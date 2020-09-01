Log in
MEDIASET

(MS)

MEDIASET

(MS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/01 11:01:01 am
1.522 EUR   -1.81%
10:51aMEDIASET : Merger Plan Suspended by Amsterdam Court
DJ
06:24aMEDIASET : Dutch court blocks Mediaset merger in Vivendi spat
RE
06:10aVivendi strikes new court victory against Mediaset's Dutch plan
RE
Summary 
Summary

Mediaset : Merger Plan Suspended by Amsterdam Court

09/01/2020 | 10:51am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Mediaset SpA said Tuesday that an Amsterdam court has suspended the planned merger of its Italian and Spanish operations to create a pan-European media holding company to be called MediaForEurope.

The Italian broadcaster said the court welcomed Vivendi SA's appeal to block the merger, which the French media company has long opposed, saying it "disregards basic shareholders' rights."

The court requested changes to the original plan for the merger to go ahead, although Mediaset had already said in early August that it was evaluating alternative options after a Spanish court suspended the original plan.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET -1.35% 1.529 Delayed Quote.-41.73%
VIVENDI SE 0.55% 23.93 Real-time Quote.-7.82%
Financials
Sales 2020 2 466 M 2 956 M 2 956 M
Net income 2020 66,4 M 79,5 M 79,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 398 M 1 676 M 1 676 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 1 761 M 2 105 M 2 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 961
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart MEDIASET
Duration : Period :
Mediaset Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIASET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,52 €
Last Close Price 1,55 €
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marina Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET-42.63%2 105
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-8.82%238 297
COMCAST CORPORATION-0.36%204 697
VIACOMCBS INC.-33.64%17 297
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-25.23%12 452
FORMULA ONE GROUP-15.20%8 954
