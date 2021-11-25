Mediaset : 25/11/2021 - Risultati di Voto (disponibili solo in lingua inglese)

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. (previously Mediaset N.V.)
VOTING RESULTS
OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD
ON NOVEMBER 25TH, 2021 IN SINGLE CALL
As of the October 28, 2021 - the Record Date for the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ('EGM') of Mediaset N.V. (the 'Company') to be held on November 25, 2021, the share capital of the Company consisted of 1.181.227.564 ordinary shares which are issued and outstanding.
As of October 28, 2021, the Company owned 40,398,915 ordinary shares without the right for the Company to cast any vote. Therefore, the total number of voting rights which can be cast at the EGM are equal to 1,140,828,649.
At the EGM 952,140,224 ordinary shares, constituting 80,6059944 % of all outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as of the record date, were represented at the meeting. Votes abstained have not been calculated as part of the votes cast.
In accordance with Section 2:120 Paragraph 5 of the Dutch Civil Code, the outcome of the votes on the resolutions discussed at the meeting is as follows:
|
|
FOR
|
% OF ORDINARY
|
AGAINST
|
% OF ORDINARY
|
TOTAL VOTES CAST
|
VOTES
|
|
|
SHARES
|
|
SHARES
|
|
ABSTAINED
|
|
|
REPRESENTED
|
|
REPRESENTED
|
|
|
2. Name change and amendment of
|
952,140,223
|
99.9999999
|
1
|
0,0000001
|
952,140,224
|
0
|
the Company's articles of association.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Introduction of dual class share
|
897,237,214
|
94.2337264
|
54,903,010
|
5.7662736
|
952,140,224
|
0
|
structure and amendment of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company's articles of association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Authorization of the board to issue
|
898,921,562
|
94.4106277
|
53,218,662
|
5,5893723
|
952,140,224
|
0
|
ordinary shares A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Netherlands, November the 25th, 2021
Disclaimer
Mediaset NV published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 15:29:01 UTC.