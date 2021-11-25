Log in
    MS   NL0015000H23

MEDIASET NV

(MS)
  Report
Mediaset : 25/11/2021 - Risultati di Voto (disponibili solo in lingua inglese)

11/25/2021 | 10:30am EST
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. (previously Mediaset N.V.)

VOTING RESULTS

OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD

ON NOVEMBER 25TH, 2021 IN SINGLE CALL

As of the October 28, 2021 - the Record Date for the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ('EGM') of Mediaset N.V. (the 'Company') to be held on November 25, 2021, the share capital of the Company consisted of 1.181.227.564 ordinary shares which are issued and outstanding.

As of October 28, 2021, the Company owned 40,398,915 ordinary shares without the right for the Company to cast any vote. Therefore, the total number of voting rights which can be cast at the EGM are equal to 1,140,828,649.

At the EGM 952,140,224 ordinary shares, constituting 80,6059944 % of all outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as of the record date, were represented at the meeting. Votes abstained have not been calculated as part of the votes cast.

In accordance with Section 2:120 Paragraph 5 of the Dutch Civil Code, the outcome of the votes on the resolutions discussed at the meeting is as follows:

FOR

% OF ORDINARY

AGAINST

% OF ORDINARY

TOTAL VOTES CAST

VOTES

SHARES

SHARES

ABSTAINED

REPRESENTED

REPRESENTED

2. Name change and amendment of

952,140,223

99.9999999

1

0,0000001

952,140,224

0

the Company's articles of association.

3. Introduction of dual class share

897,237,214

94.2337264

54,903,010

5.7662736

952,140,224

0

structure and amendment of the

Company's articles of association

4. Authorization of the board to issue

898,921,562

94.4106277

53,218,662

5,5893723

952,140,224

0

ordinary shares A.

The Netherlands, November the 25th, 2021

Disclaimer

Mediaset NV published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 15:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
