FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mediaset doesn't intend to acquire additional voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media in the next 12 months or to exercise influence on the appointment of management, according to a regulatory announcement on Monday.

The statement, signed by Silvio Berlusconi, follows the disclosure that the Italian media group increased its voting rights in ProSieben to more than 10%. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Hugh Lawson)