Press release - For immediate release - 5:45 pm CET
Median Technologies meets the eligibility conditions for the PEA-PME scheme
Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT) confirms its eligibility for the PEA-PME scheme in accordance with the provisions of Articles L. 221-32-2 and D. 221-113-5 and following of the Monetary and Financial Code specifying the conditions for assessing the eligibility criteria, i.e.:
- Less than 5,000 employees,
- An annual turnover of less than 1.5 billion euros or a balance sheet total of less than 2 billion euros.
Median Technologies shares therefore continue to be included in PEA-PME accounts, which for the record benefit from the same tax advantages as the traditional stock savings plan (PEA).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Median Technologies SA published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 16:49:12 UTC.