AUDIENCE: RETEQUATTRO, "STASERA ITALIA NEWS" LEADER DELL'INFORMAZIONE IN ACCESS PRIME-TIME CON OLTRE IL 6% DI SHARE

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 2 466 M 2 925 M 2 925 M Net income 2020 66,4 M 78,7 M 78,7 M Net Debt 2020 1 398 M 1 659 M 1 659 M P/E ratio 2020 28,0x Yield 2020 1,31% Capitalization 1 728 M 2 065 M 2 050 M EV / Sales 2020 1,27x EV / Sales 2021 1,12x Nbr of Employees 4 961 Free-Float 23,4% MEDIASET Technical analysis trends MEDIASET Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 14 Average target price 1,52 € Last Close Price 1,52 € Spread / Highest target 53,2% Spread / Average Target -0,07% Spread / Lowest Target -40,8% Managers Name Title Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Fedele Confalonieri Chairman Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Director Marina Berlusconi Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MEDIASET -42.82% 2 065 WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -7.66% 241 333 COMCAST CORPORATION -0.36% 205 793 VIACOMCBS INC. -34.00% 17 216 THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP -25.68% 12 321 FORMULA ONE GROUP -15.83% 8 890