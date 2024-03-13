Press release - For immediate release - 5:45 pm CET

Median Technologies meets the eligibility conditions for the PEA-PME scheme

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT) confirms its eligibility for the PEA-PME scheme in accordance with the provisions of Articles L. 221-32-2 and D. 221-113-5 and following of the Monetary and Financial Code specifying the conditions for assessing the eligibility criteria, i.e.:

Less than 5,000 employees,

An annual turnover of less than 1.5 billion euros or a balance sheet total of less than 2 billion euros.

Median Technologies shares therefore continue to be included in PEA-PME accounts, which for the record benefit from the same tax advantages as the traditional stock savings plan (PEA).