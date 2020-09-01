Mediaset : Merger Plan Suspended by Amsterdam Court

By Mauro Orru



Mediaset SpA said Tuesday that an Amsterdam court has suspended the planned merger of its Italian and Spanish operations to create a pan-European media holding company to be called MediaForEurope.

The Italian broadcaster said the court welcomed Vivendi SA's appeal to block the merger, which the French media company has long opposed, saying it "disregards basic shareholders' rights."

The court requested changes to the original plan for the merger to go ahead, although Mediaset had already said in early August that it was evaluating alternative options after a Spanish court suspended the original plan.

