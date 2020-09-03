Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Mediaset    MS   IT0001063210

MEDIASET

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vivendi gains upper hand in Mediaset court battle after EU ruling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 01:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Mediaset tower is seen at the headquarter in Cologno Monzese, near Milan

The European Union's top court ruled on Thursday that an Italian law forcing French Vivendi to forfeit a stake in Milan-based TV group Mediaset violated the bloc's rules, potentially allowing a shake-up of the country's media industry.

The Court of Justice ruling strengthens Vivendi's hand in a long-running dispute, helping it regain voting rights for its full 29% stake in Mediaset, which is 44% owned by the family of Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The ruling brought an immediate response from Mediaset which said it could now consider its own investments in the telecoms sector. Vivendi is the biggest shareholder in Telecom Italia.

Vivendi, led by French billionaire Vincent Bollore, has been embroiled in a legal dispute with Mediaset since it withdrew from a deal to buy the Italian group's pay TV unit in 2016 and built up a stake which Mediaset considers hostile.

Vivendi's U-turn on the pay-TV sale, a deal which was widely seen as a first step to building a Southern-European media powerhouse, prompted Mediaset to seek multi-billion euro damages.

A legal case has been ongoing ever since, while attempts to clinch a wider settlement and break the stalemate have so far proved unsuccessful.

Sources said the new developments could prompt the two sides to try again to resolve their disputes.

Mediaset shares rallied up to 7% after the ruling as investors speculated over possible new M&A scenarios for the Italian broadcaster stemming from Thursday's court decision, a Milan-based trader said.

Vivendi welcomed Thursday's ruling saying it was forced to defend its interests in court while it remains committed to the Italian market.

The EU ruling is the culmination of a case dating back to 2017 and a decision by Italy's communications watchdog that Vivendi's stakes in Mediaset and former phone monopolist Telecom Italia broke rules designed to prevent a concentration of power in the telecoms and media sectors. It ordered Vivendi to reduce one of its holdings to below 10%.

Vivendi challenged the decision in an Italian court, which referred the case to the EU court.

To comply with the Italian regulator's request, Vivendi transferred two-thirds of its voting rights in Mediaset into an arm's-length trust, which has been barred from voting at the Italian group's shareholder meetings.

This year however, Vivendi has managed to block in the courts a Mediaset plan to merge its domestic and Spanish units under a Dutch holding company aimed at forging tie-ups with other European peers and taking on increasing competition from streaming services like Netflix.

Mediaset said on Thursday it was ready to assess any opportunity to invest in the Italian telecom sector, including a government sponsored plan to create a single ultrafast broadband network - something the broadcaster was prevented from doing in the past.

Italy's existing media laws grew partly out of parliamentary concerns in the 1990s over the combined political and media power of Berlusconi.

Fininvest, the Berlusconi holding company that controls Mediaset, declined to comment.

By Elvira Pollina and Marine Strauss

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ SE 0.32% 3.174 Real-time Quote.-18.66%
MEDIASET 5.18% 1.583 Delayed Quote.-43.42%
MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION, S.A. -3.23% 2.698 End-of-day quote.-52.33%
NETFLIX, INC. -5.02% 524.76 Delayed Quote.70.86%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.99% 0.3977 Delayed Quote.-29.22%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -4.09% 158.88 Delayed Quote.41.62%
VIVENDI SE -0.70% 23.99 Real-time Quote.-6.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MEDIASET
01:44pVivendi gains upper hand in Mediaset court battle after EU ruling
RE
01:42pVivendi gains upper hand in Mediaset court battle after EU ruling
RE
10:51aVIVENDI : The European Court of Justice Judgment Rules Fully in Favor of Vivendi
DJ
10:37aMEDIASET : Could Consider New Telecoms Business Opportunities
DJ
09:15aMEDIASET : half-yearly earnings release
09/01MEDIASET : Merger Plan Suspended by Amsterdam Court
DJ
09/01MEDIASET : Dutch court blocks Mediaset merger in Vivendi spat
RE
09/01Vivendi strikes new court victory against Mediaset's Dutch plan
RE
08/13MEDIASET : Replies to the vivendi letter of 10 august
PU
08/12MEDIASET : Reiterates Availability to Negotiate With Vivendi
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 466 M 2 920 M 2 920 M
Net income 2020 66,4 M 78,6 M 78,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 398 M 1 656 M 1 656 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 1 710 M 2 022 M 2 025 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 961
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart MEDIASET
Duration : Period :
Mediaset Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIASET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,52 €
Last Close Price 1,51 €
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marina Berlusconi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET-43.42%2 023
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-6.39%244 658
COMCAST CORPORATION0.44%206 341
VIACOMCBS INC.-32.55%17 584
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-24.51%12 497
FORMULA ONE GROUP-16.04%8 867
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group