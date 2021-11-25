Mediaset : 25/11/2021 - Risultati di Voto (disponibili solo in lingua inglese)

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. (previously Mediaset N.V.)

VOTING RESULTS

OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD

ON NOVEMBER 25TH, 2021 IN SINGLE CALL

As of the October 28, 2021 - the Record Date for the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ('EGM') of Mediaset N.V. (the 'Company') to be held on November 25, 2021, the share capital of the Company consisted of 1.181.227.564 ordinary shares which are issued and outstanding.

As of October 28, 2021, the Company owned 40,398,915 ordinary shares without the right for the Company to cast any vote. Therefore, the total number of voting rights which can be cast at the EGM are equal to 1,140,828,649.

At the EGM 952,140,224 ordinary shares, constituting 80,6059944 % of all outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as of the record date, were represented at the meeting. Votes abstained have not been calculated as part of the votes cast.

In accordance with Section 2:120 Paragraph 5 of the Dutch Civil Code, the outcome of the votes on the resolutions discussed at the meeting is as follows:

FOR % OF ORDINARY AGAINST % OF ORDINARY TOTAL VOTES CAST VOTES SHARES SHARES ABSTAINED REPRESENTED REPRESENTED 2. Name change and amendment of 952,140,223 99.9999999 1 0,0000001 952,140,224 0 the Company's articles of association. 3. Introduction of dual class share 897,237,214 94.2337264 54,903,010 5.7662736 952,140,224 0 structure and amendment of the Company's articles of association 4. Authorization of the board to issue 898,921,562 94.4106277 53,218,662 5,5893723 952,140,224 0 ordinary shares A.

The Netherlands, November the 25th, 2021