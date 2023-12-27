Median: final tranche of EIB loan approved

December 27, 2023 at 12:04 pm EST Share

Median Technologies announced this evening that it has received approval from the European Investment Bank to draw down the final tranche of the loan granted on December 18, 2019 and renegotiated at the end of 2022.



The funds of 8.5 million euros, corresponding to the final tranche, will be released at the beginning of January 2024.



This financing has a 5-year maturity, and bears interest at 5% capitalized. Median has also issued 300,000 warrants to the EIB, at an exercise price of 4.465 euros, with an expiry date in 2035.



According to Fredrik Brag, CEO and founder of Median, this financing will enable the company to pursue its investment plan and its early cancer diagnosis programs.



"Together with the previous financing raised in 2023, this transaction strengthens our financial visibility and positions our cash horizon for the first half of 2025", he said.





Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.