treatments to patients who need them, with a view to reducing overall costs of care.
Provision of services accounts for all net sales.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (4%), the United States and Canada (37%), China (19.2%), the United Kingdom (18.9%) and other (20.9%).