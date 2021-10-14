Mediaset : 14.10.2021 - Proposal of amendment of the Company's articles of association - Name change (redline English version)

Allen & Overy LLP

Mediaset S.p.A - AoA Amendment I in connection with name change

Draft dated 30 September 2021

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION:

CHAPTER 1.DEFINITIONS.

Article 1.Definitions and Construction.

1.1In these Articles of Association, the following terms have the following meanings: Board means the board of the Company.

Book Entry System means any book entry system in the country where the Shares are listed from time to time.

Company means the company the internal organization of which is governed by these Articles of Association.

Director means a member of the Board and refers to both an Executive Director and a Non-Executive Director.

Executive Director means a Director appointed as Executive Director referred to in Article 13.1.

External Auditor has the meaning ascribed to that term in Article 25.1. General Meeting or General Meeting of Shareholders means the body of the Company consisting of those in whom as shareholder or otherwise the voting rights on shares are vested or a meeting of such persons (or their representatives) and other persons holding Meeting Rights.

Meeting Rights means the right to be invited to General Meetings of Shareholders and to speak at such meetings, as a Shareholder or as a person to whom these rights have been attributed in accordance with Article 12.

Non-ExecutiveDirector means a Director appointed as Non-Executive Director referred to in Article 13.1.

Share means an ordinary share in the capital of the Company. Shareholder means a holder of one or more Shares.

1.2In addition, certain terms not used outside the scope of a particular Article are defined in the Article concerned.

1.3A message in writing means a message transmitted by letter, by telecopier, by e- mail or by any other means of electronic communication provided the relevant message or document is legible and reproducible, and the term written is to be construed accordingly.

1.4References to Articles refer to articles which are part of these Articles of Association, except where expressly indicated otherwise.

1.5Unless the context otherwise requires, words and expressions contained and not otherwise defined in these Articles of Association bear the same meaning as in the Dutch Civil Code.