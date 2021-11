Mediaset N.V., - MEDIASET N.V.: INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

MEDIASET N.V.: INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Mediaset N.V. would like to inform you that interim financial report as at 30 September 2021 was published today. The Report is available on the corporate website at www.mediaset.it/investor/documenti/2021/bilanci_en.shtmland on the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten-AFM) website at www.afm.nl.

Cologno Monzese, 11 November 2021

