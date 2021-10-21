Median Technologies : Half-year financial report 2021

Our mission, our vision

Median Technologies pushes the boundaries of medical imaging analysis. For patients with cancer and other serious chronic diseases, we develop image analysis solutions that advance health and open up the field of predictive and personalized medicine, the medicine of tomorrow.

Innovative solutions and services for analyzing medical images

Medical images reveal diseases as they really are, at all stages, and allow their progress to be followed non-invasively.

Median Technologies uses the data contained in medical images by leveraging the most recent Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, and develops digital biomarkers that enable both the early diagnosis and monitoring of diseases over time. The innovative solutions developed by Median, and the services associated with them, target both the clinical development market (clinical trials) and diagnostic market.

We are present in the United States, to date the largest clinical trials and diagnostics market, in Europe and also in China, a growing region in the clinical development and diagnostics marketplace.

Our two proprietary platforms, iSee® for the iCRO business, for analyzing and managing images in clinical trials, and iBiopsy® for early, non-invasive,imaging-based diagnostics, harness the power of medical images to accelerate therapeutic innovation and improve the care of patients with cancer and other chronic diseases.